Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision Next / 2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 News

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

By:

Sergio Perez will stay with the Red Bull Formula 1 team in 2022, after a contract extension was agreed ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

The Mexican joined the outfit on a one-year deal at the start of this season, as Red Bull elected to look outside of its young driver programme for the first time in years.

Although Perez has had some difficulties adapting to the unique characteristics of Red Bull’s F1 car concept, he has scored well and secured a victory for the team at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Speaking about his deal, which will see him race alongside Max Verstappen again, Perez said: “I’m really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula 1 and it’s a great opportunity for me. Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull.”

Perez told Autosport earlier this month that the tricky nature of the RB16B car had left him feeling that he was racing in an all-new category this season.

But despite still finding his way in getting the most out of the car, both driver and team think the foundations are there to improve more in the future.

Perez added: “It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family. We’ve been working hard to deliver results so it’s great to see the team have faith in me for the future.

“We have so much more to achieve together and we still have a great challenge on our hands this season so I really hope we can finish the year on a high and carry that momentum into 2022.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that Perez’s experience was viewed as a key asset for the outfit ahead of the all-new rules coming in to play for 2022.

“Checo is a highly respected team member and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the constructors’ championship,” explained Horner.

“His integration into the wider team has been seamless and we have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he’s capable of in our car.

“Next year we move into a new era of F1 with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the team navigate this transition and maximise the RB18.”

Perez’s confirmation at Red Bull means that sister team Red Bull will almost certainly keep an unchanged line-up of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for 2022.

Team principal Franz Tost said in Belgium that an announcement about its driver plans would be made next month.

“I think it will be decided in September, and we will announce it then,” he said.

shares
comments

Related video

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Previous article

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Next article

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th

2 h
2
Formula 1

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

2 h
3
Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

1 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

20 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

42 min
Latest news
Driving the F1 icon that launched Schumacher's career
F1

Driving the F1 icon that launched Schumacher's career

16m
2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
F1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

28m
Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022
F1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

42m
Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
F1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

1 h
McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre
F1

McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre

1 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre Belgian GP
Formula 1

McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP Belgian GP
Formula 1

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
Perez: Marko's honesty on the bad days is still a good thing
Formula 1

Perez: Marko's honesty on the bad days is still a good thing

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up Belgian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues F1 car development
Formula 1

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues F1 car development

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

Trending Today

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Driving the F1 icon that launched Schumacher's career
Formula 1 Formula 1

Driving the F1 icon that launched Schumacher's career

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1 Plus

The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1

Brian Redman drove in a mere handful of grands prix and described himself as a ‘good professional’, but he was so much more than that. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls one of racing’s most underrated drivers

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Driving the F1 icon that launched Schumacher's career
Formula 1 Formula 1

Driving the F1 icon that launched Schumacher's career

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.