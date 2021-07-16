Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Monza WEC: Lopez puts Toyota fastest in opening practice
WEC News

Peugeot confident of racing 9X8 Le Mans hypercar without rear wing

By:

Peugeot is confident that its new 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar will race without a rear wing when its makes its debut in the World Endurance Championship next year.

Peugeot confident of racing 9X8 Le Mans hypercar without rear wing

The French manufacturer believes that there is only a "small possibility" that it will have to revise the radical aerodynamics shown on a mock-up at the virtual launch of its new WEC challenger last week.

Olivier Jansonnie, technical director of the WEC programme at Peugeot Sport, said on the first public viewing of the 9X8 showcar at this weekend's Monza WEC round: "We are 100 per cent confident that the car will start testing without the rear wing.

"You have to correlate what you do in calculation — in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and in the windtunnel — and what you do on the track.

"This is the final piece of the puzzle that is missing, but hopefully our simulations are right and we will go racing like this.

"There is a small possibility that something doesn't work, this can always happen, but we are sufficiently confident that this is going to be the concept we race."

Jansonnie stressed, however, that Peugeot would change tack if necessary.

"If at any point we find that it is not the right direction, we are sufficiently experienced to change our mind and revise our opinion," he explained.

"We have sufficient humility to understand that you need to test to prove that the new ideas are correct."

Detail Peugeot Hypercar 9X8

Detail Peugeot Hypercar 9X8

Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Peugeot has been able exploit regulations that lay down performance windows for LMH machinery, which include maximum downforce and minimum drag figures, as well as allowing much greater freedom in terms of the underbody than in the outgoing LMP1 category.

"Reading the regulations and trying to analyse their potential we found that we could achieve the correct levels of downforce and drag without a rear wing," explains Jansonnie.

"We started talking to our designers [stylists] and they said it was very interesting and we started to move in this direction."

Jansonnie revealed that the first 9X8 monocoque is already in build at an undisclosed external supplier and that Peugeot Sport will receive it "in the next two months".

The car's 2.6-litre twin-turbo has been running on the bench since April and is due to be mated to the front-axle hybrid system on the dyno in October or November.

Peugeot remains on target to start testing the 9X8 before the end of this year, Jansonnie insisted.

A decision on when the car will begin racing over the course of the 2022 WEC will be made after initial testing.

Asked specifically if the 9X8 would race at the Le Mans 24 Hours next June, Jean-Marc Finot, motorsport boss of Peugeot parent company Stellantis, said at Monza: "If we are ready we will, if we are not ready we won't.

shares
comments

Related video

Monza WEC: Lopez puts Toyota fastest in opening practice

Previous article

Monza WEC: Lopez puts Toyota fastest in opening practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

6 h
2
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

2 d
3
Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

4 h
4
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

1 h
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

1 h
Latest news
Peugeot confident of racing 9X8 Le Mans hypercar without rear wing
WEC

Peugeot confident of racing 9X8 Le Mans hypercar without rear wing

9m
Monza WEC: Lopez puts Toyota fastest in opening practice
WEC

Monza WEC: Lopez puts Toyota fastest in opening practice

18m
Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions
WEC

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions

3 h
Van der Garde to miss Monza WEC after positive COVID test
WEC

Van der Garde to miss Monza WEC after positive COVID test

Jul 15, 2021
GTE Pro champion Sorensen to make LMP2 debut at Le Mans
LM

GTE Pro champion Sorensen to make LMP2 debut at Le Mans

Jul 14, 2021
Latest videos
Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling 02:11
WEC
Jul 6, 2021

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights 03:01
WEC
Jun 13, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole 01:08
WEC
Jun 12, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole

WEC: Spa race - Highlights 02:52
WEC
May 1, 2021

WEC: Spa race - Highlights

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights 02:39
WEC
Apr 30, 2021

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights

Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus
WEC

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

Thiim added to Aston Martin Le Mans 24 Hours line-up 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Thiim added to Aston Martin Le Mans 24 Hours line-up

Le Mans Hypercars will be able to compete in IMSA as part of WEC convergence
WEC

Le Mans Hypercars will be able to compete in IMSA as part of WEC convergence

Trending Today

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Jun 23, 2021
How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge helped Toyota to keep clear Plus

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge helped Toyota to keep clear

Despite going stride for stride for pace at Portimao, Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 couldn’t convert pole position into a sustained victory fight against Toyota. And due to rules and car limitations that are set in stone, the French manufacturer will be searching for solutions in its own battle of endurance

WEC
Jun 14, 2021
Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts Plus

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts

The Japanese manufacturer is celebrating its 100th world championship prototype start in this weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021

Latest news

Peugeot confident of racing 9X8 Le Mans hypercar without rear wing
WEC WEC

Peugeot confident of racing 9X8 Le Mans hypercar without rear wing

Monza WEC: Lopez puts Toyota fastest in opening practice
WEC WEC

Monza WEC: Lopez puts Toyota fastest in opening practice

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions
WEC WEC

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions

Van der Garde to miss Monza WEC after positive COVID test
WEC WEC

Van der Garde to miss Monza WEC after positive COVID test

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.