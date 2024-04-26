Hulkenberg set for Audi switch after Haas departure revealed
Nico Hulkenberg is set to join Audi in Formula 1 after his current Haas team revealed he is leaving the American-owned squad at the end of this season for Sauber.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The German had emerged as one of the key targets for Audi, which is gearing up with its current Sauber partner for its official F1 entry as a works team from 2026.
Autosport revealed earlier this week that Audi had been eager to make an early move on getting its driver plans in place, with a May deadline set down for the drivers it was talking to.
Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz have been on its shortlist as priority targets, with the plan being for them to join the Sauber squad next year prior to its rebranding as Audi for the following campaign.
And although it is understood that Sainz is still evaluating other options – having been linked with potential seats at Red Bull and Mercedes – Hulkenberg is believed to have committed to an Audi future.
While there has been no official confirmation from Audi about the plans, Hulkenberg’s current Haas squad announced on Friday morning that the German would be departing at the end of this campaign.
An announcement regarding his move to Sauber is expected imminently.
Team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “I'd like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team. In the time that he's been here with us. He has been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with.
“His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terms of improving our overall performance - a fact that’s clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season.
“There's lots more racing to go this year, so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.”
Hulkenberg’s departure opens a logical vacancy at Haas next year for Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman, who impressed greatly during a stand-in appearance for Sainz at this year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and has been widely tipped to make the move up to F1 in 2025.
It is unclear who Hulkenberg’s team-mate at Sauber will be in 2025, with it looking increasingly unlikely that either of its current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will remain.
Sainz is understood to remain a key target, but the Spaniard is understood to still want to bide his time while the picture at other teams becomes clearer over forthcoming weeks.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Where Hulkenberg’s wrong-righting Audi F1 move leaves the driver market
Hulkenberg to join Sauber in 2025 ahead of Audi F1 entry
How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn
Why Audi and Verstappen have complicated Formula 1’s driver market decisions
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
Latest news
Da Costa: FIA must "find another way" other than disqualifying cars post-race
Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss
Verstappen on DTM protege Vermeulen: He is always within two tenths of me
Autosport Plus
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss
The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems
Did F1's new sprint format work?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments