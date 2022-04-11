Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / "No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
WEC News

ByKolles completes "very good" first test with Vanwall Hypercar

The new Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar developed by the German-based ByKolles squad completed a successful first test on a race circuit last week.

Gary Watkins
By:
ByKolles completes "very good" first test with Vanwall Hypercar

ByKolles Racing head of operations Boris Bermes described the two-day run with the Vanwall Vandervell LMH non-hybrid prototype at the Most circuit in the Czech Republic “as a very good first test for a new car”.

“It was planned as something between a shakedown and a test, but everything went well and it turned into a real test,” Bermes told Autosport.

“We have now sorted all the important things and can start planning a proper test programme.

“The next step is to go to different circuits and to test in different conditions.”

The Vanwall, which is powered by the Gibson normally-aspirated V8, completed more than 100 laps of the 2.62-mile Autodrom Most on Thursday and then a little less on the second day of the test because the weather deteriorated.

Honda's Touring Car World Cup race winner Esteban Guerrieri, who was named as one of two test drivers along with Tom Dillmann for the programme last year, completed the majority of the running in the new car.

Sportscar racing veteran Christophe Bouchut, the Le Mans 24 Hours winner in 1993 with Peugeot, also drove the car after undertaking the initial shakedown of the car at the Zweibrucken airfield in Germany the previous week.

Bouchut completed shakedown of ByKolles Vanwall LMH Hypercar last week at Zweibrucken airfield

Bouchut completed shakedown of ByKolles Vanwall LMH Hypercar last week at Zweibrucken airfield

Photo by: ByKOLLES Racing

ByKolles is pushing on with its LMH project despite failing to secure an entry for this year’s World Endurance Championship.

The team has outlined an intent to race in next year’s WEC should it be welcomed back into a championship in which it competed in LMP2 in 2012-13 and then in LMP1 from 2014 until the 2019/20 season.

The LMH designed and built in-house by ByKolles will also form the basis of a trackday car and feed into development of a 1000bhp/1000kg hybrid road-going machine.

ByKolles is confident that it has secured the rights to use the name of the British Vanwall Formula 1 team that won the inaugural constructors’ title in 1958.

The model name of the car is a homage to Vanwall boss Tony Vandervell.

shares
comments

Related video

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Previous article

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Aston Martin to make factory supported Nurburgring 24H return
GT

Aston Martin to make factory supported Nurburgring 24H return

Ogier “learning from mistakes” after tough WEC debut at Sebring Sebring
WEC

Ogier “learning from mistakes” after tough WEC debut at Sebring

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance Sebring Plus
WEC

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance

More
Kolles Racing
ByKolles-built Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar rolled out
WEC

ByKolles-built Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar rolled out

ByKolles unlikely to race in WEC in 2021 but is pushing on with LMH project
WEC

ByKolles unlikely to race in WEC in 2021 but is pushing on with LMH project

ByKolles reveals 2021 Le Mans Hypercar design
WEC

ByKolles reveals 2021 Le Mans Hypercar design

Latest news

ByKolles completes "very good" first test with Vanwall Hypercar
WEC WEC

ByKolles completes "very good" first test with Vanwall Hypercar

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Formula E Formula E

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh

ByKolles-built Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar rolled out
WEC WEC

ByKolles-built Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar rolled out

Ogier “learning from mistakes” after tough WEC debut at Sebring
WEC WEC

Ogier “learning from mistakes” after tough WEC debut at Sebring

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance Plus

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance

Toyota’s stranglehold on the World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.