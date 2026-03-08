IndyCar Phoenix: Newgarden earns thrilling win after Palou crashes out
Josef Newgarden continued a perfect weekend for Team Penske with victory in an eventful IndyCar race
Josef Newgarden surged late on to pull off a remarkable win at Phoenix Raceway, as defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou crashed out.
The Tennessee native was 10th on a late restart with fresh tyres on his #2 Team Penske, but charged through the field and took the lead with seven laps to go to take victory, the 33rd of his IndyCar Series career. In the end, he beat Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood by 1.7937s on the 1-mile tri-oval.
Polesitter David Malukas, Newgarden’s team-mate, was third to take the final spot on the podium as Arrow McLaren’s Pato O'Ward finished fourth ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong.
But it was a nightmare race for St. Pete winner and defending IndyCar champion Palou as he crashed out of the race early on.
Graham Rahal propelled his #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car around Palou for third after a restart on lap 10, and shortly after Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Rinus VeeKay attempted an outside pass on Palou going through the dogleg, but the two came together and it led to the reigning and four-time series champion going out of race in his 100th start in the series after just 22 laps.
Largely untroubled running continued until the second caution came out on lap 142 after Louis Foster hit the wall. Kirkwood cycled to the lead as Rasmussen pitted, along with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Will Power, Andretti Global
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Kirkwood took the restart on tyres that were 25 laps older, along with team-mate Will Power, who were 1-2 on the lap 155 restart. The Andretti duo held firm for several laps until Rasmussen took the lead on lap 191. Following another cycle of pitstops, Power took the lead six laps later and was thrust into a fight with Rasmussen.
But on lap 206, Power and Rasmussen collided, as Power drifted high on the exit of Turn 2 to hit the left-front of Rasmussen’s ECR Chevrolet. The contact left Power with a flat tyre, and Rasmussen saying “something doesn’t feel right” over the radio as the caution came out once more.
Despite the concerns over damage, Rasmussen stayed out, ahead of O’Ward and Kirkwood.
O’Ward opted to pit, along with Newgarden, while Rasmussen led from Kirkwood at the restart on lap 218. O’Ward and Newgarden began to carve through the field from ninth and 10th and while O’Ward’s climb was stunted as he broke into the top five, Newgarden fought through and managed to get up to the top three with 10 laps remaining.
Kirkwood got around the battered race car of Rasmussen with eight laps to go, but then lost the lead a lap later to the surging Newgarden.
Despite an admirable fight, Rasmussen was unable to hold pace and fell down the running order to finish 14th, as Newgarden comfortably took his first win of the season, with Kirkwood and Malukas joining him on the podium.
IndyCar Phoenix - race results
RACE
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|J. Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|250
|
1:51'14.4657
|134.842
|5
|51
|2
|K. Kirkwood Andretti Global
|27
|250
|
+1.7937
1:51'16.2594
|1.7937
|134.806
|3
|41
|3
|D. Malukas Team Penske
|12
|250
|
+2.8412
1:51'17.3069
|1.0475
|134.785
|4
|39
|4
|P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|250
|
+3.9318
1:51'18.3975
|1.0906
|134.763
|5
|33
|5
|M. Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|66
|250
|
+6.4815
1:51'20.9472
|2.5497
|134.711
|3
|31
|6
|A. Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|250
|
+7.2911
1:51'21.7568
|0.8096
|134.695
|5
|28
|7
|S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|250
|
+8.1647
1:51'22.6304
|0.8736
|134.678
|4
|27
|8
|S. McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|250
|
+9.8786
1:51'24.3443
|1.7139
|134.643
|5
|24
|9
|G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|250
|
+10.4690
1:51'24.9347
|0.5904
|134.631
|5
|22
|10
|K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|250
|
+12.1306
1:51'26.5963
|1.6616
|134.598
|5
|20
|11
|S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|250
|
+16.8360
1:51'31.3017
|4.7054
|134.503
|4
|19
|12
|F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|60
|250
|
+17.2139
1:51'31.6796
|0.3779
|134.495
|4
|18
|13
|C. Lundgaard Arrow McLaren
|7
|250
|
+17.6584
1:51'32.1241
|0.4445
|134.486
|5
|18
|14
|
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|250
|
+18.2862
1:51'32.7519
|0.6278
|134.474
|5
|17
|15
|D. Hauger Dale Coyne Racing
|19
|250
|
+18.9740
1:51'33.4397
|0.6878
|134.460
|4
|16
|16
|W. Power Andretti Global
|26
|249
|
+1 Lap
1:51'33.1071
|1 Lap
|133.929
|4
|15
|17
|M. Ericsson Andretti Global
|28
|249
|
+1 Lap
1:51'34.0977
|0.9906
|133.909
|4
|14
|18
|M. Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|47
|248
|
+2 Laps
1:51'34.9878
|1 Lap
|133.353
|3
|12
|19
|C. Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|4
|248
|
+2 Laps
1:51'36.1321
|1.1443
|133.331
|3
|11
|20
|
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
|6
|247
|
+3 Laps
1:51'35.3306
|1 Lap
|132.809
|5
|10
|21
|
R. Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|246
|
+4 Laps
1:51'36.8855
|1 Lap
|132.241
|4
|9
|22
|R. van Kalmthout Juncos Hollinger Racing
|76
|245
|
+5 Laps
1:51'32.6567
|1 Lap
|131.786
|4
|8
|
L. Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|140
|
+110 Laps
1:02'03.3776
|105 Laps
|135.361
|2
|7
|Collision
|A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|21
|
+229 Laps
10'51.5430
|119 Laps
|116.032
|6
|Collision
|R. Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|0
|
249 laps
|0.000
|5
|Mechanical
|View full results
Share Or Save This Story
Why life starts at 45 for IndyCar champion Will Power
Power set for sportscar debut in Indianapolis 8 Hour
Malukas joins Penske's IndyCar squad as Power's replacement
IndyCar star Power leaves Team Penske after 17 seasons
Key Penske figures exit after Indy 500 qualifying scandal
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut
Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?
McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP
Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments