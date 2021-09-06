Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch GP review
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Perez: Mazepin, Norris moves cost me F1 Dutch GP recovery to sixth

By:

Sergio Perez believes incidents with Nikita Mazepin and Lando Norris cost him a possible sixth-place finish in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix after starting in the pitlane.

Perez: Mazepin, Norris moves cost me F1 Dutch GP recovery to sixth

Perez dropped out in Q1 at Zandvoort on Saturday after failing to get a final lap in the opening session, prompting Red Bull to take a fresh power unit that resigned the Mexican to a pit lane start.

The Mexican managed to fight his way back to eighth place at the chequered flag after a late stint on soft tyres saw him pass Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon to claw his way into the points.

PLUS: The Mercedes tactics Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

But Perez had been forced into an early pit stop after flat-spotting his hard tyres when trying to pass Haas driver Mazepin, switching to mediums after only eight laps.

Perez then had a run-in with Norris in the closing stages when trying to pass around the outside at Turn 1, resulting in contact between the two drivers.

While Perez felt the team had “managed to minimise the damage” after his qualifying setback, he believed that a top-six finish would have been on the cards without the two incidents.

“Our race was really complicated a lot,” Perez explained.

“With Nikita in the beginning, I flat-spotted my tyres. He moved really late on the braking, and just to avoid him I flat-spotted my tyres, I had to come in and basically start our race again, and I think that cost us probably P6.

“Apart from that it was a sensible race, apart from the touch with Lando as well, which cost a lot of right-hand side of the floor, it took away and I think that also cost us P6.

“But the positive is obviously Max [Verstappen] won the race for the team, and we have our new engine so we're good for the rest of the year.”

Perez felt he had “nowhere to go” thanks to Norris’s move at Turn 1, calling it “unnecessary”, but the McLaren driver made clear he was not willing to simply give up the position without a fight.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

“I'm not going to make his life easy, you know?” Norris said.

“I think we can just be happy with racing him. He's in a Red Bull, he's in the quickest car on the track.

Read Also:

"I think any driver, no matter who it is, no matter if we were just purely racing against Max or Lewis [Hamilton] or whoever on track, you've got to treat them all the same.

“I’m not going to make his life easy because I want those points just as much as he does.

"So yeah, I tried, I squeezed him a little bit but I didn't force him all the way off the track or anything like that so we both fought each other hard.

“He backed out quite a bit into Turn 1 and I just didn't want to give him a lot of room.

"I gave him enough, just not all the world. He still managed to get past, none of us crashed, and I think he still went on to overtake another one, so yeah, nothing to say.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised Perez for a “fantastic” recovery drive after taking the penalty and the first lap flat spot.

“He was the only guy I could see really overtaking,” Horner said.

“To come back there into the points [and score] important points for us today, yeah, it was a very strong race for him.”

shares
comments
Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch GP review

Previous article

Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch GP review

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

2 h
2
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

1 h
3
Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

1 h
4
Formula 1

Perez: Mazepin, Norris moves cost me F1 Dutch GP recovery to sixth

7 min
5
Formula 1

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

1 h
Latest news
Perez: Mazepin, Norris moves cost me F1 Dutch GP recovery to sixth
F1

Perez: Mazepin, Norris moves cost me F1 Dutch GP recovery to sixth

7m
Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch GP review
F1

Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch GP review

56m
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
F1

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

1 h
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix
F1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

1 h
Mercedes felt "behind the curve" at Dutch GP after Friday struggles
F1

Mercedes felt "behind the curve" at Dutch GP after Friday struggles

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix Dutch GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Mercedes felt "behind the curve" at Dutch GP after Friday struggles Dutch GP
Formula 1

Mercedes felt "behind the curve" at Dutch GP after Friday struggles

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
Perez set to start Dutch GP from the back after engine change Dutch GP
Formula 1

Perez set to start Dutch GP from the back after engine change

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay Belgian GP
Formula 1

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Perez: Mazepin, Norris moves cost me F1 Dutch GP recovery to sixth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Mazepin, Norris moves cost me F1 Dutch GP recovery to sixth

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

Alonso: ‘Pure luck’ unseen Turn 3 lock up didn’t result in crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: ‘Pure luck’ unseen Turn 3 lock up didn’t result in crash

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
1 h
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Plus

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
1 h
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Plus

How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Plus

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. OLEG KARPOV explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Latest news

Perez: Mazepin, Norris moves cost me F1 Dutch GP recovery to sixth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Mazepin, Norris moves cost me F1 Dutch GP recovery to sixth

Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch GP review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch GP review

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.