Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie
NASCAR Testing report

Larson "surprised" by NASCAR Next Gen car similarity in Phoenix test

By:

Defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson said he was "surprised" by the new Next-Gen car's familiar handling traits at Phoenix during its final test before making a racing debut.

Larson "surprised" by NASCAR Next Gen car similarity in Phoenix test

Larson, who clinched the 2021 Cup Series title with victory in the 2021 season finale at Phoenix, led the way in average lap speed (131.728 mph) on the first day of a scheduled two-day test at the track on Tuesday.

The Next Gen car is a wholesale change from NASCAR cars of years past, but Larson found his first day testing not totally out of place ahead of its first race, the non-championship Clash event at the LA Coliseum on 6 February.

“As far as me driving the car, I was surprised it didn’t seem that much different here than the previous car,” Larson explained.

“The steering was maybe a little bit quicker, just the little things all seemed to happen a little quicker. The moments when you got loose – stuff like that.

“Other than that, it felt fairly normal which I was happy about. My balance didn’t seem to change as much – I didn’t seem to get as tight in the centre [of the corner], which is good.

“We need to work on our brakes. The brake pedal continued to travel further and further as the runs went on. That wasn’t a comforting feeling, but we’re going to try some stuff tomorrow to make it better.”

Speeds in the Phoenix test were down slightly from last year's championship race as the Next Gen car is utilising a 670-horsepower package at all tracks with the exception of superspeedways and the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Last year’s package at Phoenix consisted of 750-horsepower, with Brad Keselowski leading the final Cup Series practice at 135.384 mph.

NASCAR teams have been getting final test runs in at Phoenix before racing begins next month

NASCAR teams have been getting final test runs in at Phoenix before racing begins next month

Photo by: Jim Utter

This week’s test at Phoenix is being directed by each team’s agenda. Having settled on a racing package for the 2022 season, NASCAR has been more of a spectator.

Larson said his #5 Hendrick Motorsports team has been taking full advantage of the opportunity to try new things.

“We’re just trying to learn as much as we can, even if it’s wrong changes; changes that you know won’t be in the right direction,” he said.

“You’re making them to try to learn going forward.

“I was happy with how today went. It thought it was a smooth day and I thought we did a good job with the changes that we made and learned a lot of stuff. I look forward to getting the series started.”

With Phoenix being the last scheduled test of the Next Gen car in the offseason, Larson said his Hendrick team was “ready to race” and confident of being competitive from the off.

He added that his extensive background in all types of racing - including dirt track racing on short ovals - has led him to be much more flexible when it comes to changes.

“I feel like I adjust quickly to new cars and new situations,” he said.

“Just from my experience in all kinds of cars, I don’t know that I have any ‘habits,’ bad or otherwise. I’m trying to learn new things every week.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie
Previous article

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie
Load comments
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie
NASCAR

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie

How "old school NASCAR" got Next Gen back on track
NASCAR

How "old school NASCAR" got Next Gen back on track

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

More
Kyle Larson
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus
NASCAR

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Gordon: NASCAR Cup winner Larson "a great champion"
NASCAR

Gordon: NASCAR Cup winner Larson "a great champion"

Kansas NASCAR: Larson takes win on emotional day for Hendrick
NASCAR

Kansas NASCAR: Larson takes win on emotional day for Hendrick

Hendrick Motorsports More
Hendrick Motorsports
Earnhardt: Next Gen introduction not comparable to Car Of Tomorrow
NASCAR

Earnhardt: Next Gen introduction not comparable to Car Of Tomorrow

Texas NASCAR: Larson wins to secure final four playoffs place
NASCAR

Texas NASCAR: Larson wins to secure final four playoffs place

Charlotte NASCAR: Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race
Video Inside
NASCAR

Charlotte NASCAR: Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race

Latest news

Larson "surprised" by NASCAR Next Gen car similarity in Phoenix test
NASCAR NASCAR

Larson "surprised" by NASCAR Next Gen car similarity in Phoenix test

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie
NASCAR NASCAR

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season

How "old school NASCAR" got Next Gen back on track
NASCAR NASCAR

How "old school NASCAR" got Next Gen back on track

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
Aug 31, 2021
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.