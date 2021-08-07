Tickets Subscribe
Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected at Styria MotoGP
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with rookie sensation Fernandez

By:

KTM has confirmed it has signed Moto2 rookie sensation Raul Fernandez for the 2022 MotoGP season to join the Tech3 squad.

KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with rookie sensation Fernandez

Fernandez stepped up to Moto2 this season with Ajo’s KTM-backed squad having ridden for the marque at the Finn’s team in Moto3 in 2020, finishing fourth in the standings.

The 20-year-old has made an immediate impact in Moto2 aboard the Ajo KTM-run Kalex chassis, winning three races as he battles for the title with team-mate Remy Gardner – the pair split by 31 points after the first nine races.

Ahead of the Dutch TT in June, Autosport reported Fernandez had signed a deal to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022 having been Petronas SRT’s number one choice for a ride.

Fernandez’s current KTM contract had a half a million euro buyout clause in it and SRT admitted to Autosport that it wouldn’t interfere in Fernandez’s relationship with KTM.

Though the press release from KTM doesn’t specify the length of Fernandez’s deal, Autosport understands it will be for two years.

“Honestly, I’m really pleased with this opportunity from KTM, as much for this year as for the next,” Fernandez said.

“I’ve been learning a lot and enjoying Moto2 and was able to get into a position where I have this chance to enter MotoGP and for which I’m very grateful: it’s the dream of any rider to arrive to this class.

“Right now, the most important thing is to keep focusing on this season and giving all I have up until the last race to try and fight for the championship.

“If it doesn’t work out then fine, everything happens for a reason, and you have to look towards the positives.

“I’ve been a rookie this year and I want to close the chapter and then start again for 2022 where I’ll be looking to find a good feeling on the bike and, above all, aiming to enjoy myself.”

Fernandez will join Gardner at Tech3 next year, whose promotion to MotoGP was confirmed in June, while KTM’s factory team line-up will continue to be helmed by Brad Binder – who will remain until the end of 2024 – and Miguel Oliveira.

Remy Gardner, Red Bull KTM Ajo, Raul Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Remy Gardner, Red Bull KTM Ajo, Raul Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fernandez joins Maverick Vinales and Joan Mir as riders being promoted to MotoGP after just one season in Moto2.

This announcement for KTM will leave Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci without rides for the 2022 season currently.

Lecuona has previously said he won’t return to Moto2 if he loses his MotoGP ride for 2022, while Petrucci told Autosport he was eyeing a switch to moto rallying and a potential Dakar charge.

With Valentino Rossi retiring at the end of the year and Franco Morbidelli set to step up to the factory Yamaha squad in place of Vinales, who is set to join Aprilia, only a few seats remain open for 2022.

Autosport reported on Thursday that Rossi protégé Marco Bezzecchi is set to join SRT, leaving just one other SRT spot potentially vacant and the second VR46 Ducati ride free.

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected at Styria MotoGP

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected at Styria MotoGP
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

