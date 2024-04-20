All Series
WEC Imola
Practice report

WEC Imola: Fuoco completes Ferrari's practice sweep in red-flagged FP3

Ferrari completed a practice clean sweep of the Imola World Endurance Championship round as Antonio Fuoco pipped BMW’s Dries Vanthoor to the top spot in a shortened FP3.

James Newbold
James Newbold
Upd:
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Having also set the fastest time in Friday’s second practice, Fuoco’s factory Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar carried on where it left off on Saturday morning with a lap of 1m31.272s that was not surpassed, before Paul di Resta beached the #94 Peugeot 9X8 LMH in the gravel at the Rivazza left-hander in the final minutes of the hour-long session.

Fuoco’s time proved 0.034s quicker than Vanthoor’s WRT-run #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh, with Rene Rast following his BMW stablemate in third, three tenths further back aboard the #20 example.

Robert Shwartzman in the customer AF Corse-run #83 Ferrari that topped the times in opening practice in Yifei Ye’s hands took fourth, underlining the Prancing Horse’s strong start to its home WEC round.

The yellow 499P outpaced the best of the Porsche 963 LMDhs driven by Matt Campbell, who was 0.433s behind Fuoco’s benchmark time aboard the #5 Penske Porsche Motorsport machine.

A scrappy session for Alessandro Pier Guidi aboard the factory #51 Ferrari yielded sixth position, the Italian surviving a spin at the Villeneuve chicane and a trip into the gravel at Rivazza to post a best time of 1m31.715s.

That put him ahead of the leading Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMH of Brendon Hartley, Callum Ilott’s Jota Porsche 963 and Kamui Kobayashi in the second Toyota.

#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann

#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Kevin Estre’s #6 PPM Porsche completed the top 10, leading the two heavily-revised Peugeots that are competing in 2024-spec for the first time this weekend and the two Alpine A424 LMDhs.

Aston Martin broke the Corvette stranglehold on the GT3 times as Marco Sorensen headed the way in his D’Station Racing Vantage.

The Dane’s 1m42.474s was enough to put him 0.518s ahead of Alex Riberas in the similar Heart of Racing machine.

Augusto Farfus moved up to third in the best of the WRT-run BMW M4s shortly before the red flag to fall 0.036s shy of snatching second spot, while Alexander Malykhin beat Marino Sato’s United Autosports McLaren 720S Evo into fourth aboard his Manthey PureRxcing Porsche 911 GT3-R.

WEC Imola FP3 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 33

1'31.238

   193.695
2
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 32

+0.034

1'31.272

 0.034 193.623
3
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 32

+0.305

1'31.543

 0.271 193.050
4
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 32

+0.339

1'31.577

 0.034 192.978
5
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 32

+0.433

1'31.671

 0.094 192.780
6
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 32

+0.477

1'31.715

 0.044 192.688
7
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 32

+0.600

1'31.838

 0.123 192.430
8
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens United Kingdom C. Ilott France N. Nato Porsche 963 33

+0.637

1'31.875

 0.037 192.352
9
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 32

+0.677

1'31.915

 0.040 192.268
10
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 33

+0.790

1'32.028

 0.113 192.032
11
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller France J. Vergne Peugeot 9X8 2024 29

+0.850

1'32.088

 0.060 191.907
12
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Belgium S. Vandoorne Peugeot 9X8 2024 28

+1.088

1'32.326

 0.238 191.413
13
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin France J. Gounon France C. Milesi Alpine A424 31

+1.355

1'32.593

 0.267 190.861
14
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 30

+1.481

1'32.719

 0.126 190.601
15
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 United Kingdom J. Button United Kingdom P. Hanson Denmark O. Rasmussen Porsche 963 29

+1.567

1'32.805

 0.086 190.425
16
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Switzerland E. Mortara Russian Federation D. Kvyat Lamborghini SC63 18

+1.642

1'32.880

 0.075 190.271
17
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Cadillac V-Series.R 26

+2.052

1'33.290

 0.410 189.435
18
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
11 Canada A. Serravalle
C. Bennett
France J. Vernay 		Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH 30

+2.924

1'34.162

 0.872 187.680
19
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Switzerland N. Jani France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 5

+3.699

1'34.937

 0.775 186.148
20
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 France C. Mateu
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 28

+11.236

1'42.474

 7.537 172.457
21
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 27

+11.754

1'42.992

 0.518 171.590
22
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 28

+11.790

1'43.028

 0.036 171.530
23
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 25

+11.929

1'43.167

 0.139 171.298
24
United Autosports LMGT3
95 United Kingdom J. Caygill Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 27

+11.955

1'43.193

 0.026 171.255
25
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 28

+12.014

1'43.252

 0.059 171.157
26
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 26

+12.103

1'43.341

 0.089 171.010
27
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy France D. Pin Denmark M. Gatting Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 27

+12.134

1'43.372

 0.031 170.959
28
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 29

+12.157

1'43.395

 0.023 170.921
29
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 16

+12.187

1'43.425

 0.030 170.871
30
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3 26

+12.240

1'43.478

 0.053 170.784
31
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 25

+12.272

1'43.510

 0.032 170.731
32
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 29

+12.308

1'43.546

 0.036 170.671
33
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 28

+12.444

1'43.682

 0.136 170.448
34
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy G. Roda
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 25

+12.572

1'43.810

 0.128 170.237
35
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 28

+12.598

1'43.836

 0.026 170.195
36
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 27

+12.802

1'44.040

 0.204 169.861
37
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 22

+14.472

1'45.710

 1.670 167.178
View full results  

James Newbold
