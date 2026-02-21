Skip to main content

Super Formula

F2 race winner Stanek makes Super Formula switch with Kondo Racing

Another F2 driver switches to Super Formula as Stanek joins an expanded Kondo team

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Published:
Podium: second placed Roman Stanek, Invicta Racing

Formula 2 graduate Roman Stanek has become a last-minute addition to the 2026 Super Formula grid, and will drive an additional car run by Kondo Racing for the new season.

Stanek’s drive was confirmed by the team on Saturday, and follows protracted negotiations with the Masahiko Kondo-owned outfit about a drive in a third Dallara-Toyota entry.

The Czech will join the previously-confirmed Luke Browning and Ukyo Sasahara in an expanded three-car Kondo lineup, although his car will be fielded under an alternative banner, Buzz MK Racing, as rules state each entrant can only field two cars.

“I’m very happy to continue my career in top level single-seater racing,” said Stanek. “I’m looking forward to making a new start in Japan with Buzz MK Racing and I want to thank the team for giving me this opportunity. I’ll give it everything to show the best possible performance on the high-level stage that is Super Formula.”

Stanek has spent the past three seasons racing in F2, initially for Trident in 2023-24 and then the title-winning Invicta Racing outfit last year, scoring two wins in that time.

He earned a best championship finish of 10th last year, scoring five podium finishes.

The 21-year-old, who joins Browning in making the move to Super Formula from F2, is also a race winner in FIA Formula 3 and Euroformula Open.

Stanek will make his debut in the SF23 in next week’s two-day pre-season test at Suzuka, which is set to feature four hours of running per day on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kondo adding a third car bolsters the size of the Super Formula grid to 24 cars, the level not seen in the Japanese series since the early part of the 1999 season.

It means there will be a total of 14 Toyota-powered cars, including one for the returning Team Goh squad, while Honda supplies engines to the remaining 10 cars.

