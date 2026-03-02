Skip to main content

Race report
IndyCar St. Petersburg

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Palou dominates opener from McLaughlin

Plenty of incidents shook up the running order, with Palou emerging victorious in IndyCar's opening race in Florida

Joey Barnes
Edited:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou is off to another strong title defence after winning the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The Spaniard, who started fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, utilised an early overcut pit strategy to jump to the front and control the last 62 of 100 laps. In the end he beat polesitter Scott McLaughlin by 12.4948s. 

Team Penske's McLaughlin led 34 laps but was unable to mount a challenge to Palou so had to settle for second, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Christian Lundgaard who climbed from 12th to the third and final spot on the podium.

Kyle Kirkwood, who started 15th for Andretti Global, lost out on a second-place effort after being forced to save fuel and faded to fourth, but did keep clear of Pato O'Ward who finished fifth in the #5 Arrow McLaren.

At the start, McLaughlin got a clean getaway but it didn’t take long for chaos to ensue behind him. As the field blew through Turn 4, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Sting Ray Robb clipped the inside of the curb and bounced into Santino Ferrucci's AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet.

The two ended up into the tyre barrier, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s rookie Mick Schumacher, making his series debut, climbing up and over the back of Ferrucci’s car. Robb was able to continue and was penalised for avoidable contact, while Ferrucci and Schumacher were forced to retire. 

Will Power's 45th birthday and Andretti debut turned sour as contact in Turn 10, the same place he crashed during second practice, led to a pitstop on lap 21. The Andretti crew saw enough on the right-rear suspension to take it behind the wall. He managed to return around the halfway mark, albeit 30 laps down. 

Pitstops began on lap 31, to see Palou cycle into the lead, ahead of Ericsson and McLaughlin.

Ericsson’s pace began to fade and McLaughlin took advantage with an inside pass into turn 1 on lap 65. Ericsson then struggled to fend off other challenges as Arrow McLaren’s Lundgaard also jumped him. Mercifully, Ericsson was brought into the pits on lap 66 for a set of softer alternate tyres.

Palou pitted on lap 67 after amassing a 14s lead and swapped soft tyres for a set of the harder primaries.

Kirkwood, using an undercut, jumped the majority of his rivals and got ahead of McLaughlin - with an aggressive outside pass at Turn 4 - during the pit cycle. 

Despite late pressure by Lundgaard after Kirkwood had faded, McLaughlin held him off to finish second as Palou walked off with the win.

IndyCar St. Petersburg results

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 100

01:52:21.6997

   96.118 2 54  
2 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 100

+12.4948

1:52'34.1945

 12.4948 95.9400 2 41  
3 Denmark C. Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 7 100

+12.9154

1:52'34.6151

 0.4206 95.9340 2 36  
4 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 100

+25.2738

1:52'46.9735

 12.3584 95.7590 2 32  
5 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 100

+26.0754

1:52'47.7751

 0.8016 95.7480 2 30  
6 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 100

+26.2563

1:52'47.9560

 0.1809 95.7450 2 29  
7 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 100

+26.4219

1:52'48.1216

 0.1656 95.7430 2 27  
8 France R. Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 18 100

+28.0389

1:52'49.7386

 1.6170 95.7200 2 24  
9 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Juncos Hollinger Racing 76 100

+28.7151

1:52'50.4148

 0.6762 95.7110 3 22  
10 Norway D. Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 19 100

+29.8722

1:52'51.5719

 1.1571 95.6940 2 20  
11 New Zealand M. Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 66 100

+30.4683

1:52'52.1680

 0.5961 95.6860 2 19  
12 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 60 100

+30.8105

1:52'52.5102

 0.3422 95.6810 3 18  
13 United States D. Malukas Team Penske 12 100

+33.7756

1:52'55.4753

 2.9651 95.6390 3 17  
14
L. Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
 45 100

+38.0390

1:52'59.7387

 4.2634 95.5790 3 17  
15 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 100

+38.9093

1:53'00.6090

 0.8703 95.5670 2 15  
16 United States A. Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 20 100

+49.6127

1:53'11.3124

 10.7034 95.4160 4 14  
17 Brazil C. Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 100

+1'01.9774

1:53'23.6771

 12.3647 95.2430 3 13  
18 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 100

+1'03.1343

1:53'24.8340

 1.1569 95.2260 2 12  
19
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
 21 100

+1'03.1912

1:53'24.8909

 0.0569 95.2260 3 11  
20
N. Siegel Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
 6 99

+1 Lap

1:52'23.5695

 1 Lap 95.1310 3 10  
21
R. Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing
 77 93

+7 Laps

1:52'24.9430

 6 Laps 89.3470 5 9  
  Australia W. Power Andretti Global 26 55

+45 Laps

1:37'24.3085

 38 Laps 60.9820 2 8 Retirement
  New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 39

+61 Laps

44'55.9111

 16 Laps 93.7420 3 8 Accident
  United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 0

+100 Laps

2.3605

 39 Laps 0.0000   6 Collision
  Germany M. Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 47 0

+100 Laps

2.8168

 0.4563 0.0000   5 Collision
View full results

