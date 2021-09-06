10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1’s long-awaited return of the Dutch Grand Prix didn’t disappoint and provided the ideal sunny remedy after the dreary Spa washout last weekend. Autosport picks out the key talking points covering home hero Max Verstappen, the latest movements in the driver market and what Zandvoort delivered for the championship
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings
After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home
A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season
Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere
How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams
Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset
Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win
Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family
Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. OLEG KARPOV explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas
The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet
Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment