All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Ferrari announces HP as new F1 team title sponsor

The Ferrari Formula 1 team and American technology giant HP have signed a landmark, long-term title sponsorship deal.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Motorsport Business

Covers industry-related story

Hewlett Packard announced it is set to join Ferrari as its new title partner, renaming the official team name to Scuderia Ferrari HP in what has been called a "multi-year" deal.

The American technology company and its distinctive blue logo will feature on Ferrari's F1 livery from next week's Miami Grand Prix onwards as well as on its team kit and overalls. The title branding deal will also extend to Ferrari's F1 Academy and Esports programmes.

"Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation," said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

"In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together."

Vigna's HP counterpart Enrique Lores added: "With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

"Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities. Together we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation."

Alongside a branding deal, HP will also supply Ferrari with its services, ranging from computers, printers and other hardware to conferencing technology.

The Hewlett Packard name already has a presence in F1 at Mercedes, but the Brackley team's partner Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which focuses on cloud and networking solutions, is a different company than consumer-oriented HP. The two HP divisions were split off into two separate entities in 2015.

Read Also:

Earlier this week Ferrari announced it would incorporate blue to a one-off livery in Miami.

The change will be made to honour the Maranello marque's 70th anniversary in the American marketplace, adding two different shades of blue to the SF24 of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the so-called Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Mooted F1 points system like "putting a plaster on a big cut" - Ocon
Next article Ricciardo felt "rapid" before Stroll F1 clash in China

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
The implications of F1's vote on a new points structure

The implications of F1's vote on a new points structure

Formula 1
The implications of F1's vote on a new points structure
Ayrton Senna's famous Honda NSX up for sale

Ayrton Senna's famous Honda NSX up for sale

Automotive
Ayrton Senna's famous Honda NSX up for sale
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for podium fight at F1 Chinese GP

Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for podium fight at F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for podium fight at F1 Chinese GP
Ferrari announces Miami F1 livery change to mark US anniversary

Ferrari announces Miami F1 livery change to mark US anniversary

Formula 1
Miami GP
Ferrari announces Miami F1 livery change to mark US anniversary
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Latest news

Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire

Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire

INDY IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire
McLaren needs to understand puzzling “up and down” F1 form - Piastri

McLaren needs to understand puzzling “up and down” F1 form - Piastri

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
McLaren needs to understand puzzling “up and down” F1 form - Piastri
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team “must be an extension of the factory”

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team “must be an extension of the factory”

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team “must be an extension of the factory”
Pedrosa "didn't expect" Jerez MotoGP return in 2024 but pushed by testing intrigue

Pedrosa "didn't expect" Jerez MotoGP return in 2024 but pushed by testing intrigue

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Pedrosa "didn't expect" Jerez MotoGP return in 2024 but pushed by testing intrigue

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin

The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems

How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems
Did F1's new sprint format work?

Did F1's new sprint format work?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did F1's new sprint format work?
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe