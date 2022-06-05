Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Toyota confident Spa WEC hybrid issue won't be repeated at Le Mans Next / Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota
Le Mans News

Rast: "Unrealistic" to expect LMP2 car to win Le Mans outright

Team WRT LMP2 driver Rene Rast believes it's "unrealistic" to expect a car from the secondary prototype to contend for outright victory in this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Rast: "Unrealistic" to expect LMP2 car to win Le Mans outright

Rast, who is making his first start in the French endurance classic since 2016, will share with defending LMP2 class winner Robin Frijns and Sean Gelael as one of the expected favourites in the 27-car LMP2 entry.

Frijns led outright for a spell in the previous World Endurance Championship race held in mixed conditions at Spa, as the WRT crew went on to take class honours and finished third outright.

With only five Hypercar entries from Toyota, Glickenhaus and Alpine, poor reliability could open up a chance of the first LMP2 crew to finish on the podium at Le Mans since 2017, but Rast believes it will not be possible to factor in the victory fight.

Read Also:

Last year, the first Le Mans held since Hypercar replaced LMP1 as the top class with the LMP2 cars pegged back as a result, the best LMP2 time in the race was 3.489s slower than the ultimate Hypercar lap.

Asked whether he was giving any thought to a strong overall finish, three-time DTM champion Rast told Autosport: "Not really, at the moment we don’t think about these kinds of things.

"To win Le Mans overall in the LMP2 class is for me something unrealistic at the moment.

"Obviously there’s always the chance that five cars have an issue or a crash, but it’s still very unlikely. We will see, it can happen anytime to them or us.

"For us, the LMP2 victory is actually more the thing we focus more on and if we obviously can win overall then I would be very happy!"

#31 WRT ORECA led outright at Spa and finished third

#31 WRT ORECA led outright at Spa and finished third

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

There is much anticipation about Le Mans next year, with the onset of LMDh rules set to bring a cluster of new and returning manufacturers to compete for outright victory in the 24 Hours.

Many drivers and teams are expected to be taken from the LMP2 ranks, with WRT still actively targeting an affiliation with a Hypercar class manufacturer after Audi's planned LMDh programme was put on ice.

Asked whether that factor would make LMP2 victory this year more desirable, Rast said: "Not really, I always want to win, no matter how big the competition is.

"Obviously lots of teams, drivers are preparing for next year [in LMDh] but I will always want to win.

Read Also:

"If the competition is high, it makes the victory even sweeter and more valuable.

"On one side yes, I agree it’s something very unique to have that kind of LMP2 field, probably it's one of the most competitive fields we ever had in LMP2 there."

shares
comments
Toyota confident Spa WEC hybrid issue won't be repeated at Le Mans
Previous article

Toyota confident Spa WEC hybrid issue won't be repeated at Le Mans

Next article

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota
James Newbold More
James Newbold
DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole Norisring
DTM

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole

DTM figures call for driving standards crackdown after Norisring chaos Norisring
DTM

DTM figures call for driving standards crackdown after Norisring chaos

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

René Rast More
René Rast
Rast "proven wrong" by "unexpected" win in DTM comeback year Imola
DTM

Rast "proven wrong" by "unexpected" win in DTM comeback year

DTM Imola: Rast takes first pole of his comeback over Muller Imola
DTM

DTM Imola: Rast takes first pole of his comeback over Muller

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1 Plus
DTM

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Team WRT More
Team WRT
Rast Le Mans start clash: "They all jumped the start" 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Rast Le Mans start clash: "They all jumped the start"

Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars
GT

Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Latest news

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans
European Le Mans European Le Mans

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

GT3 boss Ratel voices support for 2024 Le Mans GT bodywork plan
GT GT

GT3 boss Ratel voices support for 2024 Le Mans GT bodywork plan

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Plus

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.