‘Metronomic’ Verstappen may rule F1, but it won’t last forever - Horner
Red Bull says it is under no illusion that Max Verstappen’s ‘metronomic’ domination of Formula 1 is not going to last forever.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen has turned F1 into a one-man show over recent seasons, as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is the only other driver to have won a race since last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
And despite rivals throwing everything they can at trying to close down Red Bull’s advantage, the world champion squad is still clearly in a class of its own at the front.
It means that with Verstappen in the form of his career, and clearly totally at one with his car, there is an inevitability at the moment of the Dutchman racking up plenty more victories on his way to winning this year’s championship.
Speaking about the level Verstappen was operating at, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “He’s just hit it like a metronome.
“The pace that he showed last year, he's just continued that. I think since the last Chinese Grand Prix [in 2019], he's won 50% of all the races. He's won 21 out of the last 23 races. He's in fantastic form. He's at one with the car, at one with the team, and enjoying his racing.”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and the Red Bull team celebrate
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
But while things looks perfect at the moment, Horner says F1 history shows that periods of dominance can quickly end – which is why his squad is taking nothing for granted.
“I think that you have to appreciate success,” he said. “Max is a special talent. It's a golden moment for him and, as we've seen with every single driver, it doesn't last forever.
“I think it's about enjoying the moment, being in the moment. There's no guarantees that we'll be able to give him a car like this every year for the next five years. So, it's doing what you can, while you can.”
Red Bull had appeared to be under more pressure from rivals at the start of this season, but Verstappen’s advantage in the recent Japanese and Chinese Grands Prix points to the team having stretched its legs once again.
But Horner thinks that the long-corner nature of Suzuka and Shanghai probably played to the strengths of the RB20, so the form book may be different at venues coming up.
“I think it's probably track-specific because it may well be we go to the next race and it concertinas again,” he said. “It will probably do that.
“We've not raced in really hot temperatures yet, or anything like that. So, there's still an awful lot of variables. But across the different circuits that we've had, RB20 is delivering and the drivers – and particularly Max – are doing an outstanding job.”
Watch: Who Are The Key Players In The F1 2025 Driver Market
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
Horner: Wolff should focus on his own F1 problems, not “unavailable” Verstappen
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen dominates as Norris splits the Red Bulls
Perez: F1 safety car meant it was "game over" for second place in China
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet
Latest news
Brake issues hindered Rosenqvist’s chances of IndyCar victory in Long Beach
Ayrton Senna's famous Honda NSX up for sale
Yamaha to test completely new MotoGP bike at Jerez
Krack: Aston Martin frustrated by inconsistent F1 penalty decisions
Autosport Plus
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems
Did F1's new sprint format work?
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments