MotoGP Spanish GP

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

The fourth round of the 2024 MotoGP season will get underway this weekend at Jerez, Spain. Here is everything you need to know including the full schedule and how to watch.

Rebecca Braybrook
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

MotoGP will visit the Circuito de Jerez this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. Last year’s race was won by the 2023 world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who also took the victory in 2022.

Bagnaia took the championship title during last year’s season finale after a tight battle with Jorge Martin. The Italian is currently sat in 5th place in the 2024 championship standings, after a retirement in Portugal and a difficult round in America. Martin is currently leading the title race for Pramac and is sat 21 points ahead of second place Enea Bastianini.

When is the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 28 April 2024
Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time)

The MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix will take place between 26-28 April. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 28 April and will last 25 laps.

Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 12-lap race.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

How to watch MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.

A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix 2024 Schedule

Here is the full weekend schedule for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix - including start times and laps:

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 26 April  

9.45am - 10.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 26 April  

2pm - 3pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 27 April 

9.10am - 9.40am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 27 April 

9.50am - 10.05am 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 27 April 

10.15am - 10.30am 

Sprint Race – 12 laps  

Saturday 27 April 

2pm  

Warm Up  

Sunday 28 April 

8.40 - 8.50am 

Race – 25 laps  

Sunday 28 April 

1pm 

Moto2 and Moto3 schedule for Spanish Grand Prix 

Here is the full weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix - including start times and laps.

Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix schedule:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 26 April  

8.50am - 9.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 26 April  

1.05pm - 1.45pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 27 April 

8.25am - 8.55am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 27 April 

12.45pm - 1pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 27 April 

1.10pm - 1.25pm 

Race – 21 laps  

Sunday 28 April 

11.15am 

Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix schedule:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 26 April  

8am - 8.35am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 26 April  

12.15pm - 12.50pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 27 April 

7.40am - 8.10am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 27 April 

11.50am - 12.05pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 27 April 

12.15pm - 12.30pm 

Race – 19 laps  

Sunday 28 April 

10am 

