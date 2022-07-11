Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Kobayashi: Toyota would've lost to Alpine even without WEC Monza clash Next / How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza glory on Peugeot's debut
WEC / Monza News

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win

Corvette Racing’s Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner hit an “impossible” fuel number at Monza to avoid the late pitstop forced on Ferrari and score their maiden World Endurance Championship win.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win

Tandy’s C8.R was sitting second, just four seconds behind the #52 Ferrari 488 of Antonio Fuoco/Miguel Molina, with 40 minutes to go when he backed off to try and reach the checkered flag.

But with two laps to go, Fuoco pitted from the lead for a splash of fuel, allowing Corvette to score its first WEC triumph since conquering the 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours by 19.4s.

A disbelieving Milner, who reckoned the Ferraris had been “a lap better than us on fuel”, believed the fuel number Tandy had been tasked with meeting was “impossible” and that the team would not be able to manage any better than second. 

“The team gave Nick a fuel number that seemed impossible to me, but he was just barely making it,” said Milner.

“At some point, I guess they thought they couldn't go and we were sitting here thinking they had it in the bag. Obviously that wasn't the case!

“We could see early on in the race that a podium was possible. But based on the pace of the Ferraris and them going a lap longer than us on at least one occasion while we were trying to save fuel… it looked like during the last run that second place was really going to be it.”

Tandy, who qualified the Corvette second at Monza, said: “With two laps to go, I saw a red car coming in and didn't know which one. I asked if it was the #52 and the team said it was.

“Like Tommy said, we basically gave up with about 30 minutes to go because we had to hit a stupid number to make it. But we did!

Podium: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy

Podium: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We had no idea really what cars could make it. I think there were four of the five cars that pitted under a safety car with basically three hours left, so it was going to be a stretch for all those cars to make it on two more stops. From then on it became a fuel mileage race.

“We fully expected the Ferrari to be able to go to the end. They had already done a stint under green to start the race and went a lap longer than what we could do, even when we were saving earlier. We knew we had to be super-aggressive with the fuel numbers.

“After the full-course yellow, the guys gave me a fuel number… I did laugh a bit when they said it at the start, but I knew that if we stopped then it was going to be game over. So we had to run at that pace.

“The good thing is that at the end, the track came to us and the tyres were definitely working really nicely toward the end of the race. The car had good pace and we could take a bit of margin down the straight and keep the speed in the corners to put the pressure on the Ferrari.

“I could see that they picked up the pace and that’s when I guess they said they couldn’t make it. We didn’t really drop any pace but they suddenly seemed to start pulling away from us.

“We just assumed they were safe and they could run the pace they wanted. As it turned out, they couldn’t.” 

The #64 Corvette has now scored a first, a second and a fourth across the four WEC rounds of season held so far.

But Tandy and Milner remain 30 points adrift with two rounds remaining after a costly DNF at Le Mans, where Tandy scored GTE Pro class pole and the car was in contention for victory until Alexander Sims was turfed into the wall on the Mulsanne Straight by an errant LMP2 car.

shares
comments

Related video

Kobayashi: Toyota would've lost to Alpine even without WEC Monza clash
Previous article

Kobayashi: Toyota would've lost to Alpine even without WEC Monza clash
Next article

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza glory on Peugeot's debut

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza glory on Peugeot's debut
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
How Andretti Autosport plans to respond after Mid-Ohio IndyCar "mutiny"
IndyCar

How Andretti Autosport plans to respond after Mid-Ohio IndyCar "mutiny"

Bamber turns first laps in new Cadillac LMDh shakedown
IMSA

Bamber turns first laps in new Cadillac LMDh shakedown

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

More
Nick Tandy
Driving the Fastest Minis in the World with a Le Mans winner
National

Driving the Fastest Minis in the World with a Le Mans winner

Tandy: Ferrari is Le Mans GTE Pro favourite despite Corvette pace 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Tandy: Ferrari is Le Mans GTE Pro favourite despite Corvette pace

The international stars Trackhouse should target for its NASCAR project
NASCAR

The international stars Trackhouse should target for its NASCAR project

Corvette Racing More
Corvette Racing
Sims: Corvette losing last Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro win "difficult to swallow" 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Sims: Corvette losing last Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro win "difficult to swallow"

Corvette's Le Mans 24 Hours victory hopes destroyed in crash 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Corvette's Le Mans 24 Hours victory hopes destroyed in crash

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus
IMSA

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

Latest news

WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win
WEC WEC

WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win

Porsche "barely had a chance" against Corvette, Ferrari in Monza WEC
WEC WEC

Porsche "barely had a chance" against Corvette, Ferrari in Monza WEC

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza glory on Peugeot's debut
WEC WEC

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza glory on Peugeot's debut

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win
WEC WEC

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Yifei Ye came within one lap of winning the LMP2 class on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut last year, and his eye-catching 2021 has gained Porsche’s interest. With the German manufacturer preparing for a return to the top tier, the Chinese youngster is on the path to join it

WEC
Apr 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.