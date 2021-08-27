Tickets Subscribe
Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped Friday practice for Red Bull despite a late crash in FP2 at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

After Valtteri Bottas topped the opening free practice session for Mercedes at Spa-Francorchamps, Verstappen fought back in the second session with a 1m44.472s to take top spot by 0.041s from the Finn.

But Verstappen’s day ended early when he crashed in the final minutes of FP2 exiting Les Combes, hitting the outside barrier, which caused the second red flag of the session after Charles Leclerc’s earlier off.

With the majority of teams managing engine modes in a bid to conserve power unit performance, the practice times were tricky to clearly decipher despite a familiar pattern, with Lewis Hamilton just behind title rival Verstappen and Mercedes team-mate Bottas.

Fernando Alonso claimed fourth place for Alpine ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in sixth in front of Hungarian GP winner Esteban Ocon in the other Alpine.

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) rounded out the top 10 in FP2 – with the Mexican driver securing a contract extension at the Milton Keynes-based team for 2022 on Friday.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the Belgian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Belgian GP starts at 3pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 28th August 2021
Start time: 3pm local time - 2pm BST

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Belgian GP qualifying coverage starting at 1pm BST.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1

· Start time: 1:00pm BST

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of Belgian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Belgian GP at 6:00pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 6:00pm BST

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Will Belgian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Belgian GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps?

Cloudy and cool conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps, with a chance of rain. Temperatures are set to be 16 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying – 12 degrees cooler than qualifying for the Hungarian GP. 

FP2 result

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.041
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.072
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 0.481
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0.493
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.708
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 0.830
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 0.864
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 0.914
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.932
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1.045
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.286
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1.317
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1.495
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1.646
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.726
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 2.193
18 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2.364
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 2.863
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 3.057
View full results

FP1 result

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.164
3 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0.500
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.619
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 0.736
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.928
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 0.978
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1.137
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1.298
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1.413
11 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1.450
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1.484
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1.556
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1.573
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.729
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.902
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 2.926
18 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3.025
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 3.506
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 3.860
View full results
Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy
F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
F1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

10m
Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy
F1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy

1 h
Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash
F1

Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

2 h
Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
F1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

3 h
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash
F1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

3 h
Max Verstappen
Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

The off-track considerations that led to F1's Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt British GP Plus
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1's Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Verstappen and Perez's Honda engines irreparable after crash damage Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez's Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

Why Red Bull's siege mentality isn't helping its political causes Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's siege mentality isn't helping its political causes

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash
W Series W Series

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

Verstappen and Perez's Honda engines irreparable after crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez's Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

