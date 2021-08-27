Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy

By:

Red Bull will wait to find out what the rest of the Formula 1 calendar looks like before deciding where Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will take grid drops.

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy

Red Bull’s power unit supplier, Honda, revealed on Thursday that both Verstappen and Perez had lost their second of three engines to use this year due to crash damage sustained in the past two races.

It has put both drivers on the brink of a grid penalty that the team has come to accept is inevitable with a possible 12 races still to run this year. Exceeding the three-engine allocation for the season triggers a 10-place grid penalty.

Any grid drop could have an impact on Verstappen’s bid for the drivers’ championship, with just eight points separating him and Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen took his third and final engine of the season on race day in Hungary, but Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the team would wait and see what the rest of the calendar looks like before deciding where to take the grid drop.

Doubts currently linger over races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil, while Mugello and Qatar have been mooted as possible alternative venues.

“Of course we will have to take penalties later in the year,” Horner said on Sky Sports F1 during Friday’s practice running.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It’s a question of strategically when do we take those. I think we’ll wait to see exactly what the calendar evolution looks like as well.

“You’ve got to pick your moments strategically to do that, do you do it early, or do you do it a bit later, or pick a time where you maybe have a bad session and that’s the time to effect the change.”

Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll will serve grid penalties at Spa this weekend for causing the Turn 1 collisions in Hungary. Both drivers said that it was a good track to take the penalty given the number of overtaking opportunities.

While Horner agreed that Spa would be a “good track” to take the penalties at, he was wary of dropping down the order in wet conditions that could await on race day.

“It’s an open circuit, you can overtake here, but at the same time, if you qualify well, do you want to be in the mist and spray?” Horner said.

“We saw the danger of being in a damp race at the last weekend. So it’s something we’re constantly evaluating and constantly looking at.

“I think so long as you’re flexible with it, the right opportunity will present itself.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

Previous article

Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

1 h
2
MotoGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

1 h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

1 d
4
Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

4 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

1 h
Latest news
Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy
F1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy

22m
Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash
F1

Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

1 h
Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
F1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

1 h
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash
F1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

1 h
Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
F1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

2 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father Belgian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1 Plus

The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1

Brian Redman drove in a mere handful of grands prix and described himself as a ‘good professional’, but he was so much more than that. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls one of racing’s most underrated drivers

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy

Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.