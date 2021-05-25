Filters:
Sportscars News
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story
The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots
GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel
The GT3 category could be "doomed" if it is adopted by the Le Mans 24 Hours and the World Endurance Championship, the architect of the class Stephane Ratel has warned.
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT
With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition
Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
Loic Duval is set to miss next month's second round of the World Endurance Championship at Portimao owing to a clash with his IMSA SportsCar Championship commitments.
Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
Porsche and Audi will both build their LMDh cars around a Multimatic LMP2 chassis when the brands make their return to top-flight sportscar racing, including the Le Mans 24 Hours, in 2023.
IMSA Mid-Ohio: Wayne Taylor Racing Acura beats dominant Mazda
Wayne Taylor Racing strengthened its lead in the IMSA SportsCar Championship as Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor took their Acura ARX-5 to a narrow victory at Mid-Ohio.
Balance of Performance: In defence of sportscar racing's necessary evil
OPINION: The bickering resulting from attempts to achieve parity through Balance of Performance leaves many wishing it was done away with. But, while rarely popular with everybody, BoP serves an invaluable purpose and, without it, sportscar racing would be in lesser health
Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship
The participation of the Glickenhaus Le Mans Hypercars in the end-of-season World Endurance Championship races at Fuji and in Bahrain will depend on the team finding sponsorship.
Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut
Ryan Briscoe, Romain Dumas and Richard Westbrook will pilot the Glickenhaus 007 LMH on the American boutique manufacturer’s debut in the World Endurance Championship at Portimao next month.
Porsche wants GTE future beyond 2022 factory commitment
Porsche is targeting a future for the GTE division in the World Endurance Championship beyond the current two-year commitment to the class by the series organisers.
Nasr joins Risi LMP2 team for Le Mans, Monza WEC round
Ex-Formula 1 driver and 2018 IMSA Sportscar champion Felipe Nasr will complete Risi Competizione's lineup for the Le Mans 24 Hours and the preceding Monza World Endurance Championship round.
Podcast: Interview with sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen
Sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen is a special guest in the latest episode of the Autosport Podcast, discussing his remarkable career across multiple categories.
Trending
Glickenhaus only entering one LMH for FIA WEC debut at Portimao
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus will only enter a single Le Mans Hypercar for its FIA World Endurance Championship debut next month at Portimao, marque founder Jim Glickenhaus has clarified.
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing
OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future
Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport
Robert Wickens says he’s still targeting a comeback in a top-rank racing series after returning to the cockpit for the first time since his horror IndyCar crash.
Porsche and Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
Penske will mastermind Porsche's factory return to top-line sportscar racing with a new LMDh prototype in both the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023.
Alpine wants WEC BoP changes to address fuel mileage concerns
Alpine is demanding changes to the Hypercar Balance of Performance after losing a shot at victory in Saturday's World Endurance Championship opener at Spa on fuel mileage.
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era
Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory
Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin in WEC send-off podium attempt
Corvette Racing's Antonio Garcia says "he gave all he had" in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to score a podium for Oliver Gavin in his farewell race at the World Endurance Championship season opener.
Estre: Porsche GTE Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"
Porsche driver Kevin Estre has described his World Endurance Championship class victory together with Neel Jani at Spa on Saturday as "extremely stressful" despite their domination in GTE Pro.
Toyota reveals braking problem cost WEC champion crew Spa win
Toyota has revealed that a braking problem cost reigning champions Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez near-certain victory in Saturday's World Endurance Championship opener at Spa.
Spa WEC: #8 Toyota sees off Alpine for victory, Porsche dominates GTE
Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley capitalised on an error from Toyota team-mate Kamui Kobayashi to win as the FIA World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era began at Spa.
Project 1 Porsche team withdraws from Spa after shunts
The Project 1 Porsche team has withdrawn from Spa's opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship after crashes for both its 911 RSR-19s.
Date for 2021 Le Mans 24 won't change again, even without fans
The Le Mans 24 Hours will go ahead on its new date at the end of August even if it is run behind closed doors for a second year in succession.
Toyota won't always outpace LMP2s in race-trim, despite quali gap
The advantage the Hypercars enjoyed over LMP2s in qualifying for the Spa World Endurance Championship opener does not mean they will always be faster on race pace, according to Toyota.
Spa WEC: Kobayashi gives Toyota first Hypercar pole, fastest LMP2 third
Toyota driver Kamui Kobayashi set pole for the opening round of the World Endurance Championship at Spa with a time more than a second in front of the closest LMP2.
WEC won't slow down LMP2 cars if further speed tweaks needed
The World Endurance Championship will increase the pace of cars in the new Hypercar category rather than slowing the LMP2s if it needs to adjust the balance between the classes.
Spa WEC: Toyota Hypercars go fastest ahead of qualifying
Toyota's new Le Mans Hypercar topped an official World Endurance Championship session for the first time in third practice ahead of qualifying for this weekend's Spa season opener.
WEC returns to Motorsport.tv with Spa 6 Hour opener
Motorsport.tv will once again broadcast the World Endurance Championship, bringing the world’s elite sportscars and drivers to your screens this weekend.
Jani feels he's "starting my career again" with WEC GTE Pro switch
Le Mans 24 Hours winner Neel Jani feels like he is "starting my career again" as he begins his maiden GT campaign in the World Endurance Championship with Porsche.
Spa WEC: Alpine fastest from Toyota in second practice
Alpine's grandfathered LMP1 car topped a session at Spa for the first time this week after edging out Toyota to lead second practice for this weekend's World Endurance Championship opener.
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship
Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about
Podcast: Previewing a new era for the WEC
The new season of the World Endurance Championship is the topic of discussion in the latest Autosport Podcast, as a fresh chapter for sportscar racing begins at Spa this weekend.
WEC Spa: United Autosports LMP2 fastest in first practice
Filipe Albuquerque and the United Autosports LMP2 squad again outpaced the cars in the new Hypercar class in first free practice for this weekend's World Endurance Championship opener at Spa.
Toyota "surprised" by WEC call to leave LMP2 speed unchanged
Toyota has admitted surprise at the decision not to slow the LMP2 prototypes for this weekend's Spa World Endurance Championship opener after they outpaced the Hypercars in pre-event testing.
Oliver Gavin to retire from racing after WEC opener at Spa
Five-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Oliver Gavin will retire from the cockpit after this weekend's opening round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship at Spa.
Audi to offer LMDh prototype to customer WEC and IMSA squads in 2023
Customer squads will be able to run Audi's LMDh prototype when the marque returns to the top flight of endurance racing in 2023, with testing planned to begin next year.
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era
A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner
Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
Haas Formula 1 test and reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will enter all four oval races in the 2021 IndyCar Series, forcing him to skip the Le Mans 24 Hours
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations
Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton
WEC won't make changes to further slow LMP2 cars for Spa
Technical changes to slow the LMP2 cars for this weekend's Spa FIA World Endurance Championship season opener have been ruled out by the series' rule makers.
Slowing LMP2s further could create more problems, say WEC drivers
Further slowing LMP2 cars to create a gap to the World Endurance Championship’s new Hypercar category could create more problems than answers, according to class-leading drivers.
Toyota calls for LMP2s to be slowed further after topping Prologue test
Toyota has called for LMP2 prototypes to be slowed after its new Le Mans Hypercar was outpaced during official testing for Saturday's World Endurance Championship opener at Spa.
WEC Prologue: Toyota tops final session, but slower than LMP2 best
Toyota moved ahead of the best of the LMP2 runners in the final session of the official pre-season test at Spa ahead of Saturday's World Endurance Championship opener in Belgium.
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era
The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005
WEC Prologue: G-Drive fastest as LMP2s stay on top
LMP2 cars maintained their grip on the overall timesheets in the third session of the FIA World Endurance Championship's Prologue pre-season test at Spa, with G-Drive Racing leading the way on Tuesday morning.
LMP2 team United Autosports ends first WEC Prologue day on top
The United Autosports LMP2 team again topped the times with Filipe Albuquerque in the final session of the opening day of the World Endurance Championship prologue test at Spa.
WEC Prologue: United Autosports leads LMP2 domination in disrupted first session
LMP2 machines dominated the timesheets during the first session of this week's World Endurance Championship Prologue pre-season test at Spa, marked by two major crashes at Raidillon.
Alpine LMP1 WEC car given over 100kg weight penalty at Spa
French manufacturer Alpine's LMP1 car will carry a weight penalty of more than 100kg in next month's opening round of the World Endurance Championship at Spa.
Gavin "thrilled" with long-awaited Garcia link-up for Spa WEC
Oliver Gavin says he's "thrilled" to be finally sharing a car for the first time with fellow Corvette Racing stalwart Antonio Garcia in the World Endurance Championship's Spa season opener.
Lotus gearing up for return to international sportscar racing
Lotus is gearing up for a return to international sportscar racing with a new GT car based on a top-of-the-range model due for launch in the summer.
The winning debut of Jaguar’s most famous car
It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type made its first racing appearance. Here’s the report on how it caused a sensation at Oulton Park, from the 21 April 1961 issue of Autosport magazine.
Williams F1 reserve Aitken making GT switch to broaden skillset
Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken's 2021 GT World Challenge Europe campaign with the Emil Frey Lamborghini squad was motivated by a desire to broaden his skillset as a driver.
Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team
British driver Oliver Webb will headline ARC Bratislava’s entry in the LMP2 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2021.
Two-time Le Mans winner Stuck to make racing comeback aged 70
Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner and Hans-Joachim Stuck will make his comeback at the age of 70 in this weekend's first round of the new GT2 European Series.
Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa
Glickenhaus Racing will skip the opening round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship at Spa in May with its new Le Mans Hypercar.
Bentley to contest Pikes Peak with extreme Continental GT3
Bentley will mount a factory assault on this year's Pikes Peak hillclimb with the most extreme version of its Continental GT3 racer ever built.
Ferrari and Porsche commit to WEC GTE future through to 2022
Ferrari and Porsche have committed to continue racing in the GTE Pro class of the World Endurance Championship until the end of 2022.
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending
Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit
How a sportscar ace is speeding to save trees in 2021
During his racing career, Ferdinand Habsburg's eyes have been opened to the waste humanity produces and leaves behind. He explains what he's doing to counteract that through his new Drive Fast, Act Faster initiative that aims to protect one of the world's most biodiverse forests