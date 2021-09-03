Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lauda's final stand: When Formula 1 last visited Zandvoort Next / Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

By:

The main attention at the revamped Zandvoort Formula 1 circuit has inevitably revolved around the imposing final banked corner.

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

With overtaking at a premium, the decision to create a flat-out 18-degree banked turn has at least offered the slimmest of chances that drivers can pick up a slipstream in the race.

But while F1 cars may look pretty spectacular blasting through it – with or without DRS open – it won't be a challenge to the drivers because it should easily be full throttle throughout.

As F1 got its first close up look at the Dutch Grand Prix venue on Thursday, it appears that the first banked corner at Turn 3 – called Hugenholtz – could instead prove to be the scene of more interesting action.

Max Verstappen was one driver who thinks that the banking there will require a considered approach.

"The last corner for us will be easy flat," he said. "But Turn 3 definitely gives you a few more opportunities in terms of what lines you can take."

As part of the Zandvoort overhaul, track designers Dromo had been eager to deliver more than just a circuit that was up to modern F1 safety standards.

With much work needed, it wanted to bring some more character to the venue – and that meant using elevation and banking.

As Dromo chief Jarno Zaffelli said: "We like to design tracks that reflect the feeling and the perception that you get when you drive.

"We are driven by the desire to translate into straights, corners, kerbs and banking, the adrenaline of a lap. Our philosophy is to design a track that is perceived as a big challenge and scare the drivers."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, trackwalk

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, trackwalk

Photo by: Essay Produkties - Chris Schotanus

The result is that only two of the 14 corners on the track are now considered to be flat. And while the final corner only changes from 15 degrees and 18 degrees (34%) across the circuit, Turn 3 has much more variation across its width in a bid to spice things up even more.

At its bottom, Turn 3 is angled at just 4.5 degrees. Dromo has then ramped it incrementally – using the famous Fibonacci Sequence – all the way up to 19 degrees (35%) at its peak.

That choice has created a bowl-like feel to the corner, and means that there will be many different ways to approach it for the best laptime.

As Esteban Ocon said on Thursday: "I've never been on a track where there's so much banking. We usually think of Hockenheim, the stadium entry and Sachs Curve.

"They are banked but it's nothing like it here. It's three or four times more inclined so it's going to open opportunities for different lines."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc reckoned that the unique nature of Turn 3 meant there was even the possibility of cars running side-by-side through there.

"I think it's going to be super exciting," he said. "It also will be exciting for us drivers – we'll probably try lines that we don't get to see anywhere else because the banking is getting more and more on the outside of the corner.

"So we might see some outside lines in Turn 3, for example, which is something that you don't get to see very often. Let's see."

shares
comments

Related video

Lauda's final stand: When Formula 1 last visited Zandvoort

Previous article

Lauda's final stand: When Formula 1 last visited Zandvoort

Next article

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers

57 min
2
Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

1 d
3
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

31 min
4
Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

1 h
5
W Series

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

18 h
Latest news
Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash
F1

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash

17m
F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
F1

F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2

19m
Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
F1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

31m
Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers
F1

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers

57m
Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout
F1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash Dutch GP
Formula 1

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Trending Today

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
W Series W Series

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

Vinales says Aprilia test ‘happiest’ he’s ever been in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales says Aprilia test ‘happiest’ he’s ever been in MotoGP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021

Latest news

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash

F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.