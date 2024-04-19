All Series
WEC Imola
Practice report

WEC Imola: Ferrari remains on top in FP2 as Fuoco beats Porsche

Ferrari continued to set the pace in Friday’s second practice for Imola’s World Endurance Championship round, as Antonio Fuoco led the times in the factory #50 499P Le Mans Hypercar.

James Newbold
James Newbold
Upd:
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: Paul Foster

Fuoco carried on where fellow works Ferrari driver Yifei Ye left off in first practice aboard the #83 customer AF Corse-run example, setting a lap of 1m30.957s with over an hour remaining in the session that could not be surpassed.

The effort put him 0.342 seconds clear of the championship-leading #6 Penske Porsche Motorsport 963 LMDh in which Kevin Estre had previously clocked the benchmark time.

A late flyer from Robert Shwartzman in the #83 Ferrari he shared with Ye and Robert Kubica vaulted him into third spot, and he ended up 0.374s adrift of Fuoco following a further improvement that didn’t boost his position.

Brendon Hartley in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMH was the only other driver to lap within a second of the outright pace, placing fourth with a best time 0.772s shy. Team-mate Mike Conway was a further eight places and 0.984s behind in the #7 Toyota.

Callum Ilott was fifth-quickest in the best of the privateer Jota Porsche 963s, heading the leading effort from Peugeot’s heavily-revised 9X8 LMH.

Stoffel Vandoorne was 1.539s down on Fuoco in sixth aboard the #94 Peugeot, just 0.004s ahead of Mick Schumacher in the #36 Alpine A424 LMDh and the #93 Peugeot of Jean-Eric Vergne.

James Calado put the second of the factory Ferraris into ninth in the final five minutes of the session, but Rene Rast left it even later to complete the top 10 as the chequered flag was waved in the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh.

Mirko Bortolotti set the fastest time in the sole Lamborghini SC63 LMDh that was 1.906s off the pace in 15th, ahead of the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh in which Alex Lynn managed a 1m32.879s.

#20 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Robin Frijns, Rene Rast

#20 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Robin Frijns, Rene Rast

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

A last-gasp effort from Alessio Rovera’s Ferrari thwarted another TF Sport Corvette 1-2 in the LMGT3 class.

Charlie Eastwood set the pace in the #81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R courtesy of a 1m41.896s set with 29 minutes remaining, to surpass team-mate Daniel Juncadella’s earlier effort by 0.266s.

But Rovera’s flyer as the session came to its end, aboard the #55 AF Corse-run Ferrari 296, put him into second, 0.187s down on Eastwood.

Heart of Racing’s Alex Riberas went fourth-quickest in the best of the Aston Martin Vantages, a little over half a second behind, ahead of Ferrari factory driver Davide Rigon’s #54 296.

WEC Imola FP2 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 51

1'30.957

   194.294
2
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 46

+0.342

1'31.299

 0.342 193.566
3
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 52

+0.374

1'31.331

 0.032 193.498
4
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 49

+0.772

1'31.729

 0.398 192.658
5
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens United Kingdom C. Ilott France N. Nato Porsche 963 47

+1.343

1'32.300

 0.571 191.466
6
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Belgium S. Vandoorne Peugeot 9X8 2024 44

+1.539

1'32.496

 0.196 191.061
7
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 51

+1.543

1'32.500

 0.004 191.052
8
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller France J. Vergne Peugeot 9X8 2024 43

+1.611

1'32.568

 0.068 190.912
9
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 49

+1.670

1'32.627

 0.059 190.791
10
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 43

+1.698

1'32.655

 0.028 190.733
11
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 51

+1.727

1'32.684

 0.029 190.673
12
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 48

+1.756

1'32.713

 0.029 190.614
13
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Switzerland N. Jani France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 37

+1.835

1'32.792

 0.079 190.451
14
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin France J. Gounon France C. Milesi Alpine A424 52

+1.870

1'32.827

 0.035 190.379
15
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Switzerland E. Mortara Russian Federation D. Kvyat Lamborghini SC63 34

+1.906

1'32.863

 0.036 190.306
16
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Cadillac V-Series.R 38

+1.922

1'32.879

 0.016 190.273
17
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 United Kingdom J. Button United Kingdom P. Hanson Denmark O. Rasmussen Porsche 963 34

+2.017

1'32.974

 0.095 190.078
18
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 43

+2.054

1'33.011

 0.037 190.003
19
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
11 Canada A. Serravalle
C. Bennett
France J. Vernay 		Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH 46

+3.119

1'34.076

 1.065 187.852
20
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 37

+11.029

1'41.986

 7.910 173.282
21
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 36

+11.216

1'42.173

 0.187 172.965
22
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 36

+11.295

1'42.252

 0.079 172.831
23
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 39

+11.573

1'42.530

 0.278 172.363
24
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 39

+11.715

1'42.672

 0.142 172.124
25
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 France C. Mateu
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 42

+11.735

1'42.692

 0.020 172.091
26
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 42

+11.763

1'42.720

 0.028 172.044
27
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 46

+11.899

1'42.856

 0.136 171.816
28
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy France D. Pin Denmark M. Gatting Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 33

+11.926

1'42.883

 0.027 171.771
29
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 42

+11.928

1'42.885

 0.002 171.768
30
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 35

+11.977

1'42.934

 0.049 171.686
31
United Autosports LMGT3
95 United Kingdom J. Caygill Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 45

+12.108

1'43.065

 0.131 171.468
32
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 44

+12.163

1'43.120

 0.055 171.377
33
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 42

+12.250

1'43.207

 0.087 171.232
34
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 37

+12.427

1'43.384

 0.177 170.939
35
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy G. Roda
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 37

+12.719

1'43.676

 0.292 170.457
36
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3 44

+13.002

1'43.959

 0.283 169.993
37
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 8

+13.146

1'44.103

 0.144 169.758
View full results  

Previous article WEC Imola: Ye fastest to lead Ferrari 1-2 in practice
Next article Why Imola could bring "more chaos" to the WEC

James Newbold
James Newbold
Fuoco explains tyre preparation behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

WEC
Imola

Fuoco explains tyre preparation behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

WEC
Imola
Fuoco explains tyre preparation behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap
BMW's Vanthoor frustrated by "harsh red flag" call in Imola WEC qualifying

WEC
Imola

BMW's Vanthoor frustrated by "harsh red flag" call in Imola WEC qualifying

WEC
Imola
BMW's Vanthoor frustrated by "harsh red flag" call in Imola WEC qualifying
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
General

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
Plus
General
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville's WRC Croatia display

WRC
Rally Croatia

The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar
Long Beach

IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Fuoco explains tyre preparation behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

WEC
Imola

Fuoco explains tyre preparation behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

WEC WEC
Imola
Fuoco explains tyre preparation behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap
McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three

NASCAR Cup
Talladega

McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three

Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races

Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Plus
Plus
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
WEC
By Rachit Thukral

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
By Rachit Thukral
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
