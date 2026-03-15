Andretti Global nears decision on fourth Indianapolis 500 entry
F1 Cadillac test driver Colton Herta among the drivers under consideration for potential one-off seat
Colton Herta, Andretti Global; 2025 Indianapolis 500
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Andretti Global is close to a verdict on if it will run a fourth car for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in May.
The organization has added a one-off entry to the Indianapolis 500 each of the last five years with Marco Andretti, who announced his retirement over the offseason. Even with that development, though, the current three-car lineup could be expanded by one for the crown jewel event of the IndyCar Series And a decision on that will be determined soon, according to Andretti Global Team Principal Ron Ruzewski.
“We're still actively discussing what is the best thing to do for the Indy 500 because it needs to be value-added,” Ruzewski told Autosport.com.
“A fourth car at Indy needs to be value-added and not a distraction. I'm a firm believer in that. I think we're probably pretty close to making a decision. I would say I'm hoping within the next week or so to firm something up.”
Colton Herta, Hitech F2 2026 season
Photo by: Getty Images
Ruzewski’s phone has not stopped ringing with drivers eager to make their respective cases to jump in the not-yet-declared seat. Undoubtedly, the most obvious candidate is Colton Herta, who left the team over the offseason and became a test driver for Cadillac’s Formula 1 team while also running in Formula 2 with Hitech TGR.
Among the reasons Herta seems like a lock to be the driver tabbed if the team expands to a one-off entry for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” is that TWG Motorsports is involved with General Motors in running the Cadillac F1 program, as well owning and operating Andretti Global. Herta, who has made seven starts in the Indy 500, currently doesn’t have a conflict that weekend, and is also off the next month or so due after F2 rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Colton Herta, Hitech
Photo by: Getty Images
Herta is also on-site for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Arlington cheering on his former Andretti teammates Marcus Ericsson, Kyle Kirkwood, and his replacement, Will Power.
“I would be remiss to say he (Herta) wasn't someone we would consider,” Rusewski said. “But we have to look at what's best for him and his program as well and the big picture for everything before we make a decision.”
Share Or Save This Story
The rookies to watch out for in 2026
FIA changes IndyCar’s superlicence points allocation
Herta would be “foolish” to expect winning F2 debut
What's holding Cadillac back in F1?
FIA to trial start procedure tweaks at Bahrain F1 test
The Cadillac calculus F1 has made that weighs up $450m today vs billions tomorrow
Latest news
Andretti Global nears decision on fourth Indianapolis 500 entry
Why Aston Martin is remaining positive despite dire start to F1 2026
How 2023 is McLaren's blueprint to dust itself off after Chinese F1 no-show
Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments