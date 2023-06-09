Subscribe
Previous / 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far Next / Toyota concept shows Le Mans hydrogen vision is "in the right direction"
Le Mans News

Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat

Vanwall’s Le Mans Hypercar has been suffering from a loss of power in the hot conditions seen so far in the build up to this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

Jamie Klein
By:
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680 of Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Tristan Vautier

The solo Vanwall Vandervell 680 was 15th-fastest of the 16 cars in the Hypercar field for the World Endurance Championship blue riband, ahead of only the Jota Porsche 963 LMDh that failed to set a lap due to hybrid issues.

Tom Dillmann set the car’s best lap of 3m29.745s, which put it some 4.5 seconds slower than the pace-setting Ferrari 499P, and more than a second behind the best of the Glickenhaus 007s, the only other non-hybrid car in the Hypercar field.

Cars in the Hypercar class are limited to a maximum power output of 520kW (697bhp), before Balance of Performance is applied, but this is only applicable in so-called ‘reference’ conditions of 20 degrees Celsius and 1010 millibars of atmospheric pressure.

But a source within Vanwall suggested that its performance deficit to its Hypercar rivals has been exacerbated at Le Mans by the ‘correction factor’ seen in other rounds of the WEC, as the lower night-time temperatures in the 24-hour race are taken into account.

When the correction factor is closer to 1, meaning that the turbo-powered cars that make up the bulk of the Hypercar field run closer to their full potential, it puts the normally-aspirated Gibson-powered Vanwall at a larger disadvantage.

“We are lacking a bit of power and it is costing quite some lap time,” Dillmann told Autosport. “We know that if it’s hot we are limited. Therefore, during the day, it’s tough and during the night it’s better.

“We can improve on the chassis side, but we are in a reasonable window. The car is not easy to drive, but not too bad. But when you lose power like this, it’s costing quite a bit.”

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680 of Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Tristan Vautier

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680 of Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Tristan Vautier

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Dillmann added that a sensor issue in first qualifying cost the Vanwall further performance, without which he felt it could have qualified even higher.

“I think we had the potential to split the Glickenhauses, I think we could have done a low 3m29s or a high 3m28s, but with the issue we had, we couldn’t,” he said.

The Vanwall squad, previously known as ByKolles, is making its first appearance at Le Mans since 2020, when it last raced the unreliable CLM P1/01 LMP1 car.

Dillmann, who was part of the ByKolles line-ups that failed to finish in 2018, ‘19 and ‘20, believes that he and team-mates Tristan Vautier and Esteban Guerrieri can be cautiously optimistic of seeing the chequered flag on Sunday.

Read Also:

“We have never done 24 hours in a row, the most we have done was eight hours in Sebring, so we need to do triple that,” he admitted. “We ran solidly during the test day and free practice, although [on Thursday] we limited the mileage as we are on our race engine.

“We are a lot more confident about finishing, because everything we learned with the old car has been applied to this car. It has been quite solid, no big headaches on reliability, just one or two isolated events that we fixed.

“We are humble but we can have more confidence compared to previous years.”

shares
comments

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Toyota concept shows Le Mans hydrogen vision is "in the right direction"
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1 Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Tom Dillmann More
Tom Dillmann
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Dillmann predicted NIO would have Formula E weaknesses pre-season

Dillmann predicted NIO would have Formula E weaknesses pre-season

Formula E

Dillmann predicted NIO would have Formula E weaknesses pre-season Dillmann predicted NIO would have Formula E weaknesses pre-season

NIO Formula E team reveals Dillmann, Turvey line-up and Gen2 car

NIO Formula E team reveals Dillmann, Turvey line-up and Gen2 car

Formula E

NIO Formula E team reveals Dillmann, Turvey line-up and Gen2 car NIO Formula E team reveals Dillmann, Turvey line-up and Gen2 car

More
Kolles Racing
Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring

Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring

WEC
Sebring

Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring

Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional entries for Le Mans 24 Hours

Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional entries for Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans

Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional entries for Le Mans 24 Hours Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional entries for Le Mans 24 Hours

ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall Hypercar reliability in latest test

ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall Hypercar reliability in latest test

WEC

ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall Hypercar reliability in latest test ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall Hypercar reliability in latest test

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3 Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1 Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Quentin Spurring

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Autosport Staff

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
James Newbold

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Autosport Staff

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
James Newbold

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe