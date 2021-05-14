Filters:
Podcast: Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again
Team Penske’s Will Power says he would give up all his winnings from the 2018 Indianapolis 500 “in a heartbeat” if it meant he could win America’s biggest open-wheel race again this weekend.
Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500
Marco Andretti has admitted retiring from IndyCar is a possibility should he win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice
Indianapolis 500 polesitter Scott Dixon says practice for this year’s race hasn’t revealed much and no one truly knows the competitiveness of their cars.
Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks
Dan Ticktum has suggested that more European Formula 2 rounds instead of flyaway events would avoid “boring” lengthy gaps between races and save teams money.
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?
A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...
Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
McLaren CEO Zak Brown reckons the racing in IndyCar is “awesome” but believes the information relayed to TV viewers could be enhanced.
How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
The Indy 500 is nicknamed ‘the greatest spectacle in racing’, but how many Formula 1 drivers have taken it on and won?
2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
Scott Dixon will start the 105th Indianapolis 500 from pole position after topping the fast nine qualifying session from Colton Herta. Here's how and when you can watch the race.
Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
The 105th Indianapolis 500 will take place this weekend, returning to its traditional May slot after being moved to August last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In celebration of America's greatest race, it's an opportune time to look back at some of the Brickyard's finest moments
W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
W Series is continuing its live free-to-air broadcast partnership with Channel 4 for 2021 and is introducing a new on-screen commentary team for the category’s second season.
Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
FIA race director Michael Masi has explained why officials permitted Alessio Deledda to contest last weekend’s FIA Formula 2 races in Monaco despite breaching the 107% qualifying rule.
VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband”
Rinus VeeKay says Ed Carpenter Racing's cars fared well in qualifying for IndyCar's Indianapolis 500 because they’re set up to handle the way the Chevrolet engine delivers its power.
Dixon didn’t want to know trim level before “hairy” Indy 500 pole run
Scott Dixon described his run to a fourth Indianapolis 500 pole as "hairy" after admitting he wasn’t sure how much downforce he had before his four-lap pole shootout run.
Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta to grab fourth pole
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon eclipsed a great effort from Colton Herta and the Ed Carpenter Racing duo to nail his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole with an average of 231.685mph.
Indy 500: Power survives brush with wall to join Karam and De Silvestro on grid
Will Power survived a scrape with the wall to join Sage Karam and Simona De Silvestro in progressing through Bump Day to secure a place on the Indy 500 grid.
Indycar race winner Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55
Andre Ribeiro, the man who scored Honda’s first win in Indycar racing in 1995, has died of bowel cancer aged 55.
Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
Liam Lawson says losing a Monaco Formula 2 race for using an incorrect throttle map at the start was “really gutting” and “a tough one to swallow”.
Dixon admits he still gets nervous before Indy 500 qualifying
Scott Dixon has admitted he still gets nervous before a four-lap run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway despite topping the times ahead of the Fast Nine Indy 500 pole position shootout.
Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole
Ed Carpenter believes his eponymous IndyCar team has everything it needs to challenge for the Indianapolis 500 in Sunday's Fast Nine shootout, allaying fears that the Chevrolet engine is underperforming.
Indy 500: Dixon leads as Power and De Silvestro face qualifying battle
Scott Dixon will lead the Fast Nine shootout at the Indianapolis 500 qualifying on Sunday, while Will Power and Simona De Silvestro are among the five drivers who will fight for the last row of the grid.
Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
Theo Pourchaire says he is not going to get carried away by becoming Formula 2’s youngest ever race winner, admitting he is “really far” from graduating to Formula 1.
Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
Theo Pourchaire became the youngest ever Formula 2 winner after a dominant performance from pole in the Monaco feature race.
Indy 500: Harvey heads final practice, Penske struggles continue
The final practice before qualifying for the 2021 Indianapolis 500 saw Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing go fastest in the four-lap simulation runs as Team Penske’s struggles for pace continued.
Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory
Liam Lawson has been stripped of his Formula 2 race two Monaco victory for using a prohibited throttle map at the race start, handing the win to Dan Ticktum.
Ferrucci rebounds from Indy shunt, aims for a Fast Nine slot
Santino Ferrucci has rebounded from his Day 3 crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is aiming for a spot in Sunday's Indy 500 shootout for pole.
Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot
Dan Ticktum has credited his Carlin team for a quick throttle motor change on the grid for enabling him to score a Formula 2 podium in an eventful race two at Monaco.
Monaco F2: Lawson beats Ticktum to win wet/dry thriller
Liam Lawson produced a stunning drive on a damp but drying track to claim a well-deserved victory in an entertaining Formula 2 race two at Monaco.
McLaughlin's Indy 500 win chances 'as good as any rookie has ever had'
Team Penske president Tim Cindric believes Scott McLaughlin has as good a chance to win the Indianapolis 500 as any IndyCar rookie has ever had.
Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing owner Dennis Reinbold wants to bring his team back to IndyCar full-time, after plans to expand its presence this year was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium
Williams Formula 1 test driver Roy Nissany has revealed how a tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal helped him score a maiden Formula 2 podium in Monaco.
The Monaco win that started another triple crown
30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau
Monaco F2: Zhou takes comfortable win as drama strikes Lundgaard
Guanyu Zhou claimed his second victory of the Formula 2 season with an impressive lights-to-flag drive in race one at Monaco.
