Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Why F1 drivers delay going full throttle on 2026 qualifying laps

Feature
Formula 1
Formula 1
Why F1 drivers delay going full throttle on 2026 qualifying laps

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Feature
F1 Academy
F1 Academy
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Sponsored
Sponsored
How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Feature
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Changes made to Super Formula race weekends in 2026

Super Formula
Super Formula
Motegi
Changes made to Super Formula race weekends in 2026

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

Feature
MotoGP
MotoGP
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

MotoGP wants to introduce a minimum rider salary

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP wants to introduce a minimum rider salary

For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

Feature
Formula 1
Formula 1
For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order
Super Formula Motegi

Changes made to Super Formula race weekends in 2026

The Japanese championship will go back to uniform distances on double-header weekends

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Published:
Start action

Start action

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Super Formula has adjusted its format for the 2026 season, going back to uniform distances across double-header race weekends with fixed pit windows.

The Japanese single-seater series took the unorthodox step of varying the lap count between Saturday and Sunday races last year, while also abolishing the pit window for Sunday contests except for the single-race events at Sugo and Autopolis.

However, for 2026, both races on each of the five double-header weekends that feature on the seven-event schedule will be held over the same lap count, run to the standard race distances that have been used for most of the post-refuelling era.

At the same time, the pit window will be used for every race, but instead of being set on lap 10 across the board, it will now be adjusted according to the track distance.

JRP President Yoshihisa Ueno told Autosport: “At the time we adopted more double-header races, some of our staff expressed the view that Saturday and Sunday races would end up being similar if we used the exact same format. In reality though, we found that the two races were often quite different, and so we are sure now that even if we use the same format we won’t get two races exactly the same.

“Regarding the pit window, we also have to consider the fact that we have more one-car teams this year, which don’t have to worry about double-stacking their cars. We felt the races with no pit window could give them an advantage if some kind of trouble occurs [bringing out the safety car], so in the interests of fairness, we made the change.”

Ren Sato, PONOS NAKAJIMA RACING

Ren Sato, PONOS NAKAJIMA RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

One other format change for this year is that the two single-header races at Sugo and Autopolis will now feature a three-stage knockout qualifying system. Super Formula previously used an F1-style Q1-Q2-Q3 method for determining the grid for every race, but adopted the current Q1-Q2 system, with Q1 being split into two groups, for 2022.

For Sugo and Autopolis, the fastest five drivers from the 12 which advance to Q2 (an unchanged number from last year despite the increase to 24 cars) will fight for pole position in Q3, with points awarded on a 3-2-1 basis to the top three as previously.

It was also confirmed by Super Formula on Tuesday ahead of this week’s Suzuka pre-season test that the series will stick with fuel flow of 90kg/h.

The U-turn follows negative feedback from drivers after a temporary drop to 88kg/h for last December’s post-season test at Suzuka, which led to an increase in lap times of around one second and lower straight line speeds in the order of 5-10km/h. 

Super Formula 2026 race distances

  • Rounds 1 & 2: Motegi 37 laps (177.7km) - Pit window: Lap 10
  • Round 3: Autopolis 41 laps (191.6km) - Pit window: Lap 11
  • Rounds 4 & 5: Suzuka 31 laps (180km) - Pit window: Lap 8
  • Rounds 6 & 7: Fuji 41 laps (187.1km) - Pit window: Lap 11
  • Round 8: Sugo 51 laps (182.9km) - Pit window: Lap 13
  • Rounds 9 & 10: Fuji 41 laps (187.1km) - Pit window: Lap 11
  • Rounds 11 & 12: Suzuka 31 laps (180km) - Pit window: Lap 8

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F2 race winner Stanek makes Super Formula switch with Kondo Racing

Top Comments

More from
Jamie Klein

F2 race winner Stanek makes Super Formula switch with Kondo Racing

Super Formula
Super Formula
F2 race winner Stanek makes Super Formula switch with Kondo Racing

Why anticipation for the 2026 Super Formula season is higher than ever

Super Formula
Super Formula
Why anticipation for the 2026 Super Formula season is higher than ever

Doohan's Super Formula plans fall through at the last minute

Super Formula
Super Formula
Doohan's Super Formula plans fall through at the last minute

Latest news

Why F1 drivers delay going full throttle on 2026 qualifying laps

Feature
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Why F1 drivers delay going full throttle on 2026 qualifying laps

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Feature
F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Sponsored
Sponsored
How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Feature
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?