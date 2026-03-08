Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

IndyCar Phoenix: Newgarden earns thrilling win after Palou crashes out

Josef Newgarden continued a perfect weekend for Team Penske with victory in an eventful IndyCar race

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
David Malukas, Team Penske, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Josef Newgarden surged late on to pull off a remarkable win at Phoenix Raceway, as defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou crashed out.

The Tennessee native was 10th on a late restart with fresh tyres on his #2 Team Penske, but charged through the field and took the lead with seven laps to go to take victory, the 33rd of his IndyCar Series career. In the end, he beat Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood by 1.7937s on the 1-mile tri-oval.

Polesitter David Malukas, Newgarden’s team-mate, was third to take the final spot on the podium as Arrow McLaren’s Pato O'Ward finished fourth ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong

But it was a nightmare race for St. Pete winner and defending IndyCar champion Palou as he crashed out of the race early on.

Graham Rahal propelled his #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car around Palou for third after a restart on lap 10, and shortly after Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Rinus VeeKay attempted an outside pass on Palou going through the dogleg, but the two came together and it led to the reigning and four-time series champion going out of race in his 100th start in the series after just 22 laps.

 

 

Largely untroubled running continued until the second caution came out on lap 142 after Louis Foster hit the wall. Kirkwood cycled to the lead as Rasmussen pitted, along with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Will Power, Andretti Global

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Will Power, Andretti Global

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Kirkwood took the restart on tyres that were 25 laps older, along with team-mate Will Power, who were 1-2 on the lap 155 restart. The Andretti duo held firm for several laps until Rasmussen took the lead on lap 191. Following another cycle of pitstops, Power took the lead six laps later and was thrust into a fight with Rasmussen.

But on lap 206, Power and Rasmussen collided, as Power drifted high on the exit of Turn 2 to hit the left-front of Rasmussen’s ECR Chevrolet. The contact left Power with a flat tyre, and Rasmussen saying “something doesn’t feel right” over the radio as the caution came out once more.

 

Despite the concerns over damage, Rasmussen stayed out, ahead of O’Ward and Kirkwood. 

O’Ward opted to pit, along with Newgarden, while Rasmussen led from Kirkwood at the restart on lap 218. O’Ward and Newgarden began to carve through the field from ninth and 10th and while O’Ward’s climb was stunted as he broke into the top five, Newgarden fought through and managed to get up to the top three with 10 laps remaining. 

Kirkwood got around the battered race car of Rasmussen with eight laps to go, but then lost the lead a lap later to the surging Newgarden. 

Despite an admirable fight, Rasmussen was unable to hold pace and fell down the running order to finish 14th, as Newgarden comfortably took his first win of the season, with Kirkwood and Malukas joining him on the podium.

IndyCar Phoenix - race results

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 250

1:51'14.4657

   134.842 5 51  
2 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 250

+1.7937

1:51'16.2594

 1.7937 134.806 3 41  
3 United States D. Malukas Team Penske 12 250

+2.8412

1:51'17.3069

 1.0475 134.785 4 39  
4 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 250

+3.9318

1:51'18.3975

 1.0906 134.763 5 33  
5 New Zealand M. Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 66 250

+6.4815

1:51'20.9472

 2.5497 134.711 3 31  
6 United States A. Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 20 250

+7.2911

1:51'21.7568

 0.8096 134.695 5 28  
7 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 250

+8.1647

1:51'22.6304

 0.8736 134.678 4 27  
8 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 250

+9.8786

1:51'24.3443

 1.7139 134.643 5 24  
9 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 250

+10.4690

1:51'24.9347

 0.5904 134.631 5 22  
10 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 250

+12.1306

1:51'26.5963

 1.6616 134.598 5 20  
11 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 250

+16.8360

1:51'31.3017

 4.7054 134.503 4 19  
12 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 60 250

+17.2139

1:51'31.6796

 0.3779 134.495 4 18  
13 Denmark C. Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 7 250

+17.6584

1:51'32.1241

 0.4445 134.486 5 18  
14
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
 21 250

+18.2862

1:51'32.7519

 0.6278 134.474 5 17  
15 Norway D. Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 19 250

+18.9740

1:51'33.4397

 0.6878 134.460 4 16  
16 Australia W. Power Andretti Global 26 249

+1 Lap

1:51'33.1071

 1 Lap 133.929 4 15  
17 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 249

+1 Lap

1:51'34.0977

 0.9906 133.909 4 14  
18 Germany M. Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 47 248

+2 Laps

1:51'34.9878

 1 Lap 133.353 3 12  
19 Brazil C. Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 248

+2 Laps

1:51'36.1321

 1.1443 133.331 3 11  
20
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
 6 247

+3 Laps

1:51'35.3306

 1 Lap 132.809 5 10  
21
R. Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing
 77 246

+4 Laps

1:51'36.8855

 1 Lap 132.241 4 9  
22 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Juncos Hollinger Racing 76 245

+5 Laps

1:51'32.6567

 1 Lap 131.786 4 8  
 
L. Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
 45 140

+110 Laps

1:02'03.3776

 105 Laps 135.361 2 7 Collision
  Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 21

+229 Laps

10'51.5430

 119 Laps 116.032   6 Collision
  France R. Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 18 0

249 laps

   0.000   5 Mechanical
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Palou dominates opener from McLaughlin

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Palou dominates opener from McLaughlin

IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

Brown "would love" Indy 500 reunion with Alonso

IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Brown "would love" Indy 500 reunion with Alonso
More from
Will Power

Why life starts at 45 for IndyCar champion Will Power

IndyCar
IndyCar
Why life starts at 45 for IndyCar champion Will Power

Power set for sportscar debut in Indianapolis 8 Hour

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Intercontinental GT Challenge
Indianapolis 8 Hour
Power set for sportscar debut in Indianapolis 8 Hour

Malukas joins Penske's IndyCar squad as Power's replacement

IndyCar
IndyCar
Malukas joins Penske's IndyCar squad as Power's replacement
More from
Team Penske

IndyCar star Power leaves Team Penske after 17 seasons

IndyCar
IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar star Power leaves Team Penske after 17 seasons

Key Penske figures exit after Indy 500 qualifying scandal

IndyCar
IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Key Penske figures exit after Indy 500 qualifying scandal

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

WEC
WEC
Sebring II
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?

McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP

Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed