Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM

Fernandez stepped up to the intermediate class with Aki Ajo’s squad for 2021 and has taken the Moto2 championship by storm, winning twice in the first eight races of the campaign.

His current Ajo Moto2 team-mate Remy Gardner was announced as a Tech3 MotoGP rider for 2022 earlier this month, with Fernandez linked to the second seat at Herve Poncharal’s team.

However, KTM Motorsport Boss Pit Beirer told Autosport last week Fernandez had expressed a desire to remain in Moto2, while Petronas SRT had also expressed an interest in him as Valentino Rossi’s replacement for 2022.

Fernandez was locked into a contract with KTM for 2022 which had a release clause of around half a million euros, with SRT boss Johan Stigefelt telling Autosport that the Yamaha satellite outfit would not interfere with Fernandez’s relationship with KTM in its bid to secure his signature.

But the Spaniard has elected to remain with KTM and will join Tech3 in 2022 on a two-year deal.

Raul Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This leaved both Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci without a ride for the 2022 season.

Petrucci – who joined KTM this season after losing his place at Ducati – told Autosport last week that he is eyeing a switch to rallying and wants to race in the Dakar Rally should he lose his place in MotoGP.

At SRT and Yamaha, Rossi is yet to make a decision on his MotoGP future but said on Thursday at Assen that it was “very difficult” for him to continue racing in 2022 – both with SRT and his own VR46 outfit.

He is set to make a decision on his MotoGP future in the summer break.

With options to replace him limited now SRT’s preferred signing in Fernandez is off the table, the team’s Moto2 riders Xavi Vierge and Jake Dixon could be in line for the ‘A-spec’ Yamaha in 2022.

Fernandez comes into this weekend’s Dutch TT weekend trailing Gardner by 36 points in the championship after crashing out of the Sachsenring race last week.

