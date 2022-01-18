Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season
NASCAR Interview

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie

By:

There seemed little doubt about Austin Cindric’s ascension to the NASCAR Cup Series with Team Penske, not because of his familial connection with the organisation but due to his talent.

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie

Since making his debut in NASCAR competition in 2015 with Brad Keselowski’s Truck Series programme, the 23-year-old son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric has faced questions about whether his career advancement was tied to his pedigree.

But since joining Team Penske’s Xfinity Series programme for his first race in 2017, Cindric has been one of the series’ top contenders, amassing 13 wins and a championship over the next four seasons.

His on-track performance appeared to cement the home of his NASCAR future and the departure of Penske's 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski - who has become a driver and part-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing - has led to Cindric taking over the #2 Penske Ford for 2022.

“I think everybody has seen the way he’s performed - we felt that he was ready to make the move [to Cup] last year,” said Team Penske's vice chairman Walt Czarnecki.

“That’s pretty well known, and then when the opportunity presented itself with Brad moving on, it just accelerated that to move Austin.

“But we never had any doubts that he would be a Cup driver for us.”

In fact, Czarnecki said he personally believes Cindric will stand out in his first full Cup season, after narrowly missing out on a second consecutive Xfinity title last season to Daniel Hemric.

“We want him to run competitively, continue to learn, to develop the relationship with his crew chief – with Jeremy [Bullins] – and just build a solid foundation,” Czarnecki said.

This was all that split Cindric from a second Xfinity title as Hemric snatched the 2021 crown at the line in Phoenix

This was all that split Cindric from a second Xfinity title as Hemric snatched the 2021 crown at the line in Phoenix

Photo by: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

“Do I think he’ll win a race? I happen to think he’ll win a race, maybe more than one, but that’s not one of the goal posts that’s been set.

“It’s to go out there and learn, learn, learn.

“Because as successful as he’s been in the Xfinity Series, we all know that we’re stepping up to the big league fastball right now. It’s going to be a little bit of a different universe.”

Cindric got his first taste of Cup Series competition with Penske in 2021 and acquitted himself well in his seven races, including a ninth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

A regular in sportscars before embarking on his NASCAR career, Cindric has proven to be one of NASCAR’s top road course racers.

“I’ve been surrounded by some great people and I feel like there are a lot of people within the walls of Team Penske that are the reason I’m at where I’m at,” Cindric said.

“I probably couldn’t have told you that when I was racing Bandolero and Legends cars that I was ever going to drive the #2 car. I’m not sure that was even like a thought.

“I remember playing video games with Brad Keselowski in my basement. My bedroom at home still has a signed picture from Brad after he won Bristol.

Cindric admits he still has a poster on his wall of the previous incumbent of his #2 Ford, Brad Keselowski

Cindric admits he still has a poster on his wall of the previous incumbent of his #2 Ford, Brad Keselowski

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

“It’s kind of one of those things where you almost have to tell yourself not to think about it because I have a job to do and I’m excited for it.

“It’s what I’m passionate about, it’s what keeps me up at night. It’s what gets me out of bed, but now it’s kind of the time to start doing it. I’m glad that it’s that time.”

Cindric embarks on his Cup career during a period of significant change both in NASCAR and at Team Penske.

Following Keselowski's exit, 31-year-old Joey Logano now becomes the de-facto leader at Penske. Ryan Blaney is 28 and the addition of Cindric now drops the average age of Penske’s Cup drivers to 27.3.

Add in Harrison Burton – age 21 – who kicks off his Cup career this season at the Wood Brothers (which enjoys a technical alliance with Penske), and Team Penske looks primed to challenge Hendrick Motorsports for young star power.

Cindric also makes his move to Cup as the series debuts its new Next Gen car, which features many technological changes that even veteran drivers will require a learning curve with which to adjust.

“There’s a lot of change happening within the industry,” Cindric said.

“I think change is opportunity and also change is quite difficult. Whether if that’s, for example, I’ve worked with the same race team [in Xfinity] for the last four years and developed some really close relationships.

Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford

Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford

Photo by: NASCAR Media

“For me, now shifting to a different race team and a different race car and different competitors – those changes are all probably more at the forefront of my mind than the changes in this car.

“That’s what’s going to make being a rookie in the Cup Series challenging, but, otherwise, I’m excited for it.

“You ask and you strive your whole career to try to make it to the top level, so there’s no reason to shy away from it once you’re there.”

Cindric has the support of his team

Cindric has the support of his team

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season
Previous article

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season
Load comments
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
How "old school NASCAR" got Next Gen back on track
NASCAR

How "old school NASCAR" got Next Gen back on track

One Daytona 500 winner's tradition may be altered this season
NASCAR

One Daytona 500 winner's tradition may be altered this season

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Austin Cindric More
Austin Cindric
WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up
IMSA

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up

NASCAR Xfinity title decided by photo finish for Hemric Phoenix II
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity title decided by photo finish for Hemric

Keselowski leaves Penske NASCAR Cup team, Cindric promoted for 2022
NASCAR

Keselowski leaves Penske NASCAR Cup team, Cindric promoted for 2022

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Cameron targets wins for Penske LMP2 entry in 2022 WEC campaign
WEC

Cameron targets wins for Penske LMP2 entry in 2022 WEC campaign

Penske LMP2 entry headlines record 39-car grid in 2022 WEC
WEC

Penske LMP2 entry headlines record 39-car grid in 2022 WEC

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus
IndyCar

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Latest news

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie
NASCAR NASCAR

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season

How "old school NASCAR" got Next Gen back on track
NASCAR NASCAR

How "old school NASCAR" got Next Gen back on track

One Daytona 500 winner's tradition may be altered this season
NASCAR NASCAR

One Daytona 500 winner's tradition may be altered this season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
Aug 31, 2021
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.