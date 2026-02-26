Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Single-Seaters News

Championship
Championship
Driver
Team
Event
Location
Article type

What is it like being a Williams F1 simulator driver?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
What is it like being a Williams F1 simulator driver?

The rising Japanese star with his sights set firmly on IndyCar

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Sugo
The rising Japanese star with his sights set firmly on IndyCar

Suzuka returns to opening round as Super Formula unveils 2027 calendar

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Suzuka returns to opening round as Super Formula unveils 2027 calendar

IndyCar releases renderings of new chassis for 2028 regulation overhaul

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
IndyCar releases renderings of new chassis for 2028 regulation overhaul

Dome-led group launches bid to build next Super Formula car

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Dome-led group launches bid to build next Super Formula car

Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Nashville
Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title

F1 juniors shine in F2 2026 title fight

FIA F2
F2 FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
F1 juniors shine in F2 2026 title fight

IndyCar Nashville race postponed to Monday after heavy rain and World Cup delays

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar Nashville race postponed to Monday after heavy rain and World Cup delays

Super Formula: Ohta closes in on title, Fraga takes sprint win

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Fuji
Super Formula: Ohta closes in on title, Fraga takes sprint win

Super Formula Fuji: Ohta charge denies O’Sullivan maiden win

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Fuji
Super Formula Fuji: Ohta charge denies O’Sullivan maiden win

Alesi to return to Super Formula in Fuji car-sharing deal

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Alesi to return to Super Formula in Fuji car-sharing deal

How IndyCar's shock silly season twist overshadowed O'Ward's return to victory lane

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
How IndyCar's shock silly season twist overshadowed O'Ward's return to victory lane

Dixon to leave Chip Ganassi Racing at end of 2026 IndyCar season

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Dixon to leave Chip Ganassi Racing at end of 2026 IndyCar season

Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

General
MISC General
Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

Ohta tops Super Formula Fuji test fresh from IMSA Watkins Glen round

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Ohta tops Super Formula Fuji test fresh from IMSA Watkins Glen round

Who’s looking good in F2 and F3 ahead of their British Grand Prix support billing

FIA F2
F2 FIA F2
Who’s looking good in F2 and F3 ahead of their British Grand Prix support billing

How Lundgaard emulated Tracy’s 2000 charge at Road America

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Road America
How Lundgaard emulated Tracy’s 2000 charge at Road America

Rovanpera set to resume motorsport career after health issue

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Rovanpera set to resume motorsport career after health issue

How IndyCar 2026 looks at its halfway point

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Madison
How IndyCar 2026 looks at its halfway point

How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Detroit
How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

Inside Le Mans' groundbreaking new Motorsport Museum

General
MISC General
Inside Le Mans' groundbreaking new Motorsport Museum

How Rosenqvist came of age in the closest Indy 500 finish in history

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
How Rosenqvist came of age in the closest Indy 500 finish in history

Rosenqvist wins 2026 Indy 500 in closest-ever finish

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Rosenqvist wins 2026 Indy 500 in closest-ever finish

Super Formula Suzuka: Fukuzumi sees off Iwasa for Rookie Racing's first win

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Suzuka
Super Formula Suzuka: Fukuzumi sees off Iwasa for Rookie Racing's first win

Super Formula Suzuka: Fenestraz wins chaotic opening race

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Suzuka
Super Formula Suzuka: Fenestraz wins chaotic opening race

Super Formula announces extra Fuji race as Autopolis replacement

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Super Formula announces extra Fuji race as Autopolis replacement

Why this year's Indy 500 isn't as straightforward to call as you might expect

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Why this year's Indy 500 isn't as straightforward to call as you might expect

How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

How a rules rumbling and full-course caution call added edge to the IndyCar title fight

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
How a rules rumbling and full-course caution call added edge to the IndyCar title fight

IndyCar Indianapolis GP: Lundgaard stuns Malukas to snatch win

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indianapolis GP: Lundgaard stuns Malukas to snatch win

Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments

Alex Zanardi dies at the age of 59

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Alex Zanardi dies at the age of 59

Super Formula Autopolis round cancelled by heavy rain

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Autopolis
Super Formula Autopolis round cancelled by heavy rain

Why 'inevitably' struck again in IndyCar as Palou won at Long Beach

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
Why 'inevitably' struck again in IndyCar as Palou won at Long Beach

When Senna took part in an IndyCar test with Penske

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
When Senna took part in an IndyCar test with Penske

How Super Formula deals with the problem F1 has been unable to solve

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Motegi
How Super Formula deals with the problem F1 has been unable to solve

Browning after P4 on debut Super Formula weekend: 'I couldn't believe my pace'

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Motegi
Browning after P4 on debut Super Formula weekend: 'I couldn't believe my pace'

Super Formula Motegi: Ohta scores back-to-back wins

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Motegi
Super Formula Motegi: Ohta scores back-to-back wins

Super Formula Motegi: Ohta overtakes reigning champion Iwasa to win

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Motegi
Super Formula Motegi: Ohta overtakes reigning champion Iwasa to win

The names to watch out for in Super Formula despite Rovanpera’s late dropout

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Motegi
The names to watch out for in Super Formula despite Rovanpera’s late dropout

The reasons behind Rovanpera’s surprise Super Formula withdrawal

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Motegi
The reasons behind Rovanpera’s surprise Super Formula withdrawal

Has a new IndyCar title challenger emerged to take on Palou?

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Has a new IndyCar title challenger emerged to take on Palou?

IndyCar Barber: Palou dominates again to close in on points lead

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
IndyCar Barber: Palou dominates again to close in on points lead

Scott McLaughlin goes through the fence in scary IndyCar crash

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Scott McLaughlin goes through the fence in scary IndyCar crash

Mick Schumacher opens up on his IndyCar reality check

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Mick Schumacher opens up on his IndyCar reality check

Rovanpera’s Super Formula programme suspended after medical evaluation

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Rovanpera’s Super Formula programme suspended after medical evaluation

How IndyCar's shiny new event provided a challenger to Palou's throne

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Streets of Arlington
How IndyCar's shiny new event provided a challenger to Palou's throne

Andretti Global nears decision on fourth Indianapolis 500 entry

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Andretti Global nears decision on fourth Indianapolis 500 entry

How F1 could learn from an old F2 story

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
How F1 could learn from an old F2 story

Why the IndyCar-NASCAR crossover was a success at Phoenix after previous failures

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Why the IndyCar-NASCAR crossover was a success at Phoenix after previous failures

IndyCar Phoenix: Newgarden earns thrilling win after Palou crashes out

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
IndyCar Phoenix: Newgarden earns thrilling win after Palou crashes out

The drivers to watch out for in F2 and F3

FIA F2
F2 FIA F2
Albert Park
The drivers to watch out for in F2 and F3

The F3 champion looking to repeat history in F2 - again

FIA F2
F2 FIA F2
The F3 champion looking to repeat history in F2 - again

How Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
How Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Palou dominates opener from McLaughlin

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Palou dominates opener from McLaughlin

The CART season that soared before tragedy

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
The CART season that soared before tragedy

Who can dethrone Palou as the IndyCar king in 2026?

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
Who can dethrone Palou as the IndyCar king in 2026?

McLaren and Chip Ganassi reach final settlement over Palou court case

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
McLaren and Chip Ganassi reach final settlement over Palou court case

‘The HANS saved my neck’ – Browning on airborne Super Formula crash

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
‘The HANS saved my neck’ – Browning on airborne Super Formula crash

Fukuzumi fastest in Suzuka Super Formula test as Browning escapes 130R crash

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Motegi
Fukuzumi fastest in Suzuka Super Formula test as Browning escapes 130R crash
Load more News Archive