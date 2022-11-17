Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Peugeot to complete first 24-hour test with 9X8 before Christmas
WEC News

Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC

Nick Tandy says Corvette Racing's 2022 World Endurance Championship campaign could have been very different without being taken out by an LMP2 car at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC

The General Motors-owned brand entered the full WEC season for the first time this year in the moribund GTE Pro division, going up against European rivals Ferrari and Porsche with a single Corvette C8.R shared by factory drivers Tandy and Tommy Milner.

Despite limited experience in the championship, Corvette outgunned its rivals on fuel efficiency in the fourth round at Monza to claim its first WEC win outside of Le Mans, while Tandy and Milner scored further podium finishes on both ends of the campaign in Sebring and Bahrain.

The Pratt & Miller-run squad was also leading at Le Mans in the last-ever running of the GTE Pro class at Circuit de la Sarthe, only to be denied a memorable victory with just six hours to run when third driver Alexander Sims was side-swiped by Francois Perrodo's AF Corse-run ORECA LMP2 car.

The resulting retirement for Corvette elevated eventual GTE Pro champions Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado (Ferrari) to second behind the race-winning Porsche, resulting in a 56-point swing between the two crews in the title fight.

The final margin between Corvette duo Tandy/Milner and Ferrari’s Pier Guidi/Calado after last weekend’s Bahrain finale was just 33 points in the latter’s favour.

Insight: How hobbled Ferrari denied Porsche an era-ending WEC title

Speaking during the Bahrain weekend, departing Corvette driver Tandy said he is proud of the effort put in by the American manufacturer during its first WEC season, but felt it was a year of ‘what could have been’ as Corvette lost a number of points to an ill-timed red flag at Spa and the blameless Sims's Le Mans crash.

“The Le Mans weekend was the best I've seen this team operate at, up to the crash,” Tandy told Autosport ahead of being announced as a Porsche 963 Hypercar driver for 2023. “We were locked on for the victory and it got taken away.

“The problem with having a six-round championship with double points at one round [is that] effectively we were out of the championship after round three.

"It is tough to take because in a five-car class if you finish fifth it's not too bad, but if you DNF in a double-points race it kills your season.

#64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro of Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy, Alexander Sims

#64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro of Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy, Alexander Sims

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“This is maybe something that could be looked at in the future to keep teams in a championship position.

“There's been lots of highlights and lots of ‘what could have beens’. If I think of two small instances, the red flag at Spa and the crash at Le Mans.

“With those two situations being opposite, we would be quite comfortably leading the world championship, looking to come [to Bahrain] to win the championship. But looking back at it, it's been a really good season.”

Heading into 2022, Corvette had to get a handle on the WEC’s sporting regulations and other processes, which are very different to what the manufacturer is accustomed to from its time in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

While lamenting the unfortunate incident at Le Mans, General Motors’ sportscar manager Laura Wontrop Klauser hailed the entire Corvette crew for showing what the team is capable of in the WEC.

She hopes the lessons Corvette learned this year will benefit it in 2023, when it will compete in GTE Am with Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating and a yet-to-be-named third driver.

"I definitely would call our first WEC season a success,” said Klauser. “Everyone at Corvette Racing can be satisfied with a win and two runner-up finishes.

“You always want more though, and we're always going to be left with a feeling of 'what-if' around what happened at Le Mans.

“Still, it's safe to say that everyone on the team enjoyed the experience of being in a new championship and part of the WEC paddock throughout the year.

Podium GTE Pro: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTE-PRO: Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy

Podium GTE Pro: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTE-PRO: Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“This experience and knowledge we gained will make us better not just in WEC next year but also in IMSA and as we press on with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

“The list of the things we learned throughout this year could fill a notebook. There are different processes and procedures that are different than what we experience racing in the US, and our team did a phenomenal job being on top of all of that.

“There is always room for improvement, and we will work to identify those areas ahead of next year's opener at Sebring."

shares
comments

Related video

Peugeot to complete first 24-hour test with 9X8 before Christmas
Previous article

Peugeot to complete first 24-hour test with 9X8 before Christmas
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Jota drivers proud of WEC title in LMP2's "most competitive" year Bahrain rookie testing
WEC

Jota drivers proud of WEC title in LMP2's "most competitive" year

Gunther beaming after first prototype test in Peugeot WEC hypercar Bahrain rookie testing
WEC

Gunther beaming after first prototype test in Peugeot WEC hypercar

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

More
Nick Tandy
Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy Fuji
WEC

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win Monza
WEC

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win

Driving the Fastest Minis in the World with a Le Mans winner
National

Driving the Fastest Minis in the World with a Le Mans winner

Corvette Racing More
Corvette Racing
Corvette: WEC entry will also benefit Cadillac LMDh effort
WEC

Corvette: WEC entry will also benefit Cadillac LMDh effort

Corvette Racing to make GTE Am switch for 2023 WEC
WEC

Corvette Racing to make GTE Am switch for 2023 WEC

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus
IMSA

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

Latest news

Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Follow minute-by-minute updates on Friday practice at the Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1

Kevin Magnussen says he feels “bad” for Mick Schumacher losing his Formula 1 drive, but reckons his Haas team-mate will find a way back to grand prix racing.

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted at mandatory changes being made to future single-seater cars to help level the playing field for female racers.

Stanaway linked with Supercars return in Boost three-round wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway linked with Supercars return in Boost three-round wildcard

Richie Stanaway could be on the Newcastle grid next March in a Boost Mobile Camaro as part of a three-round wildcard programme.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.