Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
MotoGP News

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

By:

Danilo Petrucci has revealed he’s targeting a switch to rallying and wants to compete in the Dakar on two wheels should he lose his Tech3 KTM MotoGP seat for 2022.

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

The double MotoGP race winner’s place at the Tech3 squad is under threat, with KTM Moto2 rider Raul Fernandez expected to step up and join Remy Gardner at the team next year.

Petrucci says he hasn’t had any discussions with KTM yet about 2022, but only wants to race with the Austrian manufacturer.

Should he ultimately lose his ride, Petrucci says he is not currently entertaining a switch to World Superbikes as he feels his height – and this his added weight – will be even more of an issue on a production bike.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport, Petrucci has revealed he wants to switch to moto rallying if 2021 is his last season in MotoGP and says racing in the Dakar Rally is “my target”.

“First of all, I want to be competitive with KTM and continue as long as I can with them because they really gave me a big opportunity,” Petrucci said.

“Then, in the other hand – this is my biggest pro and my biggest disadvantage, to be always honest – let’s say I’m the first to understand if I’m not competitive anymore, I’m not having fun and it’s not good for me and not good for KTM.

“So, I haven’t talked with no one in MotoGP because if I continue in MotoGP, I want to stay in KTM.

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Then, I have no talks with Superbikes because maybe the problem is even bigger for me regarding the size and the weight. It’s not a thing that I want to try.

“A thing that I’ve wanted to try for a long time is completely switch, as my career has been unique, I want to go to rally and I want to try them because I’m quite good on off-road.

“I already tried to navigate and let’s say if I cannot go faster, at least I can go longer.

“I want to try, I’m quite old for MotoGP but not for moto rally and I still have time to learn.

“Let’s see what the future brings to me. For sure at the moment I want to be competitive here.”

When asked if we could see him race the Dakar, he added: “It’s my target. For sure, if you told anyone this 15 years ago no one would trust me because everyone who gave me a chance to ride a Superstock bike said ‘no, you are too big for road racing’.

“After 15 years I won in MotoGP, so I can maybe change again and let’s say make some surprises.”

shares
comments

Related video

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

Previous article

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1h
2
Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures

16h
3
Formula 1

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal

2h
4
GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

46min
5
Formula 1

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

3d
Latest news
Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022
MGP

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

12m
German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
MGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

1h
Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?
MGP

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?

16h
Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”
MGP

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”

19h
Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone
MGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

20h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo German GP
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated? German GP
MotoGP

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Danilo Petrucci More
Danilo Petrucci
Petrucci “can’t be sad” if 2021 is his final MotoGP season Catalan GP
MotoGP

Petrucci “can’t be sad” if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races
MotoGP

Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races

Why Ducati must stick with Petrucci Plus
MotoGP

Why Ducati must stick with Petrucci

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz
GT GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity

Wurz Crashes Heavily at Paul Ricard
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wurz Crashes Heavily at Paul Ricard

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

Latest news

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?
MotoGP MotoGP

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.