Alpine Academy F2 drivers unfazed by Ocon contract talks
Alpine’s trio of Formula 2 academy young guns remain unperturbed by contract renewal talks with Esteban Ocon which would end any chance of graduating to F1 with the team next year.
Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly on Day 3 practice as Ferrucci crashes
Tony Kanaan topped the day three practice times for the 2021 Indianapolis 500 ahead of Conor Daly, as Santino Ferrucci suffered a heavy crash.
Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan and Alex Palou have formed a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2-3-4 on top of the speed charts halfway through the third day of practice for the Indianapolis 500.
Deledda permitted to start Monaco F2 races despite 107% rule breach
The FIA stewards have granted permission for Alessio Deledda to race in this weekend’s Formula 2 round in Monaco despite being outside of the 107% rule in qualifying.
Pourchaire “disconnected brain” in Monaco F2 qualifying
Theo Pourchaire says he “disconnected his brain” in order to set a blistering lap in Monaco qualifying to become the youngest ever Formula 2 polesitter.
F2 and F3 to focus on cost saving drive instead of driver scholarships
Formula 2 and Formula 3 organisers will continue its drive to reduce costs instead of creating a driver scholarship initiative helping competitors raise funds during a COVID impacted economic climate.
Monaco F2: Pourchaire beats Shwartzman to feature race pole
Formula 2 rookie Theo Pourchaire blitzed qualifying with a stunning lap to secure pole position for the feature race at Monaco.
Monaco F2: Shwartzman fastest in interrupted practice session
Robert Shwartzman emerged fastest in FIA Formula 2 practice after posting a late effort in a heavily interrupted session at Monaco.
Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice
Scott Dixon topped the speed charts after day 2 of practice for the Indianapolis 500, as three Chip Ganassi Racing cars and two Ed Carpenter Racing entries filled the top five places.
Paretta Autosport hints at more IndyCar races beyond Indy 500
Paretta Autosport team owner Beth Paretta has suggested her team will continue beyond the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 – and Simona de Silvestro believes she could be available for future outings.
Ticktum: This is my “last shot” at reaching Formula 1
Williams development driver Dan Ticktum has labelled this season as his “last shot” to reach Formula 1 ahead of this weekend’s Formula 2 round at the Monaco Grand Prix.
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?
Indy 500: Power tops opening day of practice
Will Power led Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato on the opening day of practice for the 2021 Indianapolis 500, as seven of the nine participating former winners filled the top 12.
Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice
Graham Rahal put defending Indianapolis 500 winners Rahal Letterman Lanigan on top for the opening practice for the 105th running of the Indy 500 ahead of 2008 winner Scott Dixon.
Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA
Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Jack Aitken will return to the FIA Formula 2 grid for the next two rounds having been called up to replace Matteo Nannini at HWA Racelab.
Sato could land $380,000 jackpot for back-to-back Indy 500 win
Takuma Sato will stand to gain an extra $380,000 on top of his seven-figure race winnings, should he win the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.
F2 racer Verschoor secures budget to stay with MP for Monaco
Richard Verschoor will continue with MP Motorsport for the second round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship this weekend at Monaco, having initially signed a one-race deal with the squad.
Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation
FIA Formula 3 has brought its next round forward to remain racing in France after the cancellation of the Turkish Grand Prix caused the calendar to be adjusted.
W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins
W Series has confirmed a change to its calendar after the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix was cancelled, relocating the first race of the season to the Styrian Grand Prix on 26 June.
VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk
Rinus VeeKay, who scored his first IndyCar victory on Saturday, has paid tribute to the education he received from the Road To Indy junior formulas and from former Indy car star Arie Luyendyk.
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers
Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races
VeeKay will remember first IndyCar win "for the rest of my life"
New IndyCar winner Rinus VeeKay admitted he was in tears after the Ed Carpenter Racing driver scored the biggest victory of his career in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.
Grosjean: Traffic "definitely" cost maiden IndyCar victory
IndyCar rookie Romain Grosjean says traffic cost him a shot at his first series victory in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, after the pole-sitter finished second to Rinus VeeKay.
Indycar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean for comfortable maiden win
Rinus VeeKay swept to his maiden IndyCar win on the Indianapolis road course, denying polesitter Romain Grosjean a first series victory in the Indy GP by 4.9s.
Grosjean: Ending 10-year pole drought "like being alive again"
Romain Grosjean says ending a 10-year pole position drought on his third IndyCar appearance was "like being alive again" and reminded him of times he'd "completely forgot" about.
IndyCar GP Indy: Romain Grosjean takes first pole since 2011
Romain Grosjean landed his maiden pole position in only his third IndyCar appearance at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, the ex-Formula 1 driver shading double champion Josef Newgarden by 0.126s.
IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2
Josef Newgarden topped the timesheets in second practice for IndyCar's Grand Prix of Indianapolis, eclipsing an impressive Rinus VeeKay and his Team Penske team-mate Will Power.
Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract to stay in IndyCar until 2023
IndyCar race winner Colton Herta has extended his contract with Andretti Autosport and principal backer Gainbridge until 2023, appearing to diminish prospects of a forthcoming Formula 1 switch.