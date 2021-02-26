Abu Dhabi / Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|1h36m28.645s
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|1h36m44.621s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|1h36m47.060s
|4
|Alexander Albon
|1h36m48.632s
|5
|Lando Norris
|1h37m29.374s
Standings / After 17 races
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|347
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|223
|3
|Max Verstappen
|214
|4
|Sergio Perez
|125
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|119
Coming up
|Race
|Circuit
|Date
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|28 Mar
|Emilia Romagna
|Imola
|18 Apr
|Portugal
|Algarve
|2 May
|Spain
|Catalunya
|9 May
|Monaco
|Monte Carlo
|23 May
Berlin / Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Time
|1
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|47m22.107s
|2
|Nyck de Vries
|47m23.447s
|3
|Sebastien Buemi
|47m24.948s
|4
|Rene Rast
|47m25.687s
|5
|Sam Bird
|47m30.817s
Standings / After 11 races
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|158
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|87
|3
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|86
|4
|Sebastien Buemi
|84
|5
|Oliver Rowland
|83
Coming up
|Race
|Circuit
|Date
|Diriyah
|Diriyah
|26 Feb 2021
|Diriyah
|Diriyah
|27 Feb 2021
|Rome
|Rome
|10 Apr 2021
|Valencia
|Valencia
|24 Apr 2021
|Monaco
|Monte Carlo
|8 May 2021
