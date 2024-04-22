NASCAR Cup Talladega: Reddick escapes chaos for dramatic win
Tyler Reddick escaped two late-race wrecks to charge to a dramatic and unexpected victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.
23XI Racing's Reddick led on the penultimate lap, but Brad Keselowski pushed Michael McDowell back out front and into the lead as the field went into Turns 1 and 2.
Entering the tri-oval, McDowell blocked Keselowski in the outside lane and Keselowski charge to the inside. McDowell tried to block that move as well but instead his #34 Ford got turned into the wall.
As cars scattered throughout the infield from the wreck, Reddick passed Keselowski and took the chequered flag by 0.208 seconds for his first win of the 2024 season.
Asked how he was able to remain up front, and surrounded mostly by Ford drivers, Reddick said: "Just got to give a lot of credit to Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex. It was just us Toyotas left, and they pushed me with everything they had. So here's credit to Martin and Ty. Without those pushes, we don't win this race."
It was almost a disaster race for Toyota, as all seven of its runners pitted together to kick off a final round of green flag stop, only to see four of them get taken out of a contention in a wreck on lap 156 of 188.
Soon after that group pitted, John Hunter Nemechek got into the back of Bubba Wallace entering Turn 3 which sent him into Erik Jones and the wall. As Nemechek’s damaged #42 Toyota came back down the track he hit Denny Hamlin – which left all four cars out of the race.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Behind RFK's Keselowski, Noah Gragson ended up third, ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr in fourth, as Alex Bowman rounded out the top five for Hendrick Motorsport.
Completing the top 10 were Anthony Alfredo, William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton.
Corey LaJoie’s #7 Chevrolet, one of those caught up in the last-lap wreck, wound up on its side and crossed the finish line in 18th before ending up landing on all four wheels.
NASCAR Cup Talladega - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|T. Reddick 23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|188
|
3:13'28.764
|22
|47
|2
|B. Keselowski RFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|188
|
+0.208
3:13'28.972
|0.208
|17
|38
|3
|N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|188
|
+0.277
3:13'29.041
|0.069
|14
|34
|4
|R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+0.487
3:13'29.251
|0.210
|17
|33
|5
|A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+0.977
3:13'29.741
|0.490
|16
|33
|6
|
A. Alfredo Beard Motorsports
|62
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+1.262
3:13'30.026
|0.285
|11
|7
|W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+1.363
3:13'30.127
|0.101
|10
|38
|8
|T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|188
|
+1.575
3:13'30.339
|0.212
|13
|29
|9
|D. Hemric Kaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+2.002
3:13'30.766
|0.427
|14
|28
|10
|H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|188
|
+2.297
3:13'31.061
|0.295
|10
|32
|11
|M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|188
|
+2.506
3:13'31.270
|0.209
|12
|26
|12
|C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|188
|
+2.937
3:13'31.701
|0.431
|10
|25
|13
|R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+3.578
3:13'32.342
|0.641
|9
|30
|14
|R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|188
|
+3.579
3:13'32.343
|0.001
|10
|25
|15
|C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+3.927
3:13'32.691
|0.348
|14
|34
|16
|J. Berry Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|188
|
+4.287
3:13'33.051
|0.360
|8
|21
|17
|
C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+4.555
3:13'33.319
|0.268
|10
|20
|18
|C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+4.556
3:13'33.320
|0.001
|10
|19
|19
|J. Logano Team Penske
|22
|Ford
|188
|
+4.557
3:13'33.321
|0.001
|13
|28
|20
|R. Blaney Team Penske
|12
|Ford
|188
|
+4.657
3:13'33.421
|0.100
|12
|24
|21
|K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+4.797
3:13'33.561
|0.140
|16
|24
|22
|
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|188
|
+4.798
3:13'33.562
|0.001
|14
|16
|23
|A. Cindric Team Penske
|2
|Ford
|188
|
+5.095
3:13'33.859
|0.297
|9
|33
|24
|C. Ware Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|188
|
+6.096
3:13'34.860
|1.001
|12
|13
|25
|C. Buescher RFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|188
|
+6.598
3:13'35.362
|0.502
|17
|16
|26
|K. Busch Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+7.336
3:13'36.100
|0.738
|21
|17
|27
|D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+7.509
3:13'36.273
|0.173
|17
|10
|28
|S. van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+12.412
3:13'41.176
|4.903
|12
|29
|
Z. Smith Spire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+18.747
3:13'47.511
|6.335
|14
|8
|30
|A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|188
|
+18.963
3:13'47.727
|0.216
|13
|14
|31
|M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|187
|
+1 Lap
3:12'38.861
|1 Lap
|10
|6
|Accident
|32
|B. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|187
|
+1 Lap
3:14'11.765
|1'32.904
|11
|33
|J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|184
|
+4 Laps
3:13'43.738
|3 Laps
|15
|4
|34
|J. Haley Rick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|184
|
+4 Laps
3:14'24.204
|40.466
|12
|3
|35
|E. Jones Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|154
|
+34 Laps
2:38'12.686
|30 Laps
|9
|2
|Accident
|36
|B. Wallace 23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|154
|
+34 Laps
2:38'12.763
|0.077
|9
|1
|Accident
|37
|D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|154
|
+34 Laps
2:38'12.992
|0.229
|11
|1
|Accident
|38
|C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|132
|
+56 Laps
2:10'03.736
|22 Laps
|8
|5
|Accident
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the championship?
Dillon 'needs to start wrecking some people' after Reddick helmet throw
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third
Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream"
Pastrana: Daytona 500 "one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done”
Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup playoffs
Latest news
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments