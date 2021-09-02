Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

By:

Several Formula 1 drivers have asked fans attending the Dutch Grand Prix to keep smoke flares “to a minimum” after their usage at Spa obscured a section of the circuit.

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

The return of Zandvoort to the calendar for the first time since 1985 marks a home race for Max Verstappen.

Perimeter roads by the seaside track have been lined with flags, overwhelmingly showing support of the Red Bull driver.

Although there is no on-track action on Thursday, fans also queued up on the access roads on the approach to the circuit entrance in an attempt to spot drivers arriving on site.

But some racers, led by Mick Schumacher, have called for a degree of understanding with the use of the popular but “very smelly” orange smoke flares.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez reckoned he felt embraced by the home crowd, saying “I’m sure they’re supporting the whole team”, the Mexican added that “we are all expecting a bit of a crazy weekend.”

Haas driver Schumacher went further and addressed spectators, requesting them to limit the use of the smoke flares seen most recently at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend.

Fans

Fans

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Schumacher said: “Everybody's looking forward to [the event]. Big support.

“[But] I was going to say, I hope they're not as many flares because like in Spa, it just all came on to the track.

Read Also:

“It also smells very badly, and it sits in the cockpit all the time.

“So yeah, guys, keep it to a minimum please".

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who was in the same pre-event press conference as Schumacher, reckoned the orange smoke at Spa had enveloped one of the turns.

He continued: “We couldn't see in one corner for the whole race.”

But the Hungarian GP winner expanded on the passionate Dutch supporters, adding: “I just arrived and the welcome we got from everybody and around the track on the Wednesday evening when I arrived and also on the Thursday with no track action is already fantastic.

“I can't wait to see the warm welcome we are going to have and how the whole city is enthusiasts.

“You see around, the town really changes when the Formula 1 is here and that's mega.”

Aston Martin racer Sebastian Vettel also alluded to the flares but came out in support of the smoke, saying that hopefully he would “taste a lot of orange!”.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo added: “The Dutchies, they're always up for a good time.

“Seb said ‘tasting orange’, and I completely understood what he meant.

“I feel like the track is going to be covered in smoke a lot of the time with all the flare guns.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

Previous article

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

52 min
2
Formula 1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

10 min
4
Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

4 h
5
Formula 1

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

42 min
Latest news
F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
F1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

10m
F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions
F1

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

42m
Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa
F1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

52m
Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort
F1

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort

1 h
Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022
F1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

More
Matt Kew
Guenther joins Nissan e.dams for 2022 FE season
Formula E

Guenther joins Nissan e.dams for 2022 FE season

Mercedes FE race team investigating new manufacturer tie-up Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Mercedes FE race team investigating new manufacturer tie-up

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Arctic X-Prix Plus
Extreme E

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Trending Today

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

Russell at Mercedes would make things "difficult" for Hamilton - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell at Mercedes would make things "difficult" for Hamilton - Verstappen

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus
WRC WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
6 h
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
20 h
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021

Latest news

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.