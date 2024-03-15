All Series
IMSA

IMSA SportsCar Championship reveals 2025 calendar

The IMSA SportsCar Championship has announced its calendar for the 2025 racing season, the third for its GTP ruleset.

Joey Barnes
Upd:
Start grid

Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

On the eve of this weekend's second round of the season, the Sebring 12 Hours, IMSA President John Doonan shared next year’s slate of events.

The 2025 campaign will once again feature an 11-race season, including five longer-distance rounds that make up the Endurance Cup. 

“On behalf of my team-mates at IMSA, I am proud to be able to announce our schedule for 2025 at such an early date,” said Doonan.

“This was made possible through a great spirit of collaboration with our promoter partners, and we are grateful to them for enabling us to make our 2025 plans known today.

“Putting next year’s schedule into everybody’s hands so soon allows fans, competitors and partners to get well ahead in planning for an amazing 2025 season, even with so much of our 2024 season still to come.”

As usual, the season will begin with the season-opening Daytona 24 Hours on 25-26 January, which will be preceded by the Roar Before the 24 the weekend before.

A trek to Sebring International Raceway for the 12-hour enduro is set for 15 March. The Daytona and Sebring events both will include all four SportsCar Championship classes, with GTP joined by LMP2, GTD Pro and the pro-am GTD division.

GTP and GTD will then head west to take part in a 100-minute race at Long Beach on 12 April, before the GTD Pro field joins them for a two-hour, 40-minute contest at Laguna Seca on 11 May.

#12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Frankie Montecalvo, Aaron Telitz

Photo by: Tyler Clemmensen

From there, it’s back to the streets of downtown Detroit and another 100-minute battle as part of the Detroit Grand Prix for the GTP and GTD Pro classes on 31 May.

A six-hour endurance bout at Watkins Glen looms in its typical late June slot, with all classes taking part on 29 June.

LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD will be showcased at Mosport on 13 July in the series’ lone trip to Canada.

All four classes return to action on 3 August for the annual visit to Road America, before a GT-only race comprising the GTD Pro and GTD classes at Virginia International Raceway on 24 August.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues to host the penultimate rounds of both the regular championship and Endurance Cup with the six-hour race scheduled for 21 September.

The finale will once again take place at Road Atlanta, with the 10-hour classic Petit Le Mans on 11 October.

IMSA 2025 race schedule

Photo by: IMSA

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - Under the Skin of Endurance Racing's Advanced Tech

