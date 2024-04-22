All Series
NASCAR Cup Talladega
Race report

NASCAR Cup Talladega: Reddick escapes chaos for dramatic win

Tyler Reddick escaped two late-race wrecks to charge to a dramatic and unexpected victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter

23XI Racing's Reddick led on the penultimate lap, but Brad Keselowski pushed Michael McDowell back out front and into the lead as the field went into Turns 1 and 2.

Entering the tri-oval, McDowell blocked Keselowski in the outside lane and Keselowski charge to the inside. McDowell tried to block that move as well but instead his #34 Ford got turned into the wall.

As cars scattered throughout the infield from the wreck, Reddick passed Keselowski and took the chequered flag by 0.208 seconds for his first win of the 2024 season.

Asked how he was able to remain up front, and surrounded mostly by Ford drivers, Reddick said: "Just got to give a lot of credit to Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex. It was just us Toyotas left, and they pushed me with everything they had. So here's credit to Martin and Ty. Without those pushes, we don't win this race."

It was almost a disaster race for Toyota, as all seven of its runners pitted together to kick off a final round of green flag stop, only to see four of them get taken out of a contention in a wreck on lap 156 of 188.

Soon after that group pitted, John Hunter Nemechek got into the back of Bubba Wallace entering Turn 3 which sent him into Erik Jones and the wall. As Nemechek’s damaged #42 Toyota came back down the track he hit Denny Hamlin – which left all four cars out of the race.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Behind RFK's Keselowski, Noah Gragson ended up third, ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr in fourth, as Alex Bowman rounded out the top five for Hendrick Motorsport.

Completing the top 10 were Anthony Alfredo, William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton.

Corey LaJoie’s #7 Chevrolet, one of those caught up in the last-lap wreck, wound up on its side and crossed the finish line in 18th before ending up landing on all four wheels.

NASCAR Cup Talladega - Race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 188

3:13'28.764

   22 47  
2 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 188

+0.208

3:13'28.972

 0.208 17 38  
3 United States N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 188

+0.277

3:13'29.041

 0.069 14 34  
4 United States R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 188

+0.487

3:13'29.251

 0.210 17 33  
5 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 188

+0.977

3:13'29.741

 0.490 16 33  
6
A. Alfredo Beard Motorsports
 62 Chevrolet 188

+1.262

3:13'30.026

 0.285 11    
7 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 188

+1.363

3:13'30.127

 0.101 10 38  
8 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 188

+1.575

3:13'30.339

 0.212 13 29  
9 United States D. Hemric Kaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 188

+2.002

3:13'30.766

 0.427 14 28  
10 United States H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 188

+2.297

3:13'31.061

 0.295 10 32  
11 United States M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 188

+2.506

3:13'31.270

 0.209 12 26  
12 United States C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 188

+2.937

3:13'31.701

 0.431 10 25  
13 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 188

+3.578

3:13'32.342

 0.641 9 30  
14 United States R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 188

+3.579

3:13'32.343

 0.001 10 25  
15 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 188

+3.927

3:13'32.691

 0.348 14 34  
16 J. Berry Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 188

+4.287

3:13'33.051

 0.360 8 21  
17
C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 188

+4.555

3:13'33.319

 0.268 10 20  
18 United States C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 188

+4.556

3:13'33.320

 0.001 10 19  
19 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 188

+4.557

3:13'33.321

 0.001 13 28  
20 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 188

+4.657

3:13'33.421

 0.100 12 24  
21 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 188

+4.797

3:13'33.561

 0.140 16 24  
22
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 188

+4.798

3:13'33.562

 0.001 14 16  
23 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 188

+5.095

3:13'33.859

 0.297 9 33  
24 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 15 Ford 188

+6.096

3:13'34.860

 1.001 12 13  
25 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 188

+6.598

3:13'35.362

 0.502 17 16  
26 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 188

+7.336

3:13'36.100

 0.738 21 17  
27 Mexico D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 188

+7.509

3:13'36.273

 0.173 17 10  
28 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 188

+12.412

3:13'41.176

 4.903 12    
29
Z. Smith Spire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 188

+18.747

3:13'47.511

 6.335 14 8  
30 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 188

+18.963

3:13'47.727

 0.216 13 14  
31 United States M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 187

+1 Lap

3:12'38.861

 1 Lap 10 6 Accident
32 United States B. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 187

+1 Lap

3:14'11.765

 1'32.904 11    
33 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 184

+4 Laps

3:13'43.738

 3 Laps 15 4  
34 United States J. Haley Rick Ware Racing 51 Ford 184

+4 Laps

3:14'24.204

 40.466 12 3  
35 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 154

+34 Laps

2:38'12.686

 30 Laps 9 2 Accident
36 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 154

+34 Laps

2:38'12.763

 0.077 9 1 Accident
37 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 154

+34 Laps

2:38'12.992

 0.229 11 1 Accident
38 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 132

+56 Laps

2:10'03.736

 22 Laps 8 5 Accident
View full results  

