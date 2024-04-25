McLaughlin denies St. Pete IndyCar advantage through illegal push to pass restart
Scott McLaughlin has denied gaining an advantage at the IndyCar season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg after all three Team Penske cars were penalised for a technical infringement.
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
McLaughlin finished third in St. Petersburg while team-mate Josef Newgarden took the win, but both drivers were disqualified for illegally being able to use push-to-pass on the restarts.
Will Power, who drives the third entry for Team Penske, received a 10-point penalty but was not disqualified after it was discovered he did not use the overtake system on the restarts.
Defending his actions and those of his team, McLaughlin said: “First and foremost, I am proud to be a member of Team Penske.
“I fully stand with everyone one of my team-mates. Simply put, a mistake was made.
“I have the highest level of integrity and it is important to protect both my own reputation and that of the team.
“I was not aware of the situation with the software. In this instance, I used a single, very brief (1.9 second) deployment of push to pass in a section of the track exit of Turn 9 where it is typically utilised throughout the race.
“I hit the button out of habit, but I did not pass any cars nor did I gain any time advantage.
“IThe data, which IndyCar has, confirms all of this information. While I accept the penalty, I want to be clear that I did not gain an advantage over my competitors.
“IndyCar’s competition is the best in the world and I would take no pleasure in achieving success in any way other than honestly.
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
“We will all press forward from here and focus on the task at hand this weekend in Barber.”
The updated results, which came 45 days following the checkered flag at the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit, saw Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward promoted as the race winner, with Power elevated to second and Andretti Global’s Colton Herta third.
The outcome is a significant hit to both Newgarden and McLaughlin in the championship standings. Newgarden, who was the overall leader after two points-paying rounds, has now dropped to 11th with 34 points.
McLaughlin has fallen to 29th in the standings with only five points after enduring a mechanical issue that led to finishing 26th last weekend in Long Beach.
In a separate statement, Team Penske president Tim Cindric added: “Team Penske accepts the penalties applied by IndyCar”.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Power “didn't have any defence” against Dixon with tyre strategy at Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?
Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire
McLaren needs to understand puzzling “up and down” F1 form - Piastri
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team “must be an extension of the factory”
Pedrosa "didn't expect" Jerez MotoGP return in 2024 but pushed by testing intrigue
Autosport Plus
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments