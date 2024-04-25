Schumacher confident Alpine can optimise WEC tyre warming procedures
Mick Schumacher says he 'doesn’t have a real concern' that Alpine will soon have optimised the tyre warmup procedures for its new World Endurance Championship Hypercar contender.
Photo by: Andreas Beil
#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Mick Schumacher
Photo by: Andreas Beil
It was a bruising start for Alpine at Imola
Photo by: Paul Foster
Watch: BrrrakeF1 - How IMSA use Advanced Data to Enforce the Rules
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss
Verstappen on DTM protege Vermeulen: He is always within two tenths of me
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia on record pace in second practice
Autosport Plus
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments