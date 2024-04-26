MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
The fourth round of the 2024 MotoGP season will get underway this weekend at Jerez, Spain. Here is everything you need to know including the full schedule and how to watch.
MotoGP will visit the Circuito de Jerez this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. Last year’s race was won by the 2023 world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who also took the victory in 2022.
Bagnaia took the championship title during last year’s season finale after a tight battle with Jorge Martin. The Italian is currently sat in 5th place in the 2024 championship standings, after a retirement in Portugal and a difficult round in America. Martin is currently leading the title race for Pramac and is sat 21 points ahead of second place Enea Bastianini.
When is the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix?
Date: Sunday 28 April 2024
Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time)
The MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix will take place between 26-28 April. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 28 April and will last 25 laps.
Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 12-lap race.
How to watch MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix
In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.
A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).
The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.
Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.
MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix 2024 Schedule
Here is the full weekend schedule for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix - including start times and laps:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 26 April
|
9.45am - 10.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 26 April
|
2pm - 3pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 27 April
|
9.10am - 9.40am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 27 April
|
9.50am - 10.05am
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 27 April
|
10.15am - 10.30am
|
Sprint Race – 12 laps
|
Saturday 27 April
|
2pm
|
Warm Up
|
Sunday 28 April
|
8.40 - 8.50am
|
Race – 25 laps
|
Sunday 28 April
|
1pm
Moto2 and Moto3 schedule for Spanish Grand Prix
Here is the full weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix - including start times and laps.
Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 26 April
|
8.50am - 9.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 26 April
|
1.05pm - 1.45pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 27 April
|
8.25am - 8.55am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 27 April
|
12.45pm - 1pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 27 April
|
1.10pm - 1.25pm
|
Race – 21 laps
|
Sunday 28 April
|
11.15am
Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 26 April
|
8am - 8.35am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 26 April
|
12.15pm - 12.50pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 27 April
|
7.40am - 8.10am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 27 April
|
11.50am - 12.05pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 27 April
|
12.15pm - 12.30pm
|
Race – 19 laps
|
Sunday 28 April
|
10am
