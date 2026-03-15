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IndyCar 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Andretti Global nears decision on fourth Indianapolis 500 entry

F1 Cadillac test driver Colton Herta among the drivers under consideration for potential one-off seat

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Colton Herta, Andretti Global

Colton Herta, Andretti Global; 2025 Indianapolis 500

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Andretti Global is close to a verdict on if it will run a fourth car for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

The organization has added a one-off entry to the Indianapolis 500 each of the last five years with Marco Andretti, who announced his retirement over the offseason. Even with that development, though, the current three-car lineup could be expanded by one for the crown jewel event of the IndyCar Series And a decision on that will be determined soon, according to Andretti Global Team Principal Ron Ruzewski.

“We're still actively discussing what is the best thing to do for the Indy 500 because it needs to be value-added,” Ruzewski told Autosport.com.

“A fourth car at Indy needs to be value-added and not a distraction. I'm a firm believer in that. I think we're probably pretty close to making a decision. I would say I'm hoping within the next week or so to firm something up.”

Colton Herta, Hitech F2 2026 season

Colton Herta, Hitech F2 2026 season

Photo by: Getty Images

Ruzewski’s phone has not stopped ringing with drivers eager to make their respective cases to jump in the not-yet-declared seat. Undoubtedly, the most obvious candidate is Colton Herta,  who left the team over the offseason and became a test driver for Cadillac’s Formula 1 team while also running in Formula 2 with Hitech TGR.

Among the reasons Herta seems like a lock to be the driver tabbed if the team expands to a one-off entry for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” is that TWG Motorsports is involved with General Motors in running the Cadillac F1 program, as well owning and operating Andretti Global. Herta, who has made seven starts in the Indy 500, currently doesn’t have a conflict that weekend, and is also off the next month or so due after F2 rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Colton Herta, Hitech

Colton Herta, Hitech

Photo by: Getty Images

Herta is also on-site for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Arlington cheering on his former Andretti teammates Marcus Ericsson, Kyle Kirkwood, and his replacement, Will Power

“I would be remiss to say he (Herta) wasn't someone we would consider,” Rusewski said. “But we have to look at what's best for him and his program as well and the big picture for everything before we make a decision.”

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