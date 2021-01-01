About Autosport

Autosport has been seeking out and providing all the big news and best stories from the world of motorsport for more than 70 years. Since 1950 it has covered the rich diversity of the sport, from the Formula 1 world championship to UK club racing, via the Le Mans 24 Hours, Indianapolis 500, World Rally Championship and much more.

Autosport has charted the rise of many great drivers and interviewed hundreds of big names, including Stirling Moss, Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Trusted by the key players in the business, Autosport digs deep to discover and explain what really goes on in motorsport by speaking to those in the know. From the beginning, Autosport hasn’t just talked to the drivers, it has forged relationships with team bosses, engineers and organisers – at international and national levels.

Many of the leading motorsport journalists have worked for, or learned their craft at, Autosport. From original Technical Editor John Bolster, through renowned grand prix reporters Pete Lyons and Nigel Roebuck to the current staff of award-winning journalists, Autosport has attracted the best, most-enthusiastic and knowledgeable writers.

Throughout its seven decades, Autosport has sent its team of experts to paddocks and service parks, providing reports, insight and entertainment to its readers. They have helped Autosport build a reputation as the motorsport world's most trusted source, both for current affairs and selecting the great moments of the past.

It also supports young talent. For many years it partnered McLaren and the British Racing Drivers’ Club to find the best up-and-coming British drivers and support them, through the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award. The Award – which began in 1989 and has been won by many top drivers, including 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard, and current stars George Russell and Lando Norris – continues with Aston Martin and is now known as the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

Autosport has diversified greatly since the magazine was launched in August 1950. As well as the successful autosport.com website, complete with in-depth Autosport Plus subscription section, it now produces podcasts and videos, and the Autosport International show is one of the big events that kicks off each motorsport season.

The Autosport Awards, which both celebrates and attracts the stars of the sport, was launched in 1982 and has also become a highlight of the year.