F2 veteran Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber
Dale Coyne Racing has signed Formula 2 race-winner Luca Ghiotto for the next two IndyCar rounds, with the Italian set to make his debut at Barber Motorsports Park this weekend.
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
The 29-year-old most recently competed in the opening round of the European Le Mans Championship earlier this year with LMP2 squad Inter Europol Competition, finishing eighth in Barcelona.
After finishing runner-up to Esteban Ocon in the 2015 GP3 championship, Ghiotto spent five full seasons in Formula 1’s main feeder category from 2016-20 and managed a best finish of third in the standings with Virtuosi Racing in 2019, while scoring seven wins.
He will take over the #51 DCR entry driven in the first two rounds of the season by Colin Braun and Nolan Seigel at Barber before tackling the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on 10-11 May.
Ghiotto met up with the Chicago-based DCR team earlier this week, but has yet to test the car.
“I’m very excited to be making my IndyCar Series debut this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park,” he said.
“I’ve spent the majority of my career overseas but was always intrigued and wanting to try IndyCar.
“It will be my first time driving this car and my first time at this track, so there’s a steep learning curve and challenge ahead of me but I am very much looking forward to it.”
Luca Ghiotto, Williams FW40
Photo by: Sutton Images
Among his extensive experience, the former Nissan Formula E test and simulator driver was also a tester for the Williams Formula 1 team in 2017. He took part in that year's post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, driving alongside Felipe Massa.
“We know it won’t be an easy first race for Luca jumping in the car like this with no testing whatsoever,” said team owner Dale Coyne.
“That said, he has plenty of experience in different types of race cars and has proven himself over the years.
“We look forward to seeing what he can do in the next two races and know that he will bring experience and knowledge to the team.”
Katherine Legge will become the fourth different driver of the #51 car when she joins DCR for the Indianapolis 500 next month, with Siegel taking over from Jack Harvey in its #18 entry.
