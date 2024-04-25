The weekly reality check that has kept MotoGP hype off of Acosta so far in 2024

The 19-year-old reigning Moto2 champion's debut in MotoGP was highly anticipated over the winter, and it has so far lived up to expectations.

Ninth in the Qatar opener after an early charge through the field gave way to a maiden podium in Portugal with third, before Acosta led the Americas GP for a short while on his way to second.

As a result, many are predicting Acosta to win a grand prix sooner rather than later, with the Tech3 rider amongst the favourites at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Asked on Thursday at Jerez – where he won in his first Moto3 season in 2021 – if he finds it difficult to keep his feet on the ground, Acosta spoke of a glimpse of "real life" he gets from fishermen while training at home in Mazarron as a key thing.

"Not too much," Acosta, whose father is a fisherman, said. "At the end, I bike every week at home and I see the fishermen trying to take something for it [their work].

"I see how real life is and how people are working hard like that. For this, maintaining the feet on the ground [approach] when you see that is quite normal."

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Coming into this weekend's fourth round of the season, KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa said he wants to follow Acosta to see how he is on track on the RC16.

Acosta says he wants the opposite because he has "much to learn" from a rider he describes as "not a 'normal' guy".

"For sure I will follow him," he said of Pedrosa's remarks.

"You know the experience this guy has in this track, or how much experience this guy has on a MotoGP bike.

"It's awesome. Also, when you are talking with him, you are not talking with a 'normal' guy or a 'normal' rider.

"You know his mind has history, from his days in 125s and 250s. For this I have much to learn from him, than him from me."