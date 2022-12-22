Autosport 2022 Top 50: #46 Nick Tandy

A low-key season with Corvette Racing? That overlooks a superlative performance at Le Mans – including pole position – that should have made the Brit and Tommy Milner WEC title winners. Add the 50 points lost when team-mate Alexander Sims was taken out of the lead and they would have sealed the final GTE Pro crown.

That had a lot to do with an against-the-odds victory next time out at Monza. Tandy got his Chevrolet Corvette C8.R to the end without a late splash of fuel, giving them the victory. Years of driving to the fuel reading in IMSA came to the fore that day.

