IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

IndyCar has announced a multi-year commitment for Chevrolet and Honda to continue as the official Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for the series.

The new agreement will begin in 2027 and run for “multiple years,” according to the press release. Both manufacturers will also be involved in the development of the engine and competition rules that are set to be implemented, with the new car that is expected from the 2028 season.

“This is a monumental day for IndyCar, fuelled by a massive and historic commitment from two of our best and most trusted partners,” IndyCar president J. Douglas Boles said.

“Chevrolet and Honda have worked tirelessly with us over the last 12 months to get to this point, and both have made it very clear that they are fully committed to this sport and invested in continuing the positive momentum the series generated in 2025.”

In addition to commitments made in engine development, engine supply and promotion of the series, each manufacturer will be entitled to own a charter to be utilised beginning in 2028.

“As charter entrants in 2028, Chevrolet and Honda now have a new and exciting opportunity to build on their incredible legacies across IndyCar Series racing, while continuing their strong relationships with our current roster of teams and helping deliver an innovative and industry leading new car in 2028,” Boles said.

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

For Honda, which began IndyCar competition in 1994, the announcement marks a continuation as an engine supplier for over 30 years - including six seasons as the sole engine supplier. The Japanese manufacturer is coming off its 11th manufacturers’ title in multiple manufacturer competition and the fifth in the last eight years.

“To our esteemed Honda fans, customers and associates, we are thrilled to announce our ongoing participation in the NTT IndyCar Series,” Honda Racing Corporation USA President David Salters said.

“With a deep respect for the history and competitive spirit of IndyCar racing, we are proud to continue our involvement after more than 30 years. This long-standing commitment strengthens our ability to allow us to further develop our people and technology at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in North America.

“The partnership between IndyCar and FOX continues to grow, bringing outstanding race coverage and elevating the experience for fans everywhere. The future of IndyCar looks incredibly bright, and we at Honda are honoured to play a critical role in its continued success.”

The agreement for Chevrolet extends participation to 14 seasons since returning in 2012. Over that time, the bow-tie brand has captured nine manufacturer championships, 16 overall when including previous runs in the US single-seater series.

“Chevrolet has enjoyed a long, successful relationship with IndyCar as an engine manufacturer, and this extension paves the way for the NTT IndyCar Series to continue to grow and for us to further maximise technology transfer from race to road,” General Motors President Mark Reuss said.

Start action Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“The addition of a charter allows Chevrolet to join with other stakeholders to continue to make the series even stronger. IndyCar produces consistently exciting racing on road and street courses as well as ovals, and we look forward to building on our IndyCar legacy and put on a great show for our loyal Chevrolet fans.”

Details of the powertrain parameters set to be utilised with the new 2.4-litre, twin turbocharged V6 engine with hybrid technology that will be introduced in 2028 will be announced at a later date.