F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen takes home win and regains championship lead
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Race report

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen takes home win and regains championship lead

By:

Max Verstappen serenely controlled the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix to win at home ahead of Lewis Hamilton as the Red Bull driver reclaimed the lead of the Formula 1 championship.

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen takes home win and regains championship lead

The only major threat to Verstappen’s race arrived after his first pitstop when he resumed behind Valtteri Bottas, but the Mercedes driver was soon cleared with the aid of DRS.

As Hamilton worked around an alternative strategy, which put him on the quicker medium tyres but for a lengthy stint, Verstappen held a 2.5s lead over his title rival, before a late Hamilton pitstop ensured Verstappen seized an eventual victory by 20.9s.

Verstappen had aced his launch from the left side of the grid to pull cleanly across in front of Hamilton, who was never close enough to pose a considerable threat into Turn 1 to pass.

That allowed Verstappen to sweep well clear of the chasing Mercedes, with Bottas launching noticeably slower compared to his team-mate.

The Red Bull driver extracted a 1.7s advantage come the end of the first lap of 72, which he extended to 2.3s next time around.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Fernando Alonso soon demoted by Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon. Although the Hungarian GP winner enjoyed the inside line into Turn 1, the pair squeezed through the next kink before Alonso barrelled around the outside of Turn 3 on the high line to secure seventh.

Antonio Giovinazzi was also passed by the two-time champion, having to lift in his Alfa Romeo when he was nosed onto the grass by Carlos Sainz Jr before brushing the rear of Alonso, whose car was on settled over the bumps on the run to Turn 6.

A procession then set in, as Verstappen’s cushion out front peaked at 3.2s on lap 8 before Hamilton was switched over to a two-stop strategy and began to push on his soft tyres.

He was initially 0.4s quicker a lap aboard his Mercedes to bring the gap down to 2.8s, but the difference then stabilised at 2.9s as Verstappen was instructed to respond to match Hamilton’s pace.

Hamilton was called in to pit on lap 21, switching from softs to mediums, but was delayed with a sluggish change of the front-right Pirelli and he resumed in third, 13s behind Bottas.

Red Bull responded to the Mercedes threat by pitting Verstappen a lap later, also taking the mediums, but a slick service gained him a second and he rejoined with a 10s deficit to Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hamilton grabbed fastest lap as the pair closed to Bottas, the Finn struggling on his softs but with the potential to delay Verstappen under the instruction to defend “for the race win”.

Verstappen closed to Bottas’ rear on lap 30, and when the Mercedes driver ran wide at Turn 11, Verstappen could close and pounce with DRS for the lead down the main straight.

Bottas immediately moved aside at Turn 2 to give Hamilton second place, with the seven-time champion 1.5s adrift of Verstappen.

Mercedes called Bottas into the pits on lap 32 for a set of mediums before he was delayed by a second at Turn 3 when he had to thread between the wall and the spinning Aston Martin of a lapped Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton made his second stop on lap 40, switching for another set of scrubbed mediums, rejoining 2.3s ahead of his team-mate before Verstappen again stopped a lap later.

Red Bull shifted his strategy, putting him on the slower hard compound, and he returned to the circuit with a 2.9s over Hamilton.

From there, the Brit complained periodically about the health of his tyres and the call to pit early, while Verstappen established a solid lead of 3s.

Bottas was furthered delayed by a slow 5s late precautionary stop with five laps to go that came in response to a vibration. However, it gave him a chance to chase fastest lap.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Bottas claimed that by eight tenths, which duly forced Hamilton to pit on the penultimate tour for a charge on soft tyres.

That ensured Verstappen converted his seventh win of the season by 20.9s over Hamilton as the Red Bull driver retook the drivers’ standings lead.

Hamilton was able to snare a point for fastest lap, wresting back the title with a last-gasp 1m11.097s that was a second quicker than Bottas’ previous benchmark.

Gasly endured a lonely race to maintain fourth on the grid to the flag, after Bottas completed the podium, while Leclerc headed the Ferrari attack on hard tyres to nail fifth place.

Alonso managed to escape team orders that might have called him to fall behind Ocon, despite the protests of his team-mate, as the double champion pounced late on Sainz to secure sixth place.

Perez, who had started from the pitlane following the instalment of a fourth power unit this season, arrived in eighth after a late pass around the outside of Turn 1 on Lando Norris.

Perez’s race was a slow burner after he suffered a vibration on his hard tyres to force an early switch to mediums. But the Red Bull driver was able to use the undercut to good effect before passing Daniel Ricciardo to set up the late dice with Norris.

Ocon eventually slipped to ninth ahead of the McLarens, while Lance Stroll started where he finished in 12th and team-mate Vettel recovered from his early spin to 13th.

A puncture dropped Alfa qualifying star Giovinazzi from seventh to 14th ahead of stand-in team-mate Robert Kubica.

Behind Nicholas Latifi in 16th, George Russell endured a late retirement to join Yuki Tsunoda (power loss) and Nikita Mazepin (hydraulics) on the sidelines.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix - race results - 72 laps

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30'05.395  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30'26.327 20.932
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:31'01.855 56.460
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1 lap  
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1 lap  
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1 lap  
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1 lap  
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1 lap  
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 lap  
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1 lap  
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1 lap  
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2 laps  
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 2 laps  
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 2 laps  
15 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 2 laps  
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 2 laps  
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 3 laps  
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 3 laps  
  Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri    
  Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas    
Williams: Wind sensitivity not a factor in Russell's Dutch GP Q2 crash
Formula 1

Williams: Wind sensitivity not a factor in Russell's Dutch GP Q2 crash

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Why Verstappen's subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen takes home win and regains championship lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen takes home win and regains championship lead

Mercedes concedes it got F1 Dutch GP strategy wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes concedes it got F1 Dutch GP strategy wrong

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

Mercedes facing 'odd' struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes facing ‘odd’ struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
7 h
How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Plus

How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Plus

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. OLEG KARPOV explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021

Mercedes concedes it got F1 Dutch GP strategy wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes concedes it got F1 Dutch GP strategy wrong

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen takes home win and regains championship lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen takes home win and regains championship lead

F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - Race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - Race

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out

