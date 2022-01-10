Tickets Subscribe
Ricciardo explains impact of homesickness on early F1 2021 struggles
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains impact of homesickness on early F1 2021 struggles

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Plus
Formula E

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Triple DTM champion Rast joins Abt for 2022 series return
DTM

Triple DTM champion Rast joins Abt for 2022 series return

The Clio revamp that will boost a hidden club racing gem
National

The Clio revamp that will boost a hidden club racing gem

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey
General

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey

IndyCar and Motorsport Network have launched a 2022 global fan survey in collaboration with Nielsen to capture the views of racing fans from around the world.

Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series 24 hour race
Video Inside
Esports

Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series 24 hour race

It all comes down to one final endurance race. After a thrilling season, the Le Mans Virtual Series culminates with the 24 Hours of Le Mans around the famous Circuit de la Sarthe.

Magazine: Will Hamilton and Russell form F1's next big rivalry?
General

Magazine: Will Hamilton and Russell form F1's next big rivalry?

The new Mercedes Formula 1 battle between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell is the focus of the first Autosport magazine of 2022, out today (6 January).

Tank Slappers Podcast: Pecco Bagnaia Special
MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Pecco Bagnaia Special

Ducati MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 and emerged as a title contender.

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
22 h
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Plus

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022

F1 news

Ricciardo explains impact of homesickness on early F1 2021 struggles
4 h
Alpine: Strong end to 2021 just as important as Hungary F1 win
22 h
Vasseur: Alfa Romeo’s season "good on performance, bad on results’"
23 h
Ferrari: Budget cap will mean fewer in-season updates in F1 2022
1 d
Schumacher has "great expectations" for new 2022 Haas F1 car
1 d
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner
1 d
Capito puts Williams F1 points breakthroughs down to "brave decisions"
2 d
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021
2 d
Alonso: "Luxury" to leave and return to F1 on my own terms
2 d
Piastri: "2022 won't be wasted year" as Alpine F1 reserve
3 d

Autosport news

NTNL The Clio revamp that will boost a hidden club racing gem
9 min
WRC Breen: Hybrid power brings "third dimension" to WRC driving
1 h
IMSA Yelloly and van der Linde join BMW's IMSA GTD Pro lineup at Daytona
2 h
ESPT Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series 24 hour race
2 h
WEC WRT reveals first drivers for expanded 2022 WEC LMP2 programme
2 h
DAKR Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth
2 h
FE Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides
3 h
F3 Arthur Leclerc stays with Prema for FIA F3 in 2022
3 h
NAS Earnhardt Jr to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona
4 h
Endu Supercars, SRO committed to 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour
4 h

Bahrain GP

Bahrain GP

18 Mar - 20 Mar
Dakar 2022: Day 8 Highlights 10:36
Dakar
Dakar
18 h

Dakar 2022: Day 8 Highlights

Firing Up the 2022 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car 00:49
Formula 1
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021

Firing Up the 2022 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car

Why Red Bull Losing The Constructors Title Isn't A Bad Thing 05:40
Formula 1
Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021

Why Red Bull Losing The Constructors Title Isn't A Bad Thing

Autosport's Top 50 drivers of 2021 01:22:08
Formula 1
Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021

Autosport's Top 50 drivers of 2021

The Controversy Behind Verstappens' Formula 1 Title Win - Explained 04:34
Formula 1
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021

The Controversy Behind Verstappens' Formula 1 Title Win - Explained

Motorsport cannot go electric only, says WRC title winner Robert Reid
Video Inside
General

Motorsport cannot go electric only, says WRC title winner Robert Reid

Robert Reid won the 2001 World Rally Championship for Subaru as co-driver to Richard Burns, the 20th anniversary was celebrated last week. The Scot has since gone on to a career in the sport’s governance on several FIA commissions including Safety. He’s running in the FIA elections in three weeks for the role of Deputy President for Sport under Mohammed ben Sulayem. Victory would see him as “co-driver” to the most powerful role in motorsport, FIA President.

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Video Inside
General

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen

Tom Kristensen is the most successful driver in the history of Le Mans 24 hours with nine outright victories. Since retiring from racing, he's been President of the FIA Drivers Commission. From that platform, he's running for the role of FIA Deputy President for Sport in December's election, alongside the current holder of that role, Graham Stoker, who's bidding to become President.

Staging an F1 race is like a Coldplay concert says Mexican GP promoter News
Video Inside
General

Staging an F1 race is like a Coldplay concert says Mexican GP promoter

As the world emerges from the pandemic and people value going out and enjoying live experiences once again, it seems that Formula 1 is at the top of the wishlist. The US Grand Prix weekend at Austin had a record 400,000 spectators and this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix is also a sell-out, boosted by local hero Sergio Perez (known as Checo) now an established Grand Prix winner in a competitive car.

FIA Presidential candidate ben Sulayem on his plans to double motorsport Motorsport.com announcements
Video Inside
General

FIA Presidential candidate ben Sulayem on his plans to double motorsport

Mohammed ben Sulayem will be one of just two names on the ballot for FIA President in December, to succeed Jean Todt in the most powerful job in motorsport as head of the worldwide federation that owns and regulates F1 and the other World Championships. If successful, Ben Sulayem would be the first non-European to lead the FIA.

