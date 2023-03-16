Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring
Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is confident he can get up to speed in the Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar ahead of this week’s World Endurance Championship opener at Sebring.
The French-Canadian, F1 champion with Williams in 1997, admitted that he is still short of laps in the Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680 as he prepares for his return to prototype racing in Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles, but stressed that he just needs time in the car “to figure it all out”.
“I’ve always got on the pace in whatever I’ve driven,” Villeneuve told Autosport.
“I’m not worried: it’s just a question of getting time in the car and understanding the car.
“This is not an easy track to get used to a new car, to learn about it and then get up to speed.”
Villeneuve, who is driving the Vanwall together with Tom Dillmann and Esteban Guerrieri, revealed that his only test in the Vanwall prior to his arrival in Sebring at Barcelona back at the end of November was nothing more than a short exploratory run.
“I did two runs and then went home; I didn’t do many laps,” said the 51-year-old, whose previous full season of racing came in the NASCAR Euro Series in 2019.
Insight: Why the WEC's eagerly-anticipated new era is unmissable
“It was just a few laps to see how the car was before I sat down with the team to decide how we moved forward.”
Villeneuve was unable to attend the Vanwall Racing team’s final test of the 2022 before it concentrated on the homologation of the car in the opening months of this year.
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
He then completed only 29 laps in the car over the course of the Prologue, the WEC’s official pre-season test last Saturday and Sunday.
Villenueve was meant to undertake a long run on Sunday morning, but a clash with GTE Am Ferrari meant it had to be cut short.
He was six seconds off the pace of Dillmann in the Prologue, but shaved four seconds from his best time in the opening session of free practice on Wednesday morning.
He described it as his “first proper run in the car”, adding that “I could finally get into a rhythm for the first time”.
Villeneuve’s best time in the Prologue was a 1m56.552s, which compared with Dillmann’s 1m50.038s.
He got down to a 1m52.441s during a 17-lap run in first free practice, 1.4 seconds off Guerrieri’s pace.
In the hotter conditions of FP2 on Wednesday afternoon, Villeneuve posted a 1m53.601s over the course a seven-lap run.
Related video
Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return
How Toyota's new WEC challengers are shaping up
Villeneuve faces "tough" job in WEC, admits Vanwall Hypercar boss
Villeneuve faces "tough" job in WEC, admits Vanwall Hypercar boss Villeneuve faces "tough" job in WEC, admits Vanwall Hypercar boss
Jacques Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza
Jacques Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza Jacques Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza
The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title
The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title
Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional entries for Le Mans 24 Hours
Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional entries for Le Mans 24 Hours Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional entries for Le Mans 24 Hours
ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall Hypercar reliability in latest test
ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall Hypercar reliability in latest test ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall Hypercar reliability in latest test
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
Latest news
First impressions of the radical Formula E shake-up
First impressions of the radical Formula E shake-up First impressions of the radical Formula E shake-up
How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed
How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed
Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch
Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch
IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row
IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.