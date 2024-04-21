WEC Imola: Toyota beats Porsche to win rain-impacted thriller
Toyota took its first World Endurance Championship victory of the season over Porsche at Imola, after choosing the correct tyres in a mid-race rain shower that caught out Ferrari.
Start action, #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen, #83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries
#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxiviere, #91 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz
BMW scores 1-2 in LMGT3
Podium GT: #31 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3: Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus
WEC Imola 6 Hours Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|205
|
-
|7
|2
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|205
|
+7.081
7.081
|7.081
|7
|3
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|205
|
+25.626
25.626
|18.545
|7
|4
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|205
|
+31.469
31.469
|5.843
|7
|5
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|205
|
+33.777
33.777
|2.308
|7
|6
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|204
|
+1 Lap
12.769
|1 Lap
|8
|7
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|204
|
+1 Lap
26.891
|14.122
|8
|8
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|204
|
+1 Lap
28.673
|1.782
|8
|9
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|M. Jensen N. Müller J. Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|203
|
2 laps
|7
|10
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|203
|
+2 Laps
20.774
|20.774
|8
|11
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|J. Button P. Hanson O. Rasmussen
|Porsche 963
|203
|
+2 Laps
54.691
|33.917
|7
|12
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti E. Mortara D. Kvyat
|Lamborghini SC63
|203
|
+2 Laps
1'04.594
|9.903
|7
|13
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin J. Gounon C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|201
|
4 laps
|7
|14
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens C. Ilott N. Nato
|Porsche 963
|200
|
5 laps
|8
|15
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|P. di Resta L. Duval S. Vandoorne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|199
|
6 laps
|8
|16
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|199
|
+6 Laps
11.206
|11.206
|8
|17
|
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
|11
| A. Serravalle
C. BennettJ. Vernay
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH
|191
|
14 laps
|8
|18
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|187
|
18 laps
|8
|19
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|187
|
+18 Laps
1'41.458
|1'41.458
|9
|20
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|186
|
19 laps
|9
|21
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|186
|
+19 Laps
1'37.562
|1'37.562
|11
|22
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|185
|
20 laps
|9
|23
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|J. Caygill N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|185
|
+20 Laps
23.089
|23.089
|8
|24
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|185
|
+20 Laps
27.959
|4.870
|9
|25
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
| H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|185
|
+20 Laps
46.235
|18.276
|9
|26
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|184
|
21 laps
|9
|27
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
| C. Mateu
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|184
|
+21 Laps
55.766
|55.766
|10
|28
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|184
|
+21 Laps
1'05.689
|9.923
|8
|29
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|184
|
+21 Laps
1'28.990
|23.301
|9
|30
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
| C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|183
|
22 laps
|10
|31
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinT. Boguslavskiy K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|183
|
+22 Laps
1'24.458
|1'24.458
|9
|32
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
| T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|182
|
23 laps
|10
|33
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|171
|
34 laps
|11
|34
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|163
|
42 laps
|7
|35
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|H. Tincknell N. Jani J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|167
|
37 laps
|7
|Retirement
|36
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy D. Pin M. Gatting
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|33
|
172 laps
|4
|Retirement
|37
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
| G. Roda
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|82
|
123 laps
|10
|Retirement
|View full results
