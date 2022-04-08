"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh

Lotterer has a wealth of experience within endurance racing, having won the Le Mans 24 Hours three times with Audi before joining Porsche's LMP1 outfit in 2017.

He was leading in the #1 car he shared with Nick Tandy and Neel Jani the same year, before grinding to a halt with less than four hours to go with oil pressure problems.

Porsche then pulled the shutters on its endurance operations at the end of the season to focus its resources on joining Formula E.

Having moved to Formula E with Techeetah in 2017, Lotterer reunited with Porsche for its first season in the all-electric championship in 2019.

With Porsche set to return to endurance racing with its LMDh project in 2023 in partnership with US heavyweights Team Penske, Lotterer explained that the idea of a return to racing in sportscars was "motivating" - but also added that he was happy with his current role with the German manufacturer in Formula E.

"At Porsche I'm in good hands either way," Lotterer told Autosport. "I really like Formula E, I think it's great championship and also with Gen3, it's continuing to grow.

"But, you know, Porsche's DNA and legacy is a lot at Le Mans and it's a legendary thing, Le Mans and Porsche. Both are very motivating. So I would say I'm in a nice place to be honest."

Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Lotterer added that the diversity in disciplines over his racing career has been "refreshing" and he has relished the chance to explore different categories with the Porsche team.

When asked if he missed racing at Le Mans, Lotterer conceded that he still has a passion for endurance racing, but explained that being able to try different machinery across his career means he has been able to "live in the moment".

"It's been really refreshing to have these new challenges after so many years of endurance," he said.

"This is a really nice thing to be able to have in a career, to shift and in combination with Porsche, especially as a works driver to go to different platforms and find new solutions.

"So you live in the moment, you're busy with that and you're focused on that.

"In terms of missing [endurance racing] I mean, sometimes, yeah - I look at the endurance races, and I have passion for endurance of course, and Le Mans is a fantastic race.

"And yeah, there are rumours, obviously because Porsche is coming back to Le Mans. But either way, nothing's been decided."