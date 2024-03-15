Sebring 12 Hours: Derani claims pole to lead 1-2 for Cadillac
Pipo Derani put Cadillac on pole in the final seconds of qualifying for the Sebring 12 Hours round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship after a penalty for the pacesetting Acura.
The Brazilian skillfully navigated the 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit and jumped to the top of the leaderboard with a flying lap of 1m48.152s to claim pole in the #31 Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Action Express Racing.
Sebastien Bourdais was able to propel the Cadillac prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing to second, 0.147 seconds behind.
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s #40 Acura ARX-06, which missed Thursday evening’s practice due to an engine change, was next quickest thanks to Louis Deletraz's effort, while the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Philipp Eng seized fourth.
However, Ricky Taylor, in the sister WTR Andretti entry, actually set the fastest time in GTP, but he received extra work on the machine during a red flag, which voided his overall time of 1m48.038s.
Earlier, Phil Hanson had the top time of 1m51.441s in the #85 Porsche 963 for JDC-Miller MotorSports until the red flag and Hanson ended up sixth.
The #6 Penske Porsche 963 of Mathieu Jaminet, who was out on his maiden run, had a significant shunt after his right rear went over the kerbing at the exit of Turn 1, which sent the car into a wild slide that resulted in the nose slamming into the barrier.
The incident brought out red flags and left four minutes in the remainder of the segment.
LMP2
PJ Hyett delivered a stout 1m52.142s flyer to take his first-ever pole behind the wheel of ‘Spike’, AO Racing’s #99 ORECA LMP2 07.
“Yeah, I'm kind of speechless about what's happening here," Hyett said. "Sebring is one of the greatest tracks in the world, and to get pole in a P2 car is a dream come true. I can't believe it. I honestly can't believe it.”
United Autosports #22 ORECA of Daniel Goldburg got close to the top, but ultimately fell 0.171s off Hyett’s pace-setting time.
After going top briefly with 10 minutes remaining in the class qualifying, Ben Keating pulled off a power slide entering Turn 3 that kicked out the rear of his #2 United Autosports ORECA and came to a slight halt enough to be lined up with the exit of the corner. He was able to continue and ended up 0.531s adrift in third when the dust settled.
The #20 ORECA of MKD by High Class Racing, piloted by Dennis Andersen, was stopped on track just offline in Turn 7 to bring out the red flag in the final minute and ended the segment early.
GTD and GTD Pro
#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood
Jack Hawksworth dropped a flyer of 1m58.714s to claim the GTD Pro pole in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Lexus RC F GT3.
The lap came with roughly six minutes remaining, and meant the Lexus crew finished sizeably ahead of Heart of Racing Team’s #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo of Marco Farnbacher by 0.550s.
AO Racing’s Seb Priaulx was third fastest in the #77 Porsche 911 GT3 R, 0.732s off Hawksworth’s time.
Winward Racing’s Philip Ellis led GTD with a lap of 1m58.778s in the #57 Mercedes-AMG GT3, which was only 0.064s off the overall GTD class mark set by Hawksworth.
Antonio Fuoco, driving the #47 Ferrari 296 GT3 for Cetilar Racing was second in class, while Parker Thompson put the GTD entry for Vasser Sullivan third in class in the #12 Lexus.
Qualifying result:
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|6
|
1'48.152
|124.491
|2
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais S. Dixon Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|5
|
+0.147
1'48.299
|0.147
|124.322
|3
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz C. Herta Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|5
|
+0.441
1'48.593
|0.294
|123.986
|4
|J. Krohn P. Eng A. Farfus BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|5
|
+0.677
1'48.829
|0.236
|123.717
|5
|D. Cameron F. Nasr M. Campbell Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|6
|
+1.027
1'49.179
|0.350
|123.320
|6
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|5
|
+1.106
1'49.258
|0.079
|123.231
|7
|G. Bruni A. Picariello J. Andlauer Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|5
|
+1.122
1'49.274
|0.016
|123.213
|8
|P. Hyett P. Chatin M. Brabham AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|6
|
+3.990
1'52.142
|2.868
|120.062
|9
| D. Goldburg P. di Resta
B. Garg United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|7
|
+4.161
1'52.313
|0.171
|119.879
|10
|B. Keating N. Pino B. Hanley United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|7
|
+4.521
1'52.673
|0.360
|119.496
|11
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|7
|
+4.613
1'52.765
|0.092
|119.399
|12
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|8
|
+5.126
1'53.278
|0.513
|118.858
|13
|G. Kurtz C. Braun T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|8
|
+5.374
1'53.526
|0.248
|118.598
|14
|M. Cairoli A. Caldarelli R. Grosjean Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|63
|Lamborghini SC63
|5
|
+5.422
1'53.574
|0.048
|118.548
|15
| T. Steven M. Jensen
H. McElrea TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|8
|
+5.430
1'53.582
|0.008
|118.540
|16
|L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen L. Wadoux Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|7
|
+6.129
1'54.281
|0.699
|117.815
|17
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly M. Martin BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|5
|
+6.212
1'54.364
|0.083
|117.729
|18
|M. Jakobsen H. Hedman R. Lindh DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA 07
|8
|
+6.318
1'54.470
|0.106
|117.620
|19
| D. Merriman R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|8
|
+6.825
1'54.977
|0.507
|117.102
|20
| D. Andersen
S. LucasL. Hörr MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|6
|
+7.302
1'55.454
|0.477
|116.618
|21
|J. Farano M. Dinan C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|7
|
+8.002
1'56.154
|0.700
|115.915
|22
|L. Willsey J. Barbosa J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|8
|
+9.172
1'57.324
|1.170
|114.759
|23
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|5
|
+10.562
1'58.714
|1.390
|113.415
|24
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|5
|
+10.626
1'58.778
|0.064
|113.354
|25
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4
|
+10.862
1'59.014
|0.236
|113.130
|26
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|
+10.991
1'59.143
|0.129
|113.007
|27
|R. Gunn A. Riberas M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|6
|
+11.112
1'59.264
|0.121
|112.892
|28
|M. Skeen M. Grenier K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|6
|
+11.198
1'59.350
|0.086
|112.811
|29
| L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. Christensen AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|
+11.294
1'59.446
|0.096
|112.720
|30
|A. Garcia A. Sims D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|7
|
+11.356
1'59.508
|0.062
|112.662
|31
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|7
|
+11.365
1'59.517
|0.009
|112.653
|32
|D. Serra D. Rigon J. Calado Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|
+11.382
1'59.534
|0.017
|112.637
|33
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|5
|
+11.434
1'59.586
|0.052
|112.588
|34
|T. Milner N. Catsburg E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|6
|
+11.634
1'59.786
|0.200
|112.400
|35
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|6
|
+11.645
1'59.797
|0.011
|112.390
|36
|S. Yoluc R. Andrade S. Andrews Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|6
|
+11.713
1'59.865
|0.068
|112.326
|37
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis J. Hinchcliffe Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|7
|
+11.731
1'59.883
|0.018
|112.310
|38
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|
+11.764
1'59.916
|0.033
|112.279
|39
| O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaA. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|6
|
+12.182
2'00.334
|0.418
|111.889
|40
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+12.244
2'00.396
|0.062
|111.831
|41
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|5
|
+12.275
2'00.427
|0.031
|111.802
|42
| R. Foley P. Gallagher
J. Walker Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|6
|
+12.307
2'00.459
|0.032
|111.772
|43
| K. Marcelli D. Formal
G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|7
|
+12.481
2'00.633
|0.174
|111.611
|44
|J. Hand D. Muller F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|6
|
+12.567
2'00.719
|0.086
|111.532
|45
| R. Hardwick
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|
+12.600
2'00.752
|0.033
|111.501
|46
|
M. FrancoA. Costa C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+12.707
2'00.859
|0.107
|111.403
|47
|
S. MonkK. Legge T. Calderon Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|7
|
+12.912
2'01.064
|0.205
|111.214
|48
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|
+13.212
2'01.364
|0.300
|110.939
|49
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|9
|
+13.361
2'01.513
|0.149
|110.803
|50
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|5
|
+13.403
2'01.555
|0.042
|110.765
|51
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|
+13.806
2'01.958
|0.403
|110.399
|52
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach K. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|8
|
+15.818
2'03.970
|2.012
|108.607
|53
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|8
|
+16.927
2'05.079
|1.109
|107.644
|54
| A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. Merrill AWA
|17
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|8
|
+16.937
2'05.089
|0.010
|107.635
|55
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni L. Pulcini Iron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|7
|
+17.017
2'05.169
|0.080
|107.567
|56
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet F. Makowiecki Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|2
|
|57
|R. Taylor J. Barbosa B. Hartley Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|5
|
|58
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|2
|
|View full results
