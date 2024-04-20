WEC Imola: Fuoco completes Ferrari's practice sweep in red-flagged FP3
Ferrari completed a practice clean sweep of the Imola World Endurance Championship round as Antonio Fuoco pipped BMW’s Dries Vanthoor to the top spot in a shortened FP3.
Having also set the fastest time in Friday’s second practice, Fuoco’s factory Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar carried on where it left off on Saturday morning with a lap of 1m31.272s that was not surpassed, before Paul di Resta beached the #94 Peugeot 9X8 LMH in the gravel at the Rivazza left-hander in the final minutes of the hour-long session.
Fuoco’s time proved 0.034s quicker than Vanthoor’s WRT-run #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh, with Rene Rast following his BMW stablemate in third, three tenths further back aboard the #20 example.
Robert Shwartzman in the customer AF Corse-run #83 Ferrari that topped the times in opening practice in Yifei Ye’s hands took fourth, underlining the Prancing Horse’s strong start to its home WEC round.
The yellow 499P outpaced the best of the Porsche 963 LMDhs driven by Matt Campbell, who was 0.433s behind Fuoco’s benchmark time aboard the #5 Penske Porsche Motorsport machine.
A scrappy session for Alessandro Pier Guidi aboard the factory #51 Ferrari yielded sixth position, the Italian surviving a spin at the Villeneuve chicane and a trip into the gravel at Rivazza to post a best time of 1m31.715s.
That put him ahead of the leading Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMH of Brendon Hartley, Callum Ilott’s Jota Porsche 963 and Kamui Kobayashi in the second Toyota.
#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann
Kevin Estre’s #6 PPM Porsche completed the top 10, leading the two heavily-revised Peugeots that are competing in 2024-spec for the first time this weekend and the two Alpine A424 LMDhs.
Aston Martin broke the Corvette stranglehold on the GT3 times as Marco Sorensen headed the way in his D’Station Racing Vantage.
The Dane’s 1m42.474s was enough to put him 0.518s ahead of Alex Riberas in the similar Heart of Racing machine.
Augusto Farfus moved up to third in the best of the WRT-run BMW M4s shortly before the red flag to fall 0.036s shy of snatching second spot, while Alexander Malykhin beat Marino Sato’s United Autosports McLaren 720S Evo into fourth aboard his Manthey PureRxcing Porsche 911 GT3-R.
WEC Imola FP3 Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|33
|
1'31.238
|193.695
|2
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|32
|
+0.034
1'31.272
|0.034
|193.623
|3
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|32
|
+0.305
1'31.543
|0.271
|193.050
|4
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|32
|
+0.339
1'31.577
|0.034
|192.978
|5
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|32
|
+0.433
1'31.671
|0.094
|192.780
|6
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|32
|
+0.477
1'31.715
|0.044
|192.688
|7
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|32
|
+0.600
1'31.838
|0.123
|192.430
|8
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens C. Ilott N. Nato
|Porsche 963
|33
|
+0.637
1'31.875
|0.037
|192.352
|9
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|32
|
+0.677
1'31.915
|0.040
|192.268
|10
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|33
|
+0.790
1'32.028
|0.113
|192.032
|11
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|M. Jensen N. Müller J. Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|29
|
+0.850
1'32.088
|0.060
|191.907
|12
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|P. di Resta L. Duval S. Vandoorne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|28
|
+1.088
1'32.326
|0.238
|191.413
|13
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin J. Gounon C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|31
|
+1.355
1'32.593
|0.267
|190.861
|14
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|30
|
+1.481
1'32.719
|0.126
|190.601
|15
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|J. Button P. Hanson O. Rasmussen
|Porsche 963
|29
|
+1.567
1'32.805
|0.086
|190.425
|16
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti E. Mortara D. Kvyat
|Lamborghini SC63
|18
|
+1.642
1'32.880
|0.075
|190.271
|17
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|26
|
+2.052
1'33.290
|0.410
|189.435
|18
|
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
|11
| A. Serravalle
C. BennettJ. Vernay
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH
|30
|
+2.924
1'34.162
|0.872
|187.680
|19
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|H. Tincknell N. Jani J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|5
|
+3.699
1'34.937
|0.775
|186.148
|20
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
| C. Mateu
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|28
|
+11.236
1'42.474
|7.537
|172.457
|21
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|27
|
+11.754
1'42.992
|0.518
|171.590
|22
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|28
|
+11.790
1'43.028
|0.036
|171.530
|23
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|25
|
+11.929
1'43.167
|0.139
|171.298
|24
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|J. Caygill N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|27
|
+11.955
1'43.193
|0.026
|171.255
|25
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|28
|
+12.014
1'43.252
|0.059
|171.157
|26
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|26
|
+12.103
1'43.341
|0.089
|171.010
|27
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy D. Pin M. Gatting
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|27
|
+12.134
1'43.372
|0.031
|170.959
|28
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
| H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|29
|
+12.157
1'43.395
|0.023
|170.921
|29
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|16
|
+12.187
1'43.425
|0.030
|170.871
|30
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinT. Boguslavskiy K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|26
|
+12.240
1'43.478
|0.053
|170.784
|31
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
| C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|25
|
+12.272
1'43.510
|0.032
|170.731
|32
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|29
|
+12.308
1'43.546
|0.036
|170.671
|33
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|28
|
+12.444
1'43.682
|0.136
|170.448
|34
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
| G. Roda
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|25
|
+12.572
1'43.810
|0.128
|170.237
|35
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|28
|
+12.598
1'43.836
|0.026
|170.195
|36
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|27
|
+12.802
1'44.040
|0.204
|169.861
|37
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
| T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|22
|
+14.472
1'45.710
|1.670
|167.178
|View full results
Latest news
