Alpine confident for 'good news' in Habsburg injury recovery
Alpine appears confident Ferdinand Habsburg can recover from the back injuries he sustained in testing in time to take part in next month’s Spa round of the World Endurance Championship.
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
The French manufacturer dropped hints at last weekend’s Imola WEC race that it expects the Austrian to retake his place alongside Charles Milesi and Paul-Loup Chatin in the #35 Alpine A424 LMDh at the Spa 6 Hours on 11 May.
“We are expecting good news from Ferdy this week,” said Philippe Sinault, boss of Signatech squad that runs the factory Alpines.
“We hope he can be with us as soon as possible.
“His environment, the personal one and the medical one also, is very good.”
Asked specifically about the chances of Habsburg being back in the cockpit at the Belgian WEC round, Sinault suggested that a decision could be imminent.
“We will have a clearer view at the end of this week,” he stated.
The entry list for Spa will be published this week, although Habsburg’s presence on it would not necessarily mean he will be in the car for round three of the WEC.
He is still awaiting sign-off from his doctors to get back in a racing car after fracturing two lumbar vertebrae while testing for Alpine at the MotorLand Aragon circuit at the end of March.
Photo by: Alpine
It is understood that he will have a series of scans in the run-up to Spa to assess his recovery from the injuries, which were sustained in a head-on impact at Turn 7 of the Spanish venue.
There is no expectation that Habsburg will be ready to race one week before Spa at the Paul Ricard round of the European Le Mans Series, in which he is contracted to the Cool Racing LMP2 team.
He was replaced by Chatin in the Cool ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 in the ELMS opener at Barcelona earlier this month and then by Jules Gounon, Alpine’s official reserve driver, in the A424 at last weekend’s Imola 6 Hours WEC round.
Sinault confirmed that Habsburg’s accident was the result of a problem with the car and not driver error.
“We continue to investigate, but we had a technical issue,” he said.
“Everything is under control; we have worked very hard after this accident, but now it is okay.”
Habsburg's accident curtailed an endurance test, but Sinault insisted that it wasn’t a major problem for Alpine as it builds towards the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.
He revealed that the solo car present at Aragon had already completed 26 of the planned 30 hours and that the test was still a productive one.
Watch: BrrrakeF1 - How IMSA use Advanced Data to Enforce the Rules
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Gounon replaces Habsburg for Alpine Hypercar debut at Imola's WEC round
Alpine WEC driver Habsburg suffers fractures in testing crash
Alpine reveals WEC Hypercar lineups, signs Gounon as reserve
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
Ocon wants set-up changes after China F1 sprint as "performance left on the side"
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Latest news
Brake issues hindered Rosenqvist’s chances of IndyCar victory in Long Beach
Ayrton Senna's famous Honda NSX up for sale
Yamaha to test completely new MotoGP bike at Jerez
Krack: Aston Martin frustrated by inconsistent F1 penalty decisions
Autosport Plus
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments