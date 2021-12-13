Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren: No decisions on Formula E or WEC programmes until early ’22
WEC News

Peugeot's WEC hypercar could make track debut this month

By:

Peugeot's new 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar contender could run on a race circuit before the end of December. 

Peugeot's WEC hypercar could make track debut this month

The French manufacturer has hinted that the new four-wheel-drive prototype that will race in the 2022 World Endurance Championship will begin testing in earnest this month in the wake of the release of a photograph last weekend of the car undergoing its roll-out. 

"We have a lot of tests planned, but we cannot say where or when — but development is starting now," a spokeswoman told Autosport.

Asked if those tests would begin in January, she replied: "Or December. There are 31 days in December." 

Peugeot, winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours on three occasions, posted a photo of the 9X8 undergoing a shakedown on its Twitter account on Saturday evening.

No details of the run have been released by Peugeot, except that it took place at a proving ground and that one of the seven drivers signed for its 2022 WEC campaign was at the wheel.  

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8

Photo by: Monza Eni Circuit

She described the location as "a confidential track somewhere" but did not confirm when the run took place. 

The spokeswomen explained that Peugeot believed it was important to show the car had turned a wheel for the first time and that it had hit its target of running before the end of the year.  

"We wanted to share this information because at this time with COVID it is very difficult to remain on schedule," she said. 

There was no rear wing on the car in the first images released in early July and on subsequent appearances by a show car or mock-up at the Monza and Le Mans 24 Hours WEC rounds.

But the photo from the roll-out clearly shows aerodynamic appendages either side of the blanked-out area that weren't present on the show car.

 

Peugeot was confident in the summer the car would race without a conventional wing at the rear. 

Olivier Jansonnie, technical director of the WEC programme at Peugeot Sport, said in July there was only a "small possibility" that there would be a need for wholesale revisions to the radical aerodynamics ahead of the race debut of the car. 

The Peugeot Sport design team under Jansonnie has been able to exploit freedoms in the LMH rulebook to do away with a rear wing. The new rules are much less prescriptive than the old LMP1 regulations and lay down target windows for downforce and drag into which each car must fit. 

Peugeot set out the target of running its new car by the end of this year when it confirmed its LMH programme in September 2020 and has steadfastly stuck to it ever since. 

The in-house Peugeot Sport team is scheduled to make a decision on when the car will begin racing during the early months of next year as development of the car progresses. It has so far only committed to giving the 9X8 a race debut some time over the course of the 2022 WEC season.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren: No decisions on Formula E or WEC programmes until early ’22
Previous article

McLaren: No decisions on Formula E or WEC programmes until early ’22
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Rossi has potential to be frontrunner in sportscar racing says Vosse
GT

Rossi has potential to be frontrunner in sportscar racing says Vosse

Sorensen joins Corvette Racing for Daytona 24 Hours IMSA opener
IMSA

Sorensen joins Corvette Racing for Daytona 24 Hours IMSA opener

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus
WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Peugeot Sport More
Peugeot Sport
Ferrari hopes to race LMH hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence
IMSA

Ferrari hopes to race LMH hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

Quesnel to head Peugeot Sport
WRC

Quesnel to head Peugeot Sport

Latest news

Peugeot's WEC hypercar could make track debut this month
WEC WEC

Peugeot's WEC hypercar could make track debut this month

McLaren: No decisions on Formula E or WEC programmes until early ’22
Formula E Formula E

McLaren: No decisions on Formula E or WEC programmes until early ’22

Kobayashi to have fully operational role as Toyota WEC squad team principal
WEC WEC

Kobayashi to have fully operational role as Toyota WEC squad team principal

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup
WEC WEC

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.