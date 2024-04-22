NASCAR Cup Talladega: Reddick escapes chaos for dramatic win

23XI Racing's Reddick led on the penultimate lap, but Brad Keselowski pushed Michael McDowell back out front and into the lead as the field went into Turns 1 and 2.

Entering the tri-oval, McDowell blocked Keselowski in the outside lane and Keselowski charge to the inside. McDowell tried to block that move as well but instead his #34 Ford got turned into the wall.

As cars scattered throughout the infield from the wreck, Reddick passed Keselowski and took the chequered flag by 0.208 seconds for his first win of the 2024 season.

Asked how he was able to remain up front, and surrounded mostly by Ford drivers, Reddick said: "Just got to give a lot of credit to Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex. It was just us Toyotas left, and they pushed me with everything they had. So here's credit to Martin and Ty. Without those pushes, we don't win this race."

It was almost a disaster race for Toyota, as all seven of its runners pitted together to kick off a final round of green flag stop, only to see four of them get taken out of a contention in a wreck on lap 156 of 188.

Soon after that group pitted, John Hunter Nemechek got into the back of Bubba Wallace entering Turn 3 which sent him into Erik Jones and the wall. As Nemechek’s damaged #42 Toyota came back down the track he hit Denny Hamlin – which left all four cars out of the race.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Behind RFK's Keselowski, Noah Gragson ended up third, ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr in fourth, as Alex Bowman rounded out the top five for Hendrick Motorsport.

Completing the top 10 were Anthony Alfredo, William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton.

Corey LaJoie’s #7 Chevrolet, one of those caught up in the last-lap wreck, wound up on its side and crossed the finish line in 18th before ending up landing on all four wheels.

NASCAR Cup Talladega - Race results