MotoGP will visit the Circuito de Jerez this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. Last year’s race was won by the 2023 world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who also took the victory in 2022.



Bagnaia took the championship title during last year’s season finale after a tight battle with Jorge Martin. The Italian is currently sat in 5th place in the 2024 championship standings, after a retirement in Portugal and a difficult round in America. Martin is currently leading the title race for Pramac and is sat 21 points ahead of second place Enea Bastianini.

When is the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 28 April 2024

Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time)

The MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix will take place between 26-28 April. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 28 April and will last 25 laps.

Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 12-lap race.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

How to watch MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.



A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.



Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix 2024 Schedule

Here is the full weekend schedule for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix - including start times and laps:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 26 April 9.45am - 10.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 26 April 2pm - 3pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 27 April 9.10am - 9.40am Qualifying 1 Saturday 27 April 9.50am - 10.05am Qualifying 2 Saturday 27 April 10.15am - 10.30am Sprint Race – 12 laps Saturday 27 April 2pm Warm Up Sunday 28 April 8.40 - 8.50am Race – 25 laps Sunday 28 April 1pm

Moto2 and Moto3 schedule for Spanish Grand Prix

Here is the full weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix - including start times and laps.

Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 26 April 8.50am - 9.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 26 April 1.05pm - 1.45pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 27 April 8.25am - 8.55am Qualifying 1 Saturday 27 April 12.45pm - 1pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 27 April 1.10pm - 1.25pm Race – 21 laps Sunday 28 April 11.15am

Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix schedule: