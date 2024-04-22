All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WEC Imola

Porsche GT3 driver planned move on winning Toyota in Imola WEC's tricky conditions

LMGT3 championship leader Joel Sturm has revealed he planned his audacious overtaking move on Hypercar winner Kamui Kobayashi's Toyota at a crucial juncture in Imola's World Endurance Championship race.

James Newbold
James Newbold
Upd:
#92 Manthey Purerxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Alex Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler

Photo by: Porsche AG

Sturm explained that he recognised the difficulties Kobayashi was having in bringing the fresh set of slick tyres on his GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar up to temperature behind the safety car, amid tricky conditions that prompted race control to declare a wet track.
The Pure Rxcing Porsche GT3 driver's overtake on Kobayashi, exiting Acque Minerali on the first lap following the restart, was followed by a pass on the Ferrari 499P LMH of Miguel Molina that moments before had taken the lead from the Toyota into Rivazza. 
"For them [Hypercars] it’s obviously quite difficult," Sturm told Autosport. 
"They have way more power than we have, and then also they were on slicks. So for sure, they didn’t have the best cards at that time, but it was nice to overtake them."
Sturm's slick tyres were already up to temperature, which allowed him to pounce on the struggling Hypercars that were faster on the straights but slower in the corners. 
While Kobayashi headed immediately for the pits to take on wet tyres, Ferrari hesitated before following suit, which proved decisive in the outcome of the race won by Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries and Mike Conway.
"Already behind the safety car I noticed that [Kobayashi] was quite slow, struggling on his tyres," said the German.
#92 Manthey Purerxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler

#92 Manthey Purerxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler

Photo by: Paolo Belletti

"So it was like ‘okay, maybe we have to overtake him after the restart’ and that was the case. I planned it a bit let’s say."
Sturm eventually finished third in class aboard the Manthey-run #92 Porsche he shared with Klaus Bachler and Alexander Malykhin, as the WRT BMW team locked out the top two places on the podium.
Following their victory in the WEC's Qatar season-opener, Sturm said that the choice of wet tyres for Bachler's first stint, while the BMWs of Maxime Martin and eventual winner Augusto Farfus remained on slicks, was "the safer decision" to preserve their early points advantage.
"We are still championship leaders, so we can’t risk it at that point," he said. 
The conditions were not slippery enough to make the wets work and Bachler switched back to slicks after a short 15-lap stint, but Sturm believes third was still a good outcome as the crew holds a 17-point advantage in the standings over Farfus, Darren Leung and Sean Gelael.
"We extended our lead, so that’s what matters for us," he added.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article WEC Imola: Toyota beats Porsche to win rain-impacted thriller

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
James Newbold
More from
James Newbold
WEC Imola: Toyota beats Porsche to win rain-impacted thriller

WEC Imola: Toyota beats Porsche to win rain-impacted thriller

WEC
Imola
WEC Imola: Toyota beats Porsche to win rain-impacted thriller
Fuoco explains tyre preparation behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

Fuoco explains tyre preparation behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

WEC
Imola
Fuoco explains tyre preparation behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
Plus
General
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Latest news

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?

Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake

Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races

Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Plus
Plus
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
By Rachit Thukral
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